viral tiktok gadgets that are actually worth the hype

Whether you open up TikTok to find a delicious recipe or are just looking to see what’s hot and what’s not, it’s inevitable that you are going to get sucked up into the black hole of your FYP. If you’ve ever dived deep enough into that black hole, then it is inevitable that you have seen all of the viral Amazon products that TikTokers can’t stop talking about. From must-have kitchen gadgets to never-seen-before car accessories, these are the kinds of products that are not only going to change your life but make it a lot easier too. We have finally compiled a list of these gadgets, and it’s your turn to see what the hype is about. Snatch these 35 viral TikTok gadgets before the rest of TikTok adds them to the cart first.

This Night Stand Has Modern Convenience Built-In Treat yourself this summer with the Old Captain Night Stand, perfect for your bedside needs. Featuring wireless charging, LED lights, and a sleek drawer design, it keeps essentials within reach for a good night’s sleep. Find it on Amazon

This Cooking Gadget Works Like a Charm Bid farewell to messy kitchen counters with the Ouboda Cooking Gadget. Perfect for breakfast omelets, lunchtime stir-fries, or dinner stews, this versatile gadget boasts a bendable shape and unique design for various tasks. Find it on Amazon

This Vacuum Cleaner For Clean Sheets Every Night Get the best sleep of your life after just one use of this Daisleep Bed Vacuum Cleaner that captures 99.97% of particles that may be resting on your mattress or sheets. It comes in a compact design and makes cleaning anything from your mattress to your sofas or carpets easy. Find it on Amazon

This Grooming Kit For Furry Friends Say goodbye to the mess of grooming your pets with this Aflioia Dog Grooming Kit. Its powerful vacuum suction captures 99% of hair, keeping it off your clothes and home. Designed for low noise, it’s half as loud as a regular vacuum, making it stress-free for your furry friends. Find it on Amazon

This Label Maker For a More Organized Life TikTok recommends this Phomemo Label Maker to stay organized and productive in your work and personal life. This label maker can quickly create and customizable label, allowing you to take charge of your office space, pantry, cabinets and more. Find it on Amazon

This Purification Machine Cleans Your Produce Say goodbye to any bacteria or unwanted bugs on your fruits and vegetables, and say hello to this Heyjar Purification Machine that will do the job in seconds. Placing this little device in a bowl with all of your produce can easily remove the bacteria from your food to make it cleaner and safer to enjoy. Find it on Amazon

This Mop Set For The Cleanest Floors The JoyMoop Mop Set revolutionizes cleaning with distinct wash and dry compartments, enabling the effortless transfer of clean water from the “wash” section and wringing out dirty water in the “dry” section – all hands-free. Its 360-degree rotation ensures every corner is reached with ease. Find it on Amazon

This Ice Cream Maker Makes the Sweetest Treats Everyone loves a sweet treat, and this Ninja Ice Cream Maker is a fun and exciting way to make one. Not only can this machine make the most creamy ice cream, but it also can assist in creating gelato, milkshakes, smoothies and various delicious desserts. It’s easy to use and even easier to clean up when you are all done. Find it on Amazon

This Electric Spin Scrubber Can Take Care of Any Mess Get all the hard-to-reach spots with this LEKISHE Electric Spin Scrubber that can remove your home’s toughest stains and messes. Whether trying to freshen up your shower or clean up your walls, this gadget can do the job in seconds with its replaceable head and powerful spin. Find it on Amazon

This Door Lock Protects Your Home Experience enhanced security each time you enter or exit your home with this Sifely Door Lock installed at your entrance. This versatile door lock offers a range of customizable features, such as code and fingerprint entry, ensuring solid protection against unwelcome intruders. Find it on Amazon

This Air Freshener is For Long Car Journeys If you spent time scrolling on TikTok, you would inevitably have heard about this Ceeniu Air Freshener that can add a fresh fragrance to your home or vehicle. This smart car air freshener can spread various scents across the vehicle and has different modes you can customize and adjust. Find it on Amazon

This Neck Fan After a Sweaty Workout Throw on the Yolidas Neck Fan after a workout for instant relief. Its adjustable design fits your body perfectly, keeping you cool and comfortable. With its compact and bendable shape, easily pack it or take it anywhere you go. Find it on Amazon

This Juice Maker For the Perfect Morning Snack Enjoy the freshest, delicious juice in under 20 seconds with the DUSENHO Juice Maker TikTokers adore. Its portable design and USB-C charging make it convenient for on-the-go use. Find it on Amazon

This Indoor Garden Does It All For You Flaunt your green thumb with this AeroGarden Indoor Garden, featuring a gourmet herb seed kit. Grow six different herbs simultaneously, allowing them to reach up to a foot tall. It also includes a vacation mode, ensuring your plants thrive even when you’re away. Find it on Amazon

This Chicken Shredder For the Best Tacos Preparing for Taco Tuesday or a tasty meal? The GUEZASE Chicken Shredder is your kitchen essential. Place your chicken in the gadget and spin for perfectly shredded results. It’s easy to clean, as it leaves juices at the bottom and fits in the dishwasher. Find it on Amazon

This Salad Spinner Doubles as a Serving Bowl Say goodbye to soggy salads with this handy Cusinart Salad Spinner. It’s never been easier to wash and spin-dry your favorite greens, fruits, and veggies. You won’t even have to take off the lid to add or drain water, thanks to the easy-to-turn spin knob. The best part is that it can also double as a serving bowl. Find it on Amazon

This Mini Projector For a Summer Movie Night Summertime calls for movie nights, and there is no better place to start than with this PVO Mini Projector that can assist you in streaming your favorite movies and shows. This projector also comes with a remote control device that makes it easier to control and adjust to your preferences. Find it on Amazon

This Outlet Extender is a Game Changer You won’t run out of convenient places to charge electronics after you invest in one of these Addtam Outlet Extenders. With over nine different spots to charge your devices, including five outlet splitters and four USB charging ports, you will have plenty of space to get charged. Find it on Amazon

This Skin Spatula to Eliminate Blackheads Say hello to the purest and most flawless skin you have ever seen, thanks to this GuGug Skin Spatula that can turn water into mist and effectively remove blackheads and impurities from the surface of your skin. It has various modes and allows you to customize your skincare routine in just a few seconds. Find it on Amazon

This Projector Light Broke the Internet Light up the night with this Rossetta Projector Light that everyone on TikTok has fallen in love with. It can connect to your mobile device via Bluetooth and stream your favorite songs and sounds. It’s the perfect gadget for the bedroom as it will set a mood for the nighttime you will love. Find it on Amazon

This Wireless Charging Mount Works Fast The top feature of this TikToker-favorite AbleGrid Wireless Charging Mount is its auto-grip ability when attaching your phone, and the magical press-button release. The mount displays your phone on the road while offering a hands-free charge. Find it on Amazon

This TheraIce Relief Cap is Great for Migraine Relief The innovative TheraIce Relief Cap offers comfort and support for those struggling with frequent headaches or migraines. Its cooling and therapeutic relief system targets key areas, speeding up recovery with a gel design that adapts to your face’s unique shape. Find it on Amazon

This Electric Can Opener Does the Hard Labor Save time and energy with the Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener that does the hard work for you. Its easy operation opens cans with just two taps. Press the button to turn it on, and it will cut cans 360 degrees around the lid. It’s a must-have kitchen accessory that’s always useful. Find it on Amazon

This Bedside Lamp to Charge All of Your Electronics Name something that this Aooshine Bedside Lamp can’t do. With its three-way dimmable touch lights and USB charging port, you will have plenty of opportunities to customize your experience right from the comfort of your bed. It also includes an outlet to charge your other electronics. Find it on Amazon

This Cup Holder Tray For Fast Food Enthusiasts Everyone loves chowing down on their favorite fast food in the car, but no one enjoys the mess you can create. This Sodaride Car Cup Holder Tray holds all your fast food faves without spilling a single drop of sauce with a handy phone slot that allows you to have your phone hands-free. Find it on Amazon

This Trash Can For an Easy Meal Prep If you spend a good chunk of time in the kitchen, you will want to invest in this Tiyafuro Trash Can that will make your life ten times easier. Attaching this trash can to this side of the table or counter provides a convenient and reliable spot to throw away all of your scraps and trash while you meal prep. Find it on Amazon

This Toothbrush Holder Will Modernize Your Bathroom Make your mornings run a little smoother with this iHave Toothbrush Holder that provides you with a ton of space to store and display all of your bathroom essentials and has a designated spot to dispense your toothpaste. This holder has a shelf for your cotton swabs and other accessories too. Find it on Amazon

This Bag Sealer For the Chip Lover Never bite into a stale snack again after investing in one of these Karidge Bag Sealers that can quickly seal any opened bags you have. Whether you use it on a bag of chips or another produce item, this sealer will ensure your favorite foods stay covered and fresh. Find it on Amazon