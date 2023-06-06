31 Things You’ll Want To Snag If You’re Feeling Crazily Underprepared For Summer

Summer is officially here, and we could not be happier. After that long, rainy winter, we look forward to long summer nights enjoying the great outdoors. That means we are looking for all the best hosting, entertaining, relaxing, and cooling finds the internet offers. Yes, we need to shoo away the bugs, but we also want to have fun all summer long. So put on your shades and get ready for the heat!
Every Day is an Iced Coffee Day
This fantastic insulated coffee sleeve is the ultimate iced coffee accessory. Yes, we know it can also be used for hot coffee, but that’s not what we are about.
They Make Reusable Water Balloons?
If using water balloons feels wasteful, these reusable water balloons are the perfect fix. They are easy to fill, easy to clean, and can be used endlessly.
This Inflatable Water Slide is the Ultimate Summer Toy
Keeping kids entertained all day can be challenging when they are out of school. This water slide park is the ultimate way to engage them for hours and hours of fun.
Even Baby Has Fun with This Beach Tent
Keep the fun in and the sun out with this Baby Beach Tent. This is a great way to get them used to going in the pool before the kiddos can swim.
This Inflatable Lounger Can Be Taken Anywhere
Always have a place to rest with this inflatable lounger. And when it is not in use, it rolls up to be stored in an ultra-compact form that makes it perfect for adventuring.
Sun Burn? Use Hawaiian Tropic After Sun Body Butter
This heavenly-smelling Hawaiian Tropic After Sun Body Butter is a must-have vacation product. It helps to lock in that tan or soothe a sunburn.
This Dry Bag is a Must for Summer Adventures
Really get down and dirty on that next hiking adventure with this handy dry bag. It really does keep everything nice and dry, no matter where the adventure goes.
This Splash Pad is Fun for the Family Dog
We can’t let the kids have all the fun. Let the dog enjoy the refreshing water spray on this super fun splash pad. And yeah, the kids can go in too.
The Best Beach Cover-Up
Every vacation needs a fitting dress that can be thrown over the swimsuit to be presentable for dinner. This floral sundress fits the bill.
This Straw Hat is the Ideal Summer Accessory
Keep the sun out while still looking great in this straw hat. And it comes at an affordable price so that it can be thrown in the beach bag without any regrets.
Bottle Bash is the Best Party Game
Bring out Bottle Bash at the next family BBQ, and everyone can have something to distract them from asking, “When will the food be done?”
Stay Cool with This Portable Neck Fan
Going to the amusement park with the kids can be a sweaty, grating experience. This portable neck fan can at least help eliminate the problems that come from heat.
Keep Baby Happy with This Baby Activity Center
Bring the fun to the beach with this Pop ‘N Jump Portable Baby Activity Center. It has a bunch of different toys that help to keep the little one occupied.
This Portable Misting Fan is Perfect for a Trip to the Zoo
Keep the whole family cool on long summer trips with this portable misting fan. The bear shape makes it even more fun to use.
Did Somebody Say Beach Day?
There is no greater joy than spending a sun-drenched day at the beach. And this sand proof blanket is the ultimate accessory that is easy to clean off at the end of the day.
These Cooling Towels are a Must for Summer
There’s nothing worse than being too hot in the summer. These cooling towels are a great way to cool down quickly. This is a must-have for summer runs.
Stay Hydrated All Summer Long
Liquid I.V. is the best way to stay hydrated and get extra electrolytes. And it is a lifesaver after a long day of drinking.
Body Glide is a Must for Summer Chafing
Chafing is an unfortunate side effect of hot, sweaty days. But this Body Glide is a great way to keep it at bay. Throw this in a bag always to be able to reapply.
Plays Tunes on the Go with This JBL Clip 3
The JBL Clip 3 is the perfect high-quality option to be brought anywhere. And we all know that having music seriously brings up the vibe.
Always Have an Extra Hand Sanitizer
This Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer is a purse essential. Especially before eating finger foods, it’s imperative to have those hands clean.
Enjoy Drinks in the Pool with These Floating Wine Glasses
We dare you to find a better invention than these floating wine glasses. They are the ultimate pool party purchase, leaving every guest wondering where to get some.
Bring This Toss and Catch Ball Set to the Beach
When tanning gets old, it’s always nice to have a fun activity to do by the pool or beach. This simple Toss & Catch Ball Set is an excellent option for all ages.
Carry Essentials with This Mesh Beach Tote Bag
Every household needs a good, sturdy beach bag. This mesh tote is the perfect fit. It makes sure that the least amount of sand comes home.
This Booster Seat is Designed for Summer
Every summer list always has beach chairs for adults, but we can’t forget the baby. This booster seat is excellent for outdoor park or beach use.
Keep Cool on Walks with This Mini Fan
This FANimal Mini Fan is the best option for those long days spent in theme parks or even on an extra-long dog walk. The tripod legs can be folded to fit around a stroller handle easily.
Keep Oily Skin at Bay
This Face Roller by Revlon is the ultimate summer beauty hack. It can be used easily to eliminate excess oil accumulating on the skin.
These Beach Towel Clips are Fun and Functional
Yes, we could buy boring beach towel clips, but these drink-inspired clips are so much more interesting. And they all get the job done.
Sun Bum is the Reviewers’ Favorite Sunscreen
Sun Bum sunscreen comes in at a higher price point, but it proves its worth. It doesn’t clog up pores, is reef-safe, and even smells good.
These Essential Oils Are Giving Summer
These specifically formulated essential oils are made for the summer months. They pair perfectly with coming home from a long day at the beach.
Even the Baby Needs a Good Outfit
Disney adults need this Disney beach hat and booties for their babies. It’s a cute, functional outfit that keeps the sun off their sensitive skin.
Bring the Tropics to the Backyard
String lights are a great way to add mood lighting to the backyard. Take that lighting to the next level with these great pineapple string lights that feel straight out of a tropical vacation destination.