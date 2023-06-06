Skip to main content
31 Things You’ll Want To Snag If You’re Feeling Crazily Underprepared For Summer

A summer dress and a face mister.
Summer is officially here, and we could not be happier. After that long, rainy winter, we look forward to long summer nights enjoying the great outdoors. That means we are looking for all the best hosting, entertaining, relaxing, and cooling finds the internet offers. Yes, we need to shoo away the bugs, but we also want to have fun all summer long. So put on your shades and get ready for the heat!

Every Day is an Iced Coffee Day

This fantastic insulated coffee sleeve is the ultimate iced coffee accessory. Yes, we know it can also be used for hot coffee, but that’s not what we are about.

Find it on Amazon

They Make Reusable Water Balloons?

If using water balloons feels wasteful, these reusable water balloons are the perfect fix. They are easy to fill, easy to clean, and can be used endlessly.

Find it on Amazon

This Inflatable Water Slide is the Ultimate Summer Toy

Keeping kids entertained all day can be challenging when they are out of school. This water slide park is the ultimate way to engage them for hours and hours of fun.

Find it on Amazon

Even Baby Has Fun with This Beach Tent

Keep the fun in and the sun out with this Baby Beach Tent. This is a great way to get them used to going in the pool before the kiddos can swim.

Find it on Amazon

This Inflatable Lounger Can Be Taken Anywhere

Always have a place to rest with this inflatable lounger. And when it is not in use, it rolls up to be stored in an ultra-compact form that makes it perfect for adventuring.

Find it on Amazon

Sun Burn? Use Hawaiian Tropic After Sun Body Butter

This heavenly-smelling Hawaiian Tropic After Sun Body Butter is a must-have vacation product. It helps to lock in that tan or soothe a sunburn.

Find it on Amazon

This Dry Bag is a Must for Summer Adventures

Really get down and dirty on that next hiking adventure with this handy dry bag. It really does keep everything nice and dry, no matter where the adventure goes.

Find it on Amazon

This Splash Pad is Fun for the Family Dog

We can’t let the kids have all the fun. Let the dog enjoy the refreshing water spray on this super fun splash pad. And yeah, the kids can go in too.

Find it on Amazon

The Best Beach Cover-Up

Every vacation needs a fitting dress that can be thrown over the swimsuit to be presentable for dinner. This floral sundress fits the bill.

Find it on Amazon

This Straw Hat is the Ideal Summer Accessory

Keep the sun out while still looking great in this straw hat. And it comes at an affordable price so that it can be thrown in the beach bag without any regrets.

Find it on Amazon

Bottle Bash is the Best Party Game

Bring out Bottle Bash at the next family BBQ, and everyone can have something to distract them from asking, “When will the food be done?”

Find it on Amazon

Stay Cool with This Portable Neck Fan

Going to the amusement park with the kids can be a sweaty, grating experience. This portable neck fan can at least help eliminate the problems that come from heat.

Find it on Amazon

Keep Baby Happy with This Baby Activity Center

Bring the fun to the beach with this Pop ‘N Jump Portable Baby Activity Center. It has a bunch of different toys that help to keep the little one occupied.

Find it on Amazon

This Portable Misting Fan is Perfect for a Trip to the Zoo

Keep the whole family cool on long summer trips with this portable misting fan. The bear shape makes it even more fun to use.

Find it on Amazon

Did Somebody Say Beach Day?

There is no greater joy than spending a sun-drenched day at the beach. And this sand proof blanket is the ultimate accessory that is easy to clean off at the end of the day.

Find it on Amazon

These Cooling Towels are a Must for Summer

There’s nothing worse than being too hot in the summer. These cooling towels are a great way to cool down quickly. This is a must-have for summer runs.

Find it on Amazon

Stay Hydrated All Summer Long

Liquid I.V. is the best way to stay hydrated and get extra electrolytes. And it is a lifesaver after a long day of drinking.

Find it on Amazon

Body Glide is a Must for Summer Chafing

Chafing is an unfortunate side effect of hot, sweaty days. But this Body Glide is a great way to keep it at bay. Throw this in a bag always to be able to reapply.

Find it on Amazon

Plays Tunes on the Go with This JBL Clip 3

The JBL Clip 3 is the perfect high-quality option to be brought anywhere. And we all know that having music seriously brings up the vibe.

Find it on Amazon

Always Have an Extra Hand Sanitizer

This Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer is a purse essential. Especially before eating finger foods, it’s imperative to have those hands clean.

Find it on Amazon

Enjoy Drinks in the Pool with These Floating Wine Glasses

We dare you to find a better invention than these floating wine glasses. They are the ultimate pool party purchase, leaving every guest wondering where to get some.

Find it on Amazon

Bring This Toss and Catch Ball Set to the Beach

When tanning gets old, it’s always nice to have a fun activity to do by the pool or beach. This simple Toss & Catch Ball Set is an excellent option for all ages.

Find it on Amazon

Carry Essentials with This Mesh Beach Tote Bag

Every household needs a good, sturdy beach bag. This mesh tote is the perfect fit. It makes sure that the least amount of sand comes home.

Find it on Amazon

This Booster Seat is Designed for Summer

Every summer list always has beach chairs for adults, but we can’t forget the baby. This booster seat is excellent for outdoor park or beach use.

Find it on Amazon

Keep Cool on Walks with This Mini Fan

This FANimal Mini Fan is the best option for those long days spent in theme parks or even on an extra-long dog walk. The tripod legs can be folded to fit around a stroller handle easily.

Find it on Amazon

Keep Oily Skin at Bay

This Face Roller by Revlon is the ultimate summer beauty hack. It can be used easily to eliminate excess oil accumulating on the skin.

Find it on Amazon

These Beach Towel Clips are Fun and Functional

Yes, we could buy boring beach towel clips, but these drink-inspired clips are so much more interesting. And they all get the job done.

Find it on Amazon

Sun Bum is the Reviewers’ Favorite Sunscreen

Sun Bum sunscreen comes in at a higher price point, but it proves its worth. It doesn’t clog up pores, is reef-safe, and even smells good.

Find it on Amazon

These Essential Oils Are Giving Summer

These specifically formulated essential oils are made for the summer months. They pair perfectly with coming home from a long day at the beach.

Find it on Amazon

Even the Baby Needs a Good Outfit

Disney adults need this Disney beach hat and booties for their babies. It’s a cute, functional outfit that keeps the sun off their sensitive skin.

Find it on Amazon

Bring the Tropics to the Backyard

String lights are a great way to add mood lighting to the backyard. Take that lighting to the next level with these great pineapple string lights that feel straight out of a tropical vacation destination.

Find it on Amazon

