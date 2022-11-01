About Us
SPY.com is a discovery and reviews platform, connecting you with the latest tech, style, smart gadgets, and health and grooming staples you can’t find elsewhere. We bring you under-the-radar releases and top-rated picks from across the globe.
We’re passionate about products and discerning when it comes to our recommendations. We know you work hard for your money, and we want to help you spend it wisely.
SPY’s team of expert contributors from around the globe lead our discovery efforts. We spy trends and pride ourselves on being tastemakers.
Our editors attend trade shows — from the Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas, Nevada to Men’s Fashion Week in New York City — to report on the newest launches. When we test and review products, we strive to be as honest as possible about our findings.
Most importantly, we never recommend a product or service we wouldn’t buy ourselves.
Meet The Team
FAQs
How Do We Select Products to Feature?
The SPY team tests products in-house whenever possible to provide in-depth first-person feedback and reviews. For articles where product testing is still in progress or impractical, we rely on careful research and our own expertise. For instance, in a guide to the best men’s sweaters for fall, it’s simply not possible to personally test the hundreds of sweaters released each season. For our shopping guides, our editors and freelance contributors spend hours researching products and talking to experts to ensure we’re only recommending the top products in a given category. There is no robot or algorithm deciding which products to feature, just humans!
We also analyze reviews and read what consumers are saying about the products they’ve purchased. We interview experts to weigh in on certain topics as well so that we can be sure we’re writing informed, accurate content. Most importantly: We never recommend a product or service we wouldn’t buy ourselves.
Does SPY Test Products?
Yes! We have a team of product testers who objectively review many of the products featured on our site. Brands like to make big promises to shoppers, and we want to verify firsthand that a product lives up to the hype. Sometimes, we are able to test and review a product before it’s released to the public, and we always want to give our readers the best possible information to make informed choices while shopping. When evaluating a product, we measure its performance according to strict criteria, and we also compare it to similar products. We also maintain records of our reviews so that we can compare similar products in an objective manner. We strive to always be honest about any drawbacks or problems we find during the testing process. We also have a page explaining how we we test products if you want to learn more.
How Can I Submit My Product for Testing?
Right now, we are actively testing products for our Grooming, Hacks, Gadgets and Health verticals, but we will consider any product for review if we think it has something to offer our readers. If you would like your product or service to be considered for testing and editorial review, please contact SPY’s Site Director, Managing Editor or Tech Editor. You can also reach fill out a contact form.
Do You Make Money from Affiliate Revenue?
Yes, we make affiliate commissions from select products and retailers. First and foremost though, our editors are making recommendations based on the quality of the products and not the commission structure. If a product is worth covering and the retailer does not offer affiliate commissions, we will still cover it so that we can provide our readers the highest level of service. This is one of the qualities that sets SPY apart from other e-commerce publishers, and we always want to feature the best products in order to secure your trust.
Can Companies Pay to be Featured on Your Site?
Products featured in SPY.com reviews and shopping guides are 100% editorially chosen, and brands cannot pay for a positive review or “Best Overall” status. We do, however, offer sponsorship opportunities, which are created by our editors but always labeled clearly as “Sponsored” to differentiate from our standard editorial coverage.
Why Is SPY Content Featured on Amazon?
Glad you asked! SPY is one of the approved publishers featured in Amazon’s On-Site Publisher Program. Our product-driven editorial content runs natively on Amazon’s platform so if you’re searching for a product like “best beard oil” or “best weight bench” you may see our brand’s product selections populate. Our aim is to help inform your purchase by telling you quickly our editorial choice, the best value option and best contenders in the category.
Can Advertisers Pay to be Featured in Amazon On-Sites Content?
No, these product selections are 100% editorially driven and not available to sponsor.
How Often Do You Update Your Content?
We are constantly creating new content but always going back to our older content to be sure the products are still in stock and that we’re sharing the best, most up-to-date products in a given category. We want to create the best service for our readers so every 2-3 months we’ll prioritize updating content based on timeliness, seasonality, product availability and to reflect new products coming to market. Look for an “Updates” section at the bottom of select content to see what, if anything, has been changed recently.
How Can I Reach Your Team?
Feel free to reach out to contact@spy.com with sales inquiries, reader feedback, pitches, and more. We’ll do our best to get back to you in a timely manner; however, if pitches are not a fit for our SPY audience, we may not be able to reply due to the high quantity of emails being received.
Who Can I Contact for Accolades and Licensing Questions?
Wright’s Media | Email: PMC@wrightsmedia.com