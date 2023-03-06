Skip to main content
Subscribe

The Excellent Dead Cells Has A New Castlevania-Themed DLC Out Today

This image shows death facing off against the Dead Cells Guy
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Steam

Dead Cells is releasing yet another bit of DLC for the ever-growing roguelike, and this time around, it’s all themed around Castlevania, one of the most influential action games around. Return to Castlevania launches today on pretty much every console, but we can’t help but love the game the most on Nintendo Switch.

The new DLC is available on most digital storefronts, but we’ve linked to a version of the game on sale on Amazon today, just in case you’ve never heard of it. This version also includes access to the Rise of the Giant DLC, and a few other bits, like an art book. Of course though, the star of the show today is the new DLC.

Return to Castlevania brings with it three new boss fights, including both Death and Dracula, and actually puts both Richter Belmont and Alucard into the game to help the player out. Not only that, but a bunch of new songs have been added that are updates to old Castlevania music, and there are loads of weapons from the series now available in Dead Cells too.

The Excellent Dead Cells Has A New Castlevania-Themed DLC Out Today

Dead Cells – Action Game of The Year

$29.90 $34.99 15% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Dead Cells is an action roguelike that has you controlling an undying cell that possesses dead bodies to fight back. There are loads of weapons and builds to play with, the music is incredible, and you could easily spend a hundred hours just messing about with the base game, let alone the DLC.

Most Popular

‘The Idol’: How HBO’s Next ‘Euphoria’ Became Twisted ‘Torture Porn’

Chris Rock Shreds Will Smith With Oscar Slap Jokes: 'Everybody Called Him a B---- And Who Does He Hit? Me'

Oprah Winfrey Reportedly Just Bought a Big Chunk of Maui for Nearly $6.6 Million

Pistol Pete’s NCAA Scoring Record Will Cost Detroit Mercy $27,500

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad