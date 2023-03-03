Skip to main content
The Incredible Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Is Out Today, And It’s Already On Game Pass

This image shows two characters about to clash blades.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

We’ve got even more good news for action fans, because Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has just released. This Soulslike takes the fast-paced battles from the Nioh series, adds an amazing parry system, and then seeps the whole thing in the lore of the Three Kingdoms. The result is a truly amazing game.

It comes hot on the heels of Wild Hearts from a couple of weeks ago, and the announcement of Elden Ring DLC just this week. Needless to say, it’s a very good time to be a gamer, especially for those who love tough action games to fight against.

What’s even better is the fact that Wo Long is actually launching straight into Game Pass on both Xbox consoles and PC. That means if you’ve got a subscription then you can just download it today. If you don’t have a subscription, today’s a great day to grab yourself one.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 1 Month Membership

Xbox Game Pass remains the best deal in gaming. Not only can you use this to play Wo Long, but a plethora of other games as well. Plus, you’re not committing yourself to a long subscription here either.

Of course, if you’re not on Xbox you can’t play it on Game Pass. Thankfully, the PS5 version of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is just as good, it just means you’ll actually have to buy the game itself.

