Better Hurry: Anker’s Most Versatile Chargers for on the Go Are up to 46% Off Right Now

We’ve all struggled with maintaining a clean and clear workstation. That’s why we’re in love with Anker’s Magnetic Desktop Charging Station because it can instantly add a degree of desk organization. Part power strip with its three AC outlets, part MagSafe wireless charger for compatible iPhones, it should be a permanent addition to your desk.
While we’re in love with this specific Anker charger, there are plenty more charging accessories on sale at up to 46% off on Amazon right now for a limited time. There are even some handy travel accessories that’ll lighten your load while still offering outstanding utility when it comes to charging your gadgets while you’re on the go.
Anker’s known for making some of the best chargers around. From wireless charging pads that can charge multiple devices simultaneously to phone adapters that double as battery banks, these Anker charging gadgets have a ton of utility to meet the demands of road warriors who are on the go and want to pack light.
Anker 45W Wall Charger with 5,000mAh 20W Portable Charger
Talk about utility! Even though it looks like a normal wall outlet power adapter, this 45W one from Anker doubles as a 5,000 mAh power bank as well. It’s perfect for wiring your tablets and mobile devices when you’re near an outlet, but you also have the same flexibility with its battery power.
Anker 621 Magnetic Battery
Apple iPhone users that are more demanding will love the Anker 621 Magnetic Battery because it fastens onto MagSafe compatible iPhones, giving users on-the-go charging convenience. When you’re on vacation, it also makes for a handy bedside wireless charging pad.