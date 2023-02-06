Skip to main content
Better Hurry: Anker’s Most Versatile Chargers for on the Go Are up to 46% Off Right Now

Anker Charger Deals Featured
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

We’ve all struggled with maintaining a clean and clear workstation. That’s why we’re in love with Anker’s Magnetic Desktop Charging Station because it can instantly add a degree of desk organization. Part power strip with its three AC outlets, part MagSafe wireless charger for compatible iPhones, it should be a permanent addition to your desk.

While we’re in love with this specific Anker charger, there are plenty more charging accessories on sale at up to 46% off on Amazon right now for a limited time. There are even some handy travel accessories that’ll lighten your load while still offering outstanding utility when it comes to charging your gadgets while you’re on the go.

Anker’s known for making some of the best chargers around. From wireless charging pads that can charge multiple devices simultaneously to phone adapters that double as battery banks, these Anker charging gadgets have a ton of utility to meet the demands of road warriors who are on the go and want to pack light.

Image of Anker Magnetic Desktop Charging Station against white background.
Courtesy of Amazon

Anker Magnetic Desktop Charging Station

$63.99 $99.99 36% off

Buy Now On Amazon

This orb shaped is the ultimate charging station for your desk and should be a permanent addition with its MagSafe wireless charging, three AC outlets, and 65W USB-C power delivery that’s enough to power most laptops.

Image of Anker GaNPrime 65W Charging Station against white background.
Courtesy of Amazon

Anker GaNPrime 65W Charging Station

$43.99 $69.99 37% off

Buy Now On Amazon

For the frequent traveler, the Anker GaNPrime 65W Charging Station packages everything you need for a proper workstation wherever you go with its compact design, two AC outlets, and 65W USB-C power delivery.

Image of Anker 45W Wall Charger with 5,000mAh 20W Portable Charger against white background.
Courtesy of Amazon

Anker 45W Wall Charger with 5,000mAh 20W Portable Charger

$38.49 $69.99 45% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Talk about utility! Even though it looks like a normal wall outlet power adapter, this 45W one from Anker doubles as a 5,000 mAh power bank as well. It’s perfect for wiring your tablets and mobile devices when you’re near an outlet, but you also have the same flexibility with its battery power.

Image of Anker 765 USB C to USB C Cable against white background.
Courtesy of Amazon

Anker 765 USB-C to USB-C Cable

$18.99 $34.99 46% off

Buy Now On Amazon

You probably have plenty of USB-C cables already, so why consider this one from Anker? Well, you do get a generous six feet of length with this USB-C to USB-C cable. That’s more than adequate to charge with ease while you’re relaxing on the bed.

Image of Anker 621 Magnetic Battery against white background.
Courtesy of Amazon

Anker 621 Magnetic Battery

$34.99 $59.99 42% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Apple iPhone users that are more demanding will love the Anker 621 Magnetic Battery because it fastens onto MagSafe compatible iPhones, giving users on-the-go charging convenience. When you’re on vacation, it also makes for a handy bedside wireless charging pad.

