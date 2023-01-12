Black+Decker’s New Bev Cocktail Making Machine Has Gone Cordless For Drink Mixing On-The-Go Action

Just because New Year’s Eve has passed us by doesn’t mean the party needs to end, and what better to improve your home bar than a machine that makes your drinks for you!

There was a lot of exciting news this year at CES 2023. We saw state-of-the-art smart locks, a self-charging health tracker, and now, power tool company Black+Decker has gone ahead and tweaked its Keurig-style cocktail maker: the Bev.

Black+Decker makes some solid power tools, including awesome Black+Decker Kitchen Wand we loved using, and we think that this new version of the Black+Decker Bev will be of the same high quality. While it functions exactly like its predecessor from last year, there’s one big change. It’s gone mobile.

Courtesy of Black + Decker

What We Love About the Black+Decker Bev Cordless Cocktail Mixer

If you’ve ever thought to yourself: “I wish I had a cocktail mixer made by the same company that made my drill,” this is the one for you! In all seriousness, the Bev seems to be a fantastic cocktail mixer. It’s essentially a boozy Keurig, doesn’t that sound pretty sweet?

The Bev is wireless and can make over 250 drinks on a single charge! It can also be used plugged in when you’re not on the go. It also features a portable build and an enhanced party mode, which uses color customization and a digital display to help set the ambiance of your party or nightcap.

Courtesy of Black + Decker

As far as cocktail gifts and accessories go, there aren’t many out there that have the “wow” factor that Black+Decker has shown us with the Bev. It has the makings of a quintessential accessory for parties, holidays, or the home bars of cocktail enthusiasts, and we at SPY can’t wait to try it out for ourselves!

Pricing and Availability

If you’re interested in buying the Bev, you won’t have to wait too long! Black+Decker is set to release the Bev this Spring, and prices for the new cocktail maker will start at $299. If you’re interested in buying the Bev, you won’t have to wait too long! If you feel like you can’t wait that long, check out our favorite cocktail mixers for every kind of home bartender here.