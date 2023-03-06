Don’t Let Those Protruding Lenses on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Scare With a Proper Camera Cover Case

Let’s be honest: aside from our loved ones, the most important thing in our lives is probably our smartphones. We’re not commenting on whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing, but it’s (in most cases) the truth. One of our favorite smartphones right now is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and its quad-camera array.
Seriously, it’s a powerhouse in the camera department because of the utility it offers to capture scenes that are near are far. However, with the four camera lenses sticking out from its chassis, there’s always the chance for scratching — or worse yet, getting cracked in some way. Along with its siblings, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, these cameras are prone to damage.
We’ve already explained the reason why you should consider camera cover cases, but they’re necessary for the Galaxy S23 Series as well. SPY’s tech editor, John Velasco, had strong feelings about camera cover cases after he cracked the lens on his last smartphone. Considering how people use the Galaxy S23 series to create photos and videos on various platforms, it’s critical to prevent any damage to them.
That’s why these Samsung Galaxy S23 camera cover cases exist.
The Benefits of Camera Cover Cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Offers the same protection as standard phone cases
- Provides a sliding cover to protect your camera lenses and lights
- Better privacy that the cameras aren’t being used
The Best Camera Cover Cases For the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: At a Glance
Key Specs:
- Folding kickstand
- Rotating belt-clip
- 10ft military-grade drop protection
We love a case that’s extremely durable and is built like a multitool! This case features a rotating belt clip, 10 ft military-grade drop protection, shockproof airbags, a built-in folding kickstand, and an innovative sliding camera cover.
Pros
- Ultra-durable build
- Belt-clip compensates for size
Cons
- Bulky
- Not compatible with wireless charging
Key Specs:
- Camera guard slides over lenses
- Military grade drop protection
- Matte finish
Spigen’s been in the business for a long time, which is why the Optik Armor case for the Galaxy S23 Series is our runner up pick. Not only do we love the minimalist look of the case, but we also like how the matte finish helps to reduce fingerprints from showing.
Beyond the clean design of the Spigen Optik Armor case, the quad-cameras of the Galaxy S23 Ultra are easily protected by a sliding cover. If that’s not enough, the bezel around the cameras is raised to protect the lenses from getting scratched if you place your phone on a surface and forget to cover them with the cover.
Pros
- Raised bezel around cameras
- Clean looking minimalist design
- Screen is protected by raised bezel
Cons
- Doesn’t lay completely flat on surface
Key Specs:
- Dual camera protection
- 12ft drop tested
- Slender design for a minimal footprint
The Simtect case for the Galaxy S23 Ultra uses ball bearings to slide the cover over your phone’s camera and is military-grade drop tested for falls of up to 12 ft. Another thing we like about the Simtect camera cover case is that it’s thin enough to support wireless charging. It’s available in green, black, or transparent finishes.
Pros
- Sleek, lightweight
- Wireless charging compatible
Cons
- Limited protective cushioning
Key Specs:
- Military-grade drop protection
- Sliding lens cover
- Comfort grip
Some of us prefer to use bumpers to traditional phone cases but still want our camera protected. If this sounds like you, check out these ones from Tongate! They’re lightweight and make wireless charging a breeze; the bumpers feature a sliding camera cover and military-grade drop protection to protect your phone from all sorts of collisions.
Pros
- Minimalist design
- Innovative camera cover/bumper concept
- Easy wireless charging
Cons
- No additional features
Key Specs:
- Nonslip grip
- 360° kickstand
- Military-grade drop protection
Perhaps the most rugged case on the list, this camera cover case from Mansoorr comes loaded with extra features. In addition to the sliding camera cover, this case features an ergonomic 360° kickstand, military-grade drop protection, and four shock-absorbing cushions on each corner of the case.
Pros
- Maximum protection
- Convenient kickstand
Cons
- Likely too bulky to fit in your pocket
- Not compatible with wireless charging
Key Specs:
- Nonslip design
- Four corner protection
- 0.2mm camera cover
If you’re looking for a sleek, no-frills phone case that gets the job done for under $20 bucks, you’re in luck. The CamShield Pro by Nillkin is slim, comfortable to grip, wireless charging friendly, and features a simple slide to keep your camera safe from drops and collisions.
Pros
- Constructed using environmentally friendly materials
- Wireless charging friendly
Cons
- Offers limited drop protection
Key Specs:
- 99% transparent tempered glass
- Nano waterproof layer
- Simple to apply over lenses
What if you already bought a case, or found one with a flash design? Well, the UniqueMe Samsung Galaxy S23 Tempered Glass Cover is a simple solution to protect the camera lenses. These tempered glass covers go over the lenses on the Galaxy S23, providing the necessary protection you need if the phone’s dropped. Furthermore, they don’t inhibit the performance out the cameras.
Pros
- Works with most cases
- Doesn’t affect the camera’s performance
- Easy to install
Cons
- Could have gaps for water to seep in when submerged
How We Chose The Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Camera Cover Cases
We at SPY are on a mission to find you the best gear for the best prices. There are a LOT of camera cover cases out already for the Samsung S23 series, and we wanted to make sure we chose the right ones. When selecting the best cases to add to our list, we took several factors into account, including:
- Price: While being expensive has its merits, we looked at cases that were relatively affordable on any budget.
- Durability: Extra points were given to cases that offered military grade drop protection.
- Build quality: You want a camera cover case that’s built to withstand normal wear and tear, including drops.
- Additional features: These consist of being able to wirelessly charge the Galaxy S23 inside of the case.