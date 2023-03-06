Skip to main content
Subscribe

Don’t Let Those Protruding Lenses on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Scare With a Proper Camera Cover Case

Closeup of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cameras.
Photo Credit: John Velasco | SPY

Let’s be honest: aside from our loved ones, the most important thing in our lives is probably our smartphones. We’re not commenting on whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing, but it’s (in most cases) the truth. One of our favorite smartphones right now is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and its quad-camera array.

Seriously, it’s a powerhouse in the camera department because of the utility it offers to capture scenes that are near are far. However, with the four camera lenses sticking out from its chassis, there’s always the chance for scratching — or worse yet, getting cracked in some way. Along with its siblings, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, these cameras are prone to damage.

We’ve already explained the reason why you should consider camera cover cases, but they’re necessary for the Galaxy S23 Series as well. SPY’s tech editor, John Velasco, had strong feelings about camera cover cases after he cracked the lens on his last smartphone. Considering how people use the Galaxy S23 series to create photos and videos on various platforms, it’s critical to prevent any damage to them.

That’s why these Samsung Galaxy S23 camera cover cases exist.

The Benefits of Camera Cover Cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • Offers the same protection as standard phone cases
  • Provides a sliding cover to protect your camera lenses and lights
  • Better privacy that the cameras aren’t being used

The Best Camera Cover Cases For the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: At a Glance

multiple angles of tongate clip on camera cover case for samsung s23 ultra

Tongate Clip On Phone Case

Buy Now On Amazon $29.97 Jump to Details
Image of Spigen Galaxy S23 Ultra Case Optik Armor against white background.

Spigen Galaxy S23 Ultra Case Optik Armor

Buy Now On Amazon $20.99 Jump to Details
simtect camera cover case shown from back and front

Simtect Camera Cover Case

Buy Now On Amazon $19.79 Jump to Details
tongate bumpers shown from back and front

Tongate Bumpers with Slide Camera Cover

Buy Now On Amazon $19.99 Jump to Details
a mansoorr camera cover case shown from multiple angles

Mansoorr Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case

Buy Now On Amazon $18.99 Jump to Details
the front and back of a nilkin camshield pro for s23 ultra

Nillkin Galaxy CamShield Pro

Buy Now On Amazon $16.99 Jump to Details
Closeup of UniqueMe Tempered Glass Covers For Samsung Galaxy S23.

UniqueMe Samsung Galaxy S23 Tempered Glass Cover

Buy Now On Amazon $11.04 Jump to Details
multiple angles of tongate clip on camera cover case for samsung s23 ultra

Tongate Clip On Phone Case

Best For: Those wanting a case that offers plenty of features and effective protection.
Why We Chose It: This Galaxy S23 Ultra case from Tongate is ultra-rugged and is the closest thing to a swiss army knife on our list.

Key Specs:

  • Folding kickstand
  • Rotating belt-clip
  • 10ft military-grade drop protection

We love a case that’s extremely durable and is built like a multitool! This case features a rotating belt clip, 10 ft military-grade drop protection, shockproof airbags, a built-in folding kickstand, and an innovative sliding camera cover. 

Pros

  • Ultra-durable build 
  • Belt-clip compensates for size

Cons

  • Bulky
  • Not compatible with wireless charging
Image of Spigen Galaxy S23 Ultra Case Optik Armor against white background.
Courtesy of Amazon

Spigen Galaxy S23 Ultra Case Optik Armor

$20.99 $44.99 53% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Best For: Those wanting a case that offers plenty of features and effective protection.
Why We Chose It: Spigen’s been around for a while and the Optik Armor case offers a raised border to protect the cameras.

Key Specs:

  • Camera guard slides over lenses
  • Military grade drop protection
  • Matte finish

Spigen’s been in the business for a long time, which is why the Optik Armor case for the Galaxy S23 Series is our runner up pick. Not only do we love the minimalist look of the case, but we also like how the matte finish helps to reduce fingerprints from showing.

Beyond the clean design of the Spigen Optik Armor case, the quad-cameras of the Galaxy S23 Ultra are easily protected by a sliding cover. If that’s not enough, the bezel around the cameras is raised to protect the lenses from getting scratched if you place your phone on a surface and forget to cover them with the cover.

Pros

  • Raised bezel around cameras
  • Clean looking minimalist design
  • Screen is protected by raised bezel

Cons

  • Doesn’t lay completely flat on surface
simtect camera cover case shown from back and front

Simtect Camera Cover Case

$19.79 $39.99 51% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Best For: Those of us that want a slim case that gets the job done.
Why We Chose It: It offers a great amount of protection with a relatively slim build.

Key Specs:

  • Dual camera protection
  • 12ft drop tested
  • Slender design for a minimal footprint

The Simtect case for the Galaxy S23 Ultra uses ball bearings to slide the cover over your phone’s camera and is military-grade drop tested for falls of up to 12 ft. Another thing we like about the Simtect camera cover case is that it’s thin enough to support wireless charging. It’s available in green, black, or transparent finishes.

Pros

  • Sleek, lightweight
  • Wireless charging compatible

Cons

  • Limited protective cushioning
tongate bumpers shown from back and front

Tongate Bumpers with Slide Camera Cover

Best For: Those of us that want a slim case that gets the job done.
Why We Chose It: It offers a great amount of protection with a relatively slim build.

Key Specs:

  • Military-grade drop protection
  • Sliding lens cover
  • Comfort grip

Some of us prefer to use bumpers to traditional phone cases but still want our camera protected. If this sounds like you, check out these ones from Tongate! They’re lightweight and make wireless charging a breeze; the bumpers feature a sliding camera cover and military-grade drop protection to protect your phone from all sorts of collisions.

Pros

  • Minimalist design
  • Innovative camera cover/bumper concept
  • Easy wireless charging

Cons

  • No additional features
a mansoorr camera cover case shown from multiple angles

Mansoorr Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case

Best For: Budget shoppers who want max protection.
Why We Chose It: This phone case will keep your phone and your camera safe for under $20.

Key Specs:

  • Nonslip grip
  • 360° kickstand
  • Military-grade drop protection

Perhaps the most rugged case on the list, this camera cover case from Mansoorr comes loaded with extra features. In addition to the sliding camera cover, this case features an ergonomic 360° kickstand, military-grade drop protection, and four shock-absorbing cushions on each corner of the case.

Pros

  • Maximum protection
  • Convenient kickstand

Cons

  • Likely too bulky to fit in your pocket
  • Not compatible with wireless charging
the front and back of a nilkin camshield pro for s23 ultra

Nillkin Galaxy CamShield Pro

Best For: Budget shoppers who don’t need anything fancy.
Why We Chose It: Nillkin has a fantastic reputation for making phone cases and other accessories. Plus, it’s a steal at $15.29.

Key Specs:

  • Nonslip design
  • Four corner protection 
  • 0.2mm camera cover

If you’re looking for a sleek, no-frills phone case that gets the job done for under $20 bucks, you’re in luck. The CamShield Pro by Nillkin is slim, comfortable to grip, wireless charging friendly, and features a simple slide to keep your camera safe from drops and collisions.

Pros

  • Constructed using environmentally friendly materials
  • Wireless charging friendly

Cons

  • Offers limited drop protection
Closeup of UniqueMe Tempered Glass Covers For Samsung Galaxy S23.
Courtesy of Amazon

UniqueMe Samsung Galaxy S23 Tempered Glass Cover

$11.04 $12.99 15% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Best For: Anyone who already has a protective case for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series.
Why We Chose It: You don’t have to buy another case if you already have one because these tempered glass covers go over each lens.

Key Specs:

  • 99% transparent tempered glass
  • Nano waterproof layer
  • Simple to apply over lenses

What if you already bought a case, or found one with a flash design? Well, the UniqueMe Samsung Galaxy S23 Tempered Glass Cover is a simple solution to protect the camera lenses. These tempered glass covers go over the lenses on the Galaxy S23, providing the necessary protection you need if the phone’s dropped. Furthermore, they don’t inhibit the performance out the cameras.

Pros

  • Works with most cases
  • Doesn’t affect the camera’s performance
  • Easy to install

Cons

  • Could have gaps for water to seep in when submerged

How We Chose The Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Camera Cover Cases

We at SPY are on a mission to find you the best gear for the best prices. There are a LOT of camera cover cases out already for the Samsung S23 series, and we wanted to make sure we chose the right ones. When selecting the best cases to add to our list, we took several factors into account, including:

  • Price: While being expensive has its merits, we looked at cases that were relatively affordable on any budget.
  • Durability: Extra points were given to cases that offered military grade drop protection.
  • Build quality: You want a camera cover case that’s built to withstand normal wear and tear, including drops.
  • Additional features: These consist of being able to wirelessly charge the Galaxy S23 inside of the case.
John Velasco | SPY

Most Popular

‘The Idol’: How HBO’s Next ‘Euphoria’ Became Twisted ‘Torture Porn’

Chris Rock Shreds Will Smith With Oscar Slap Jokes: 'Everybody Called Him a B---- And Who Does He Hit? Me'

Oprah Winfrey Reportedly Just Bought a Big Chunk of Maui for Nearly $6.6 Million

Pistol Pete’s NCAA Scoring Record Will Cost Detroit Mercy $27,500

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad