Don’t Let Those Protruding Lenses on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Scare With a Proper Camera Cover Case

Let’s be honest: aside from our loved ones, the most important thing in our lives is probably our smartphones. We’re not commenting on whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing, but it’s (in most cases) the truth. One of our favorite smartphones right now is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and its quad-camera array.

Seriously, it’s a powerhouse in the camera department because of the utility it offers to capture scenes that are near are far. However, with the four camera lenses sticking out from its chassis, there’s always the chance for scratching — or worse yet, getting cracked in some way. Along with its siblings, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, these cameras are prone to damage.

We’ve already explained the reason why you should consider camera cover cases, but they’re necessary for the Galaxy S23 Series as well. SPY’s tech editor, John Velasco, had strong feelings about camera cover cases after he cracked the lens on his last smartphone. Considering how people use the Galaxy S23 series to create photos and videos on various platforms, it’s critical to prevent any damage to them.

That’s why these Samsung Galaxy S23 camera cover cases exist.

The Benefits of Camera Cover Cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Offers the same protection as standard phone cases

Provides a sliding cover to protect your camera lenses and lights

Better privacy that the cameras aren’t being used

Why We Chose It: This Galaxy S23 Ultra case from Tongate is ultra-rugged and is the closest thing to a swiss army knife on our list.

Key Specs:

Folding kickstand

Rotating belt-clip

10ft military-grade drop protection

We love a case that’s extremely durable and is built like a multitool! This case features a rotating belt clip, 10 ft military-grade drop protection, shockproof airbags, a built-in folding kickstand, and an innovative sliding camera cover.

Pros Ultra-durable build

Belt-clip compensates for size Cons Bulky

Not compatible with wireless charging

Why We Chose It: Spigen’s been around for a while and the Optik Armor case offers a raised border to protect the cameras.

Key Specs:

Camera guard slides over lenses

Military grade drop protection

Matte finish

Spigen’s been in the business for a long time, which is why the Optik Armor case for the Galaxy S23 Series is our runner up pick. Not only do we love the minimalist look of the case, but we also like how the matte finish helps to reduce fingerprints from showing.

Beyond the clean design of the Spigen Optik Armor case, the quad-cameras of the Galaxy S23 Ultra are easily protected by a sliding cover. If that’s not enough, the bezel around the cameras is raised to protect the lenses from getting scratched if you place your phone on a surface and forget to cover them with the cover.

Pros Raised bezel around cameras

Clean looking minimalist design

Screen is protected by raised bezel Cons Doesn’t lay completely flat on surface

Why We Chose It: It offers a great amount of protection with a relatively slim build.

Key Specs:

Dual camera protection

12ft drop tested

Slender design for a minimal footprint

The Simtect case for the Galaxy S23 Ultra uses ball bearings to slide the cover over your phone’s camera and is military-grade drop tested for falls of up to 12 ft. Another thing we like about the Simtect camera cover case is that it’s thin enough to support wireless charging. It’s available in green, black, or transparent finishes.

Pros Sleek, lightweight

Wireless charging compatible Cons Limited protective cushioning

Key Specs:

Military-grade drop protection

Sliding lens cover

Comfort grip

Some of us prefer to use bumpers to traditional phone cases but still want our camera protected. If this sounds like you, check out these ones from Tongate! They’re lightweight and make wireless charging a breeze; the bumpers feature a sliding camera cover and military-grade drop protection to protect your phone from all sorts of collisions.

Pros Minimalist design

Innovative camera cover/bumper concept

Easy wireless charging Cons No additional features

Why We Chose It: This phone case will keep your phone and your camera safe for under $20.

Key Specs:

Nonslip grip

360° kickstand

Military-grade drop protection

Perhaps the most rugged case on the list, this camera cover case from Mansoorr comes loaded with extra features. In addition to the sliding camera cover, this case features an ergonomic 360° kickstand, military-grade drop protection, and four shock-absorbing cushions on each corner of the case.

Pros Maximum protection

Convenient kickstand Cons Likely too bulky to fit in your pocket

Not compatible with wireless charging

Why We Chose It: Nillkin has a fantastic reputation for making phone cases and other accessories. Plus, it’s a steal at $15.29.



Key Specs:

Nonslip design

Four corner protection

0.2mm camera cover

If you’re looking for a sleek, no-frills phone case that gets the job done for under $20 bucks, you’re in luck. The CamShield Pro by Nillkin is slim, comfortable to grip, wireless charging friendly, and features a simple slide to keep your camera safe from drops and collisions.

Pros Constructed using environmentally friendly materials

Wireless charging friendly Cons Offers limited drop protection

Why We Chose It: You don’t have to buy another case if you already have one because these tempered glass covers go over each lens.



Key Specs:

99% transparent tempered glass

Nano waterproof layer

Simple to apply over lenses

What if you already bought a case, or found one with a flash design? Well, the UniqueMe Samsung Galaxy S23 Tempered Glass Cover is a simple solution to protect the camera lenses. These tempered glass covers go over the lenses on the Galaxy S23, providing the necessary protection you need if the phone’s dropped. Furthermore, they don’t inhibit the performance out the cameras.

Pros Works with most cases

Doesn’t affect the camera’s performance

Easy to install Cons Could have gaps for water to seep in when submerged

How We Chose The Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Camera Cover Cases

We at SPY are on a mission to find you the best gear for the best prices. There are a LOT of camera cover cases out already for the Samsung S23 series, and we wanted to make sure we chose the right ones. When selecting the best cases to add to our list, we took several factors into account, including:

Price: While being expensive has its merits, we looked at cases that were relatively affordable on any budget.

While being expensive has its merits, we looked at cases that were relatively affordable on any budget. Durability: Extra points were given to cases that offered military grade drop protection.

Extra points were given to cases that offered military grade drop protection. Build quality: You want a camera cover case that’s built to withstand normal wear and tear, including drops.

You want a camera cover case that’s built to withstand normal wear and tear, including drops. Additional features: These consist of being able to wirelessly charge the Galaxy S23 inside of the case.