We’re Officially Declaring Walmart the Winner of Cyber Week: Here Are 12 Deals You Can Still Shop

Although Black Friday is now in the rearview, the best Cyber Week deals continue to make rounds at our favorite retailers. This year, Walmart has really stepped up when it comes to holiday sales, and their best Cyber Week deals are nothing short of amazing.

This year, Walmart’s best sales included a 65-inch smart TV for just $228, a deal that sold out in about 90 minutes. Other too-good-to-be-true deals included Apple Watches for $149, the Bissell Little Green Machine for $69, and huge discounts on toys and gifts. Many of Walmart’s best Black Friday-Cyber Monday deals sold out; however, there are still some great Cyber Week savings left in stock.

Right now, shoppers can get everything from TVs to toys at a fraction of the normal cost. Whether you’re searching for the best gifts for men, the best gifts for her, or an amazing new toy for the kids in your life, these last-minute Walmart deals are so affordable you’re going to want to add them to your cart ASAP.

Since there are so many to choose from, we took a moment to sift through and find the top sales being offered. Here are some of the best deals you can still shop at Walmart for Cyber Week 2022. Don’t forget to sign up for a free trial of Walmart+ to unlock bonus perks like free access to Paramount+, free shipping and free grocery delivery.

$298.00 $338.00 12% off Upgrade your television this season with this Hisense Roku 4K TV, or gift it to someone you really love. It offers 4K ultra hi-def picture quality with high dynamic range to give you a boost in color, contrast, and motion rate. Equipped with Roku TV, you’ll also have access to thousands of streaming channels, apps, and live TV.

$50.00 A perfect gift for gamers, the Razer Level Up Bundle comes with a Kraken X Lite Wired Gaming Headset, DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse, Gigantus V2 Medium Mouse Mat, and Free Gamepass Entry to an online Razer Tournament with Esports Arena. The set is compatible with PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices, while the adjustable microphone ensures that you can be heard while playing your favorite games.

$20.00 $39.99 50% off Give the gift of learning and fun with this set of Tytan Tiles magnetic tiles. These STEM educational tiles feature magnets that snap together to build and encourage children to learn more about 2D and 3D structures.

NEW ROLLBACK $297.00 $799.00 63% off Echelon is known for making premium at-home fitness machines that give you a Peleton-like experience without the $2,000 price tag. For Cyber Monday, the Echelon spin bike and rowing machine are under $300, whereas you’d normally have to pay $500 or more.

$99.99 $215.00 53% off With holiday gatherings now in abundance, it never hurts to have a little extra ice on hand. The ice maker will help you do just that while entertaining this season. It’s portable, compact, and perfect the size for kitchens, RVs, and beyond. The countertop design fits into small spaces and operates at low noise for simple operation.

$25.00 $39.97 37% off The princess in your life will love opening. This Disney castle is on Christmas morning. The Disney Princess Fold-n-Go Celebration Castle stands 2.9 feet tall, folds down, and has handles for easy portability. Inside, there are 20 accessories, including a table and two chairs, spoons, forks, cups, a saucepan, and mixing spoons. There’s also a fold-out canopy bed where your child’s adorable Disney Princess dolls rest their pretty little heads.

$200 Savings $399.00 $599.00 33% off No one makes a vacuum like Dyson, the brand that brings precision engineering and serious innovation to everyday home appliances. For Cyber Week, you can take $200 of the price of this new Dyson stick vacuum.

$62.98 $99.99 37% off One of our favorite massage gun brands is on sale at Walmart during Cyber Week. The RENPHO handheld massager gun offers deep muscle pressure for ultimate relaxation. There are 5 speeds and 5 massage heads to choose from, as well as a carrying case that makes it easy to take with you wherever you go.

$49.00 $149.00 67% off Shoppers can get $100 off a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live today. They feature improved bass, an open fit, long battery life, and noise cancellation, allowing you to block out background noise while listening to music or taking phone calls.

$199.00 $360.00 45% off This handsome bedroom dresser is almost half-off for Cyber Week. Available in a few different attractive colors, this six-drawer dresser is on sale for a little while longer.

$27.88 $49.98 44% off This handheld vacuum is perfect for cleaning up little messes and spills. It’s especially useful for cleaning up your car, but it can handle all types of messes. There are few brands we trust more than Anker, and this affordable vacuum has never been this cheap.