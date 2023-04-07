Prepare For Hay Fever Season With 79% Off This Incredible Air Purifier

Keeping the air clean is hard to do, but this ToLife Air Purifier can manage it with ease, and it’s got a hefty discount today too. Normally this air purifier is $199.99, but thanks to a 79% reduction, it’s only $41.99. That’s a small price to pay to keep any room in any home free from not only things like smoke from cooking, but also to remove pesky bits of pollen as the US careens towards hay fever season.

The ToLife Air Purifier is light and easy to move, so putting it in a room before it’s needed is easy to do. It’s also incredibly quiet, which means using it overnight won’t disturb anyone’s sleep schedule. It can remove up to 99.97% of smoke, pollen, and pet dander, which makes it a dream for those with allergies, and pretty much essential as plants start to bloom and spit pollen everywhere. These are all the same features as some of the best air purifiers. It can also be combined with an air humidifier if allergies are especially bad this year.

It also has a few other useful features like a timer setting, the ability to change the fan speed, and the user can add a few drops of essential oils to the machine to not only get rid of allergens, but also freshen the smell of the air up too, making it a little more versatile and multi-purpose.