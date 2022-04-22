Amazon Prime Day 2022: Top Deals to Shop and Brands to Watch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is nearing, and SPY has all the details you need to know before the big kickoff, including when Prime Day 2022 will begin and what we expect to see on sale during the event.

SPY editors are always on the lookout for the best Amazon deals, and we’ve learned a thing or two from obsessively covering Prime Day deals in the past, so we certainly know what we’re doing when it comes to shopping the best Prime Day Tech, Prime Day TV, and Prime Day laptop deals.

You’ll undoubtedly see huge discounts on Amazon house brands and products such as Kindle readers, Echo products, Fire TV Sticks, and more during any Amazon Prime event. You’ll also have access to top deals across other notable categories on Amazon, including grooming, fitness, kitchen gadgets, and more.

Finally, remember to sign up for Amazon Prime to take advantage of the best deals. You can sign up anytime and immediately gain access to all the benefits that Prime Day has to offer. In the meantime, we’ll go over everything you need to know about this year’s biggest savings event.

Everything You Need To Know About Amazon Prime Day 2022

As always, we’re expecting Amazon Prime Day 2022 to take place over 48 hours. And while there hasn’t been a specific date announcement yet, we have reason to believe that Prime Day 2022 will take place on July 11 and 12 this year. We’re already hard at work curating the best Amazon deals, and you can bookmark this page as we’ll continuously update these deals as Prime Day 2022 draws near.

On Prime Day 2021, Amazon offered more than 1 million deals, and customers saved big on products from popular brands like Keurig, Under Armour, Ring, Coleman, Marvel and more.

From brands to watch to hot sellers and discounts, keep reading to learn everything you need to know about the eighth annual Amazon Prime Day.

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day originally started in July 2015 to celebrate the company’s 20th-anniversary site launch. Can you believe Amazon has been around since 1995? As part of Amazon Prime Day, the company announced a one-day sales event for Prime members that was to be “one of the biggest deals extravaganzas in the world,” according to then-Amazon Prime VP Greg Greeley. Over the years, the event has expanded from a 24-hour event to a 48-hour sale in countries worldwide.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

As of April 22, 2022, Amazon has not officially announced the date for Amazon Prime Day 2022. However, we’re predicting that it will kick off at 12:01 a.m. PST on Monday, July 11, 2022, and continue until 11:59 p.m. PST on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Do I Need an Amazon Prime Membership?

Technically, no. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial and still shop for Amazon Prime Day deals. Those who want to join can purchase an annual membership for $139 per year ($14.99 monthly). In contrast, students and anyone with a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) or Medicaid card can purchase a membership for nearly half the price. A membership grants you access to a superabundance of Amazon services (e.g., Prime Video, Prime Music, Whole Foods) and other special promotions throughout the year.

If you don’t want to miss out on the best Amazon Prime deals this year, bookmark this page to be up to date on the latest deals. As soon as new deals go live, we will regularly update this page with deals based on category, price and popularity. We’ll also publish one-off and lightning deals across various products we think you would love. So keep us close by to learn the best deals of Prime Day 2022.

Amazon Prime Day Deal Predictions

There are many potential deals listed below, and because of that, we wanted to give you a TL;DR version in case you want to cut to the chase. Below we have listed the products we expect to see going on sale during Prime Day 2022.

Amazon Echo Devices

Amazon’s 2020 release of the Echo Dot was 50% off for Prime Day 2021. We’re almost guaranteed to see this price drop again in 2022, along with significant reductions on other products within the Echo family such as the Echo Dot and the Echo Show.

Courtesy of Amazon

eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac Vacuum Cleaner

Need a little help around the house? Eufy by Anker Robovacs typically gets an excellent reduction during Prime Day. Last year we saw this version marked down by 43%.

Courtesy of Amazon

Apple AirPods

AirPods of all generations will be a big deal during this Prime Day event. In recent months, we’ve seen the second-generation version of these earbuds go for as low as $99.

Courtesy of Amazon

Insignia TVs

Insignia Fire TVs are always a big hit when they go on sale. We should see this and other versions of these popular smart TVs get considerable markdowns this Prime Day.

Courtesy of Amazon

Sengled Smart Light Bulbs

These smart color-changing light bulbs from Sengled are available at an ultra-low price, and you can set them up in your home in seconds. They have a plug-n-play system that’s certified for humans, no experts. They can change colors, dim, brighten and set to a routine via the Amazon Alexa app. They come with Bluetooth technology that connects seamlessly to the other smart devices in your home and they’ve got advanced features like “wake up routine” and “away mode.”

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Prime Deals: Amazon Products

Brands to watch: Echo, Eero, Ring and Blink

While Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to find deals on tech products from brands like Samsung, LG and Sony, Amazon saves some of the best deals for its own products.

The most popular (and most marketed) Amazon Prime Day deals usually come from the company itself. Amazon devices sell at affordable prices; however, items like Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo smart speakers, Kindles and Fire tablets will probably receive even more significant discounts during this year’s sales event.

We’ll keep updating this post as more deals become available. In the meantime, you’ll want to take advantage of this discount on Amazon’s smart plug that works seamlessly with Alexa.

Amazon Gadgets Including Echo Dots, Echo Shows and Blink Cameras

Blink Outdoor is Amazon’s wireless security camera line of HD devices that monitor your home day and night via infrared capabilities. These cameras have long-lasting battery life and can run for up to two years on just two included AA batteries. They store video clips and photos automatically in the cloud, are easy to set up, and require no professional help. Save big by shopping this deal during Prime Day 2022.

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon 4K Fire TV Streaming Device

If you already own a TV you love, this Fire TV stick can open up a world of streaming and watching capabilities with just a plug and a WiFi connection. The remote comes with Alexa voice capabilities, and you can enjoy Dolby Atmos sound with compatible home soundbar systems. With this one little device, you get access to a whole host of channels and apps and your favorite streaming services. Expect to see Fire TV Sticks reduced by as much as 50% during this year’s Prime Day event.

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8

Think of the Echo Show as everything your Amazon Echo can do, just more. And on a screen. It’s got an 8-inch HD screen with stereo sound, so your morning day at a glance reading will come through clearly. Call friends and family, connect to your smart home and display countless memories and photos all from one device. It was discounted by 36% for Prime Day, so we can almost bank on it being on sale again for the same price or lower.

Courtesy of Amazon

Echo Show 5 Smart Display

Discounts on the newer Echo models come with significant savings on previous generation favorites like the Echo Show 5 smart display. This is still a top-rated product, only now you can buy it at half the price. The Echo Show 5 is like a smart speaker that also offers video calls, and it was one of our favorite Christmas gifts for mom in 2021.

Courtesy of Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet

Amazon knows a lot about tablets, so you’ll often see the Kindle on Amazon Prime Day lists. However, you shouldn’t overlook the Amazon Fire tablets. Fire tablets are not only fast and functional but also affordable. During Prime Day, we’ve seen this tablet which boasts a 10.1-inch screen and full HD, discounted by nearly 50%. Quit bringing your iPad on every airplane and opt for something a bit less expensive that you won’t mind scratching up.

Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite

One of Amazon’s most popular devices, the Kindle Paperwhite, usually gets a considerable price reduction for Prime Day. Thin and lightweight, it comes with a glare-free flush-front design and reads like an actual book, even in direct sunlight. It’s also waterproof, so being in the splash zone by the pool is no longer cause for concern. It comes in an 8 GB and 32 GB model if you need extra storage, and it’s got adjustable lights so you can read indoors, outdoors, day or night.

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Kindle

The Kindle is a must-have for readers and book lovers of all kinds. This most recent edition of one of Amazon’s most famous devices has a 167 PPI glare-free display, 8GB of storage and functionality for highlighting passes, looking up definitions and more. Enjoy access to millions of books anywhere you are and travel lighter knowing your entire collection stays on one device.

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Audible Membership

Amazon’s audiobook service Audible offered new members 53% off for the first four months during Prime Day 2021, and we expect to see something similar for Prime Day 2022. Audible has an extensive library with thousands of audiobooks, podcasts, original content, etc. Each month of your membership, you’re issued credits you can use on a title of your choice. They’re leaders in the audio storytelling space and having a membership is more than worth it.

Courtesy of Audible

Amazon eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Router

Amazon eero creates a reliable, fast internet connection for your smart home and easily syncs with existing Alexa smart devices. This device got a significant price drop during the last Prime Day event, and we predict the same this year. It gives you Wi-Fi 6 coverage throughout your entire home and boasts speeds up to 900 Mbps across areas up to 1,500 square feet. The TrueMesh technology is designed to avoid dead spots, buffering and other nuisances and routes traffic so you can confidently stream and video conference without drop-offs. It’s easy to set up, and it has a built-in smart home hub that can connect directly to six different devices.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day Deal: Apple Products

Save big on Apple AirPods, Watches, and iPads.

AirPods (3rd Gen) at Amazon

Recently, Amazon has dropped prices on Apple products such as AirPods and Apple watches, so we can likely expect similar, if not steeper, discounts on these and other products within the Apple genus.

Courtesy of Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro have been discounted on Amazon for the past couple of months, but they’ll likely bump to discount up to save even more for Prime Day. The AirPods Pro features excellent noise cancellation, a transparency mode that mixes in surrounding sounds and comes in a sleek charging case.

Courtesy of Amazon

AirPods Max

The AirPods Max are some of the best headphones you can get — even better if you get them on sale during Prime Day 2022. Not only do they offer superior sound quality, but they are also compatible with Dolby Atmos and boast Apple’s spatial audio, which means you can enjoy the surround sound that previously only existed in movie theaters and luxury home theater setups.

Courtesy of Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Are you looking to save big on 2nd Generation AirPods? We’ve seen these sit comfortably at $99.99 over the past month and expect them to stay at this price (or go even lower) for Prime Day 2022.

Courtesy of Amazon

Apple Watch 7

The Apple Watch 7 was one of the top Christmas gifts of 2021, and lately, we’ve seen it drop as low as $309. We’re keeping our fingers crossed for this same deal or better for Prime Day 2022. The Apple Watch Series 7 offers all of the health features of the Series 6 with a more durable face and faster charging times. This version also provides a nearly 20% larger retina display than the Series 6.

Courtesy of Walmart

Apple Watch SE

We’ve recently seen the Apple Watch SE drop down to $249 and count on seeing the same for Prime Day 2022. This model has most of the same excellent fitness features as the Series 7 sans the large full-screen display. If you’re looking for the lowest price on modern Apple Watches, this is your time to strike.

Courtesy of Amazon

Apple iMac M1

Some users consider iMacs powered by the M1 chip to be of the very best desktop computers in the world. Major markdowns on this and other Apple big products are extremely rare. However, we expect things to get more generous for Prime Day 2022.

Courtesy of Amazon

iPad Mini

The iPad Mini has been spotted on Amazon at a price point of $459. We expect this to drop even lower for Prime Day. iPads deals are one to watch!

Courtesy of Walmart

2021 iPad 9

We have seen the 9th Generation iPad at low prices over the past year, so we predict the price will really dip on Prime Day 2022. Released in September 2021, it’s one of the newer and more popular models, featuring the A13 Bionic chip for faster performance.

You can sometimes find this tablet on sale for under $300, but this has been few and far between in 2022. We’re keeping our eye on this one and will keep you posted if the price drops.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Deals: Tech Gadgets

Brands to watch: Jabra, Sony, Samsung, Toshiba, Amazon and More

Consumer electronics has been the leading product category purchased during Amazon Prime Day for the past few years. Some of the brands expected to be part of Prime Day 2022’s sales are part of our Best Tech Gifts of 2022, from fitness trackers to noise-canceling headphones.

Keep checking back for updates on the best tech Prime day deals of 2022.

Jackery SolarSaga 100W Portable Solar Panel

Jackery makes excellent solar-powered generators, and this solar panel is part of their line of products built for a quick charge of small devices anywhere. We saw remarkable price reductions during Prime Day 2021, so chances are, we’ll see it again this year. This high-efficiency solar generator is 23% more efficient at energy conversion and is equipped with a USB-A and USB-C output port. You can easily charge small devices using the power of the sun, and its thin design makes it easy to fold up and store when you’re done.

Courtesy of Amazon

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds

These Jabra Elite earbuds are top-notch for sound quality, comfortability, noise cancellation and battery life. They’re made for taking calls seamlessly and have an ergonomic shape for fitting various ear shapes and sizes. They come with active noise cancellation that filters out surrounding sounds so you come through crystal clear, and come with up to 24 hours of battery life available on a single charge. If the deals are anything like last year, you’ll likely see these be discounted by $70 or more.

Courtesy of Amazon

Razer Blade Gaming Laptops

Prime Day 2021 saw up to $240 off of one of Razer’s most popular models, which means it’s likely that we’ll see this and other models go down again this year. This 15-inch gaming laptop has an 8-core, 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD. On top of that, the Razer Blade 15 has a 1080p display powered by an NVIDIA GTX 2070 Super Max Q GPU. Best of all, this gaming machine has an incredible 300hz refresh rate, perfect for helping your gaming experience.

Courtesy of Amazon

Fitbit Versa 2, Versa Lite and Aria Air

Save big on Fitbit fitness watches as Prime Day rolls on. Expect other brands and models to go on sale as well. Fitbit is the OG and makes some of the best fitness trackers in the game for monitoring your workouts and giving you the must-have metrics during your grind sessions.

Courtesy of Amazon

Sony WF-SP800N Wireless Sports Earbuds

It’s no secret that the SPY team loves Sony audio products, and we’re big fans of the company’s new WF-SP800N wireless earbuds. These noise-cancelling earbuds are designed for athletes, which means you can get your sweat on without worrying about your new earbuds. We’ve seen prices on these earbuds go up and down throughout the past year, and expect a lot of the top Prime Day deals of 2022 to come from Sony, and this is a great product for anyone that loves music and working out.

Courtesy of Sony

Razer Gaming Accessories

Whether you need a new gaming keyboard, wireless mouse or gaming headset, Razer is a brand to keep your eye on during and leading up to Prime Day 2022. The popular gaming accessories brand has great discounts on some of its most affordable products.

Courtesy of Amazon

JBL Boombox

Summertime means beach parties, BBQs and lounging by the pool. And while we’ll admit the speakers on your phone aren’t bad, they’re not great, especially when compared to the mammoth sound of JBL’s Boombox. Did we mention it’s waterproof and lasts for 24 hours on a single charge

Look forward to seeing a decent price drop on this and other speakers from JBL for Prime day 2022.

Amazon

Prime Day TV Deals: Insignia and Toshiba

Smart TVs are always a hot ticket item during Prime Day. Follow these deals to save big on popular models.

Insignia 43-Inch Smart 4K UHD TV

Insignia’s TVs come with Fire TV capabilities including Alexa voice capabilities and smart functionality. It seamlessly blends live TV with streaming programs from Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu and more. The 4K ultra HD picture quality has over 8 million pixels for top-notch clarity, contrast, and color. The easy-to-use remote includes buttons that go directly to Prime Video, Netflix, your favorite apps, and more. We feel confident predicting that these be discounted for Prime Day and some of their other models (as seen below).

Courtesy of Amazon

Insignia 24-Inch Smart HD Fire TV

Last year, we saw this Insignia smart Fire TV from Amazon get a 41% price drop. It’s 24 inches, so perfect for a kitchen or office TV and comes with voice control via Alexa that makes scrolling seamless. With the Insignia Fire TV you get access to 500,000 streaming movies and TV shows, tens of thousands of channels, streaming apps and more. Fire TV also integrates the live TV and streaming onto one screen, so viewing is easy.

Courtesy of Amazon

Insignia 65-Inch Smart UHD TV

This larger version of Insignia’s smart 4K TV got a steep discount for Prime Day 2021, so we expect to see this and others going for low prices in 2022. It’s HDR-compatible and gives you access to all your favorite streaming services and entertainment options.

Courtesy of Amazon

Insignia 32-Inch Smart HD TV

Are you looking to replace an older TV or add a small (but still smart) TV to your home? You can end your search here. This TV from Insignia is smart right out of the box with a built-in Fire OS. There is a solid chance this will be a steal come Prime Day.

Courtesy of Amazon

Toshiba 32-Inch Smart HD TV

This top-rated TV from Toshiba was 35% for Prime Day 2021, and we expect it to be offered at the same or lower this go-’round. It has a voice remote that you can control via Alexa to find your favorite programs. You get access to over 500,000 streaming TV shows and movies and Alexa skills like managing smart home devices from your television set. The Fire TV Edition also integrates live TV with the streaming apps seamlessly, so you get the complete picture, and it comes with access to music, games and other integrated apps as well.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Prime Day Deals: Home and Kitchen Appliances

Brands to watch: Dash, Keurig, Le Creuset, Instant Pot, iRobot and More

This year’s best Prime Day deals will surely feature big-name kitchen gadgets from Dash, Keurig, Le Creuset and more. Amazon will also have countless deals on cookware, knife sets, bakeware and other kitchen essentials. Essentially, Prime Day is usually an excellent time to upgrade your home and kitchen appliances. Whether it’s a top-notch air fryer or a robot vacuum, Amazon Prime Day offers many deals from the most trustworthy household brands.

If there’s anything you’ve been meaning to buy for your kitchen, do it on Prime Day!

Kitchen Gadgets from Dash, Keurig, Le Creuset and Instant Pot

You’re missing out if you have yet to hop onto the air fryer train. Imagine being able to eat all the fried food you love without 70 to 80% of the fat that comes with conventional fryers. Dash’s air fryer is equipped with AirCrisp technology and comes with a 2.6-quart fryer basket with a generous surface area, so food gets crisper, faster. Its compact and lightweight design won’t take up too much space on your countertop.

Courtesy of Amazon

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

Keurig’s signature K-Slim single-serve coffee maker is conveniently sized and can brew an 8, 10 or 12-ounce cup of coffee in minutes every day. Last year, it was 37% off for Prime Day, a discount that brought its price down to below $50. It’s designed energy efficient with an auto-off feature and is only 5 inches wide, so it’ll fit neatly almost anywhere in your kitchen.

Courtesy of Amazon

Robot Vacuums from iRobot

iRobot makes some of the best robot vacuums available on the market, and many of their products are available at great discounts over Prime Day. This iRobot Roomba vacuum is designed with a 3-stage cleaning system that grabs your floors’ dust, dirt, and debris. It’s got Dirt Detect Sensors that detect the dirtier areas of your home to get cleaned more thoroughly, and it syncs with an app so you can schedule and monitor your cleans as they happen.

Courtesy of Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Instant Pots have been on sale during the past few Prime Days, and this year will likely be no exception. If you don’t have one of these in your kitchen yet, you’d be surprised how handy they can be. They can cook nearly anything quickly and efficiently, and the steam pressure method makes it virtually impossible to overcook things. Make rice, yogurt, sauté veggies and cook meat with one machine. It’s got an easy-to-read display, and almost all components are dishwasher-safe.

Courtesy of Amazon

Ninja Kitchen Gadgets

Ninja is another brand that usually heavily discounts its top-rated blenders, food processors, and pressure cookers during Prime Day. Keep a close eye on them.

Courtesy of Amazon

Kitchen Essentials from LODGE

LODGE makes great kitchen essentials like cast iron skillets, dutch ovens and more. Prime Day 2021 saw this 6-quart enameled dutch oven discounted by 39%, which means it’ll likely be on a similar sale for Prime Day 2022. It’s got loop side handles for a firm grip and a chip-resistant porcelain enamel finish.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Fitness and Health Lifestraw Personal Water Filter If you’re a frequent visitor to the outdoors, or simply want the peace of mind that comes from knowing you’ve always got clean drinking water available, this LifeStraw water filter is the way to go. It’s got advanced water filtration built-in that filters out 99.99% of bacteria, including E.coli and Salmonella, and things like microplastics, sand, dirt and other pathogens. It’s got a sustainable design that weighs less than 2 ounces, so it’s easily portable and lasts through at least 4,000 liters of water. These Lifestraw water filters go on sale often and we expect see big drops this year as well. Courtesy of Amazon LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $31.56 $39.95 21% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill

Looking for a new treadmill? NordicTrack makes some of the best available on Amazon, and we predict that they’ll be on sale for Prime Day 2022. Powered by iFit and has a SMART-response motor, you get efficient speed, interval and endurance training. It has a SpaceSaver design so you can fold and store it between uses and comes with OneTouch incline and speed control so adjusting your metrics during your workout is easy.

Courtesy of Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell

Bowflex’s SelectTech 552 dumbbells adjust from five to 52.5 pounds, with 2.5-pound increments for the first 25 pounds, then five-pound increments after that. They’re often discounted to $399, but should go down even more during Prime Day 2022. SPY named this popular weight system one of the top gifts for men in 2021. We also listed them at the top of our best adjustable dumbbells list.

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Basics Enamel Finish Cast Iron Kettlebell

A kettlebell weight is one of the most versatile pieces of gym equipment you can buy. You can squat, lift, swing, and even use it for killer core workouts. This one from Amazon Basics is sure to go on sale for Prime Day 2022. It comes in 15, 20, 25, 35, 40 and 50 pounds and has an enamel finish for protection and appearance. The grip is textured so you get a solid hold, and the flat bottom makes it easy to store upright.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Home Goods and Accessories

Prime Day always has a. bunch of great deals on rugs, where they offer crazy discounts that are hard to pass up.

nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug

The Blythe area rug adds elegance to high-traffic areas. Made of synthetic materials, it is exceptionally resilient against wear and tear and is both kid and pet-friendly. It features a distressed Moroccan-inspired design and is easy to clean and maintain.

Courtesy of Amazon

Artistic Weavers Odelia Rug

This particular rug is another that Amazon offered at a wild discount during Prime Day 2021. It features a bright pattern but is perfect if you’re looking to add life to a large living room or family room. It’s got a distressed oriental look with bright pops of color and a timeless look that’ll match complimentary colors. The medium pile means you can place it in high-traffic areas without worrying about obstructing doorways or walkways, and it’s easy to take care of with occasional spot treatment and vacuuming.

Courtesy of Amazon

Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Lattice Moroccan Rug

Courtesy of Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley 12″ Memory Foam Mattress

Need a new bed? While Prime Day isn’t known for mattress sales, this body contouring mattress is designed for comfort, pressure relief and support and has a foam core that reduces motion transfer so your tossing and turning won’t disturb your partner. It’s got thick layers of memory foam and arrives ready to use in a box. Last year, it was over $100 off, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed for something similar — or better — this year.

Courtesy of Amazon

Top Prime Day Deals: Apparel and Accessories

Fashion is another great space for savings during Prime Day, so you’ll want to watch brands like Timex and Levi’s for discounts on their most popular items. There will be many great deals on watches, shoes, workout gear and designer clothes.

Levi’s Denim for Men & Women

Every year, we see significant drops on Levi’s denim for both men and women. Last Prime Day, Levi’s 511 Skinny Jeans were a crowd favorite. These sit right below the waist and fit slim through the seat and thigh for a flattering look that works just as well with a t-shirt as it does dressed up with a button down.

Courtesy of Amazon

Timex Weekender 38mm Watch

You can’t go wrong with a Timex watch and last year we saw these babies up to 28% off for Prime Day. These affordable timepieces have a classic and timeless appeal that never goes out of style, and right now, Timex has major deals on some of their most popular men’s and women’s watches.

Courtesy of Amazon

Fossil Nate Stainless Steel Quartz Watch

Watch deals are constantly cycling in and out on Amazon, and Prime Day always spurs an onslaught of them in the men’s style space. Last year, Fossil offered the sleek Nate Stainless Steel Quartz Watch at more than $80 off.

Courtesy of Amazon

Calvin Klein Underwear for Men & Women

Because everything 90s is new again, Calvin Klein underwear is still extremely popular in 2022. Both men and women are rocking the signature designer underwear, which will likely get discounted on Prime Day 2022. While new underwear isn’t quite as exciting as a new 65-inch TV, you should take advantage of this deal and stock up on undies should they go on sale.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Prime Day Deals: Beauty and Grooming

Brands to watch: Braun, Panasonic, Oral-B

The personal care market is huge for Prime Day, with top-selling products for both men and women being heavily discounted. That list consists of the best colognes, deodorants, electric shavers, hair styling products and smart toothbrushes from legacy beauty and grooming brands.

This year, we’re already seeing great deals on Panasonic electric razors, Oral-B products, Bevel grooming products for men, bidets and tons more. Self-care feels more important than ever in 2022, so watch these brands closely or splurge now on pampering products from head to toe.

Grooming Deals from Waterpik, Oral-B, Braun and More

Last Prime Day, Waterpik offered steep discounts on highly rated water flossers like this professional countertop teeth irrigator. Waterpik claims this flosser removes up to 99.9% of plaque when used correctly and is 50% more effective than flossing. It’s got a built-in timer that makes it easy to keep track of your flossing time. It also has a featured massage mode as well as pressure settings ranging from 10 to 100 psi.

Courtesy of Amazon

Braun Series 7 Electric Razor for Men

Braun is one of our favorite razor brands for men, but their top-notch machines can be pricey, making Prime Day a great time to buy. This Braun Series 7 smart razor reads and adapts its shave to your specific beard. It has four different synchronized shaving elements that work together to give you a close, accurate shave with efficiency. The AutoSensing motor is designed to shave even the densest of beards with efficiency and it’s got five turbo/sensitive modes so you can get a more powerful or gentler shave with the touch of a button.

Courtesy of Amazon

Oral-B Pro 5000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush

This popular Oral-B toothbrush could see major price drops during Prime Day 2022. It comes with all the bells and whistles, including Bluetooth communication about your brushing habits and real-time feedback on your style. The round brush head is designed to clean each tooth effectively, and it has a pressure sensor that can alert you if you’re brushing too hard.

Courtesy of Amazon

Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush

Another top-notch dental health brand in the grooming space, Oral-B, could potentially drop the price of one of their smart toothbrushes again this Prime Day. This Genius X Limited toothbrush from Oral-B will recognize your brushing style from a database of thousands and tailor your toothbrush for maximum effectiveness and cleanliness. It gives you A.I. coaching for covering each part of your mouth evenly and with adequate time and pressure, and Bluetooth technology connects it to your smartphone.

Courtesy of Amazon

