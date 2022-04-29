15+ Can’t-Miss Amazon Refurbished Deals: Get a MacBook Air for $225, Apple Watch SE for $160

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re not already buying from Amazon Renewed, the retailer’s marketplace for refurbished electronics, you’re missing out on some amazing savings. The best Amazon Refurbished deals let you score big-ticket items such as electronics and appliances at a steep markdown. So if you want to save hundreds of dollars on some of the best laptops, smartphones, smartwatches, power tools and more, you’ll want to consider Amazon Refurbished deals before paying for anything full price. Unlike other online retailers that sell used items, Amazon puts its refurbished electronics through strict testing to ensure customers don’t end up with a lemon.

Amazon has a couple of different virtual storefronts through which it sells pre-owned items, including Amazon Warehouse and Amazon Renewed. Because the items have been previously owned — and we’re talking everything from books to computers to kitchen gadgets — they frequently come with significant discounts. But each of these ways to buy high-quality used stuff on Amazon has slightly different promises and guarantees.

Below, we’ll share the best Amazon Renewed deals available right now, plus some background information on this under-the-radar Amazon program. While some of the best Amazon deals sound too good to be true, being too good to be true is pretty much the Amazon business model.

What Is Amazon Warehouse?

Amazon Warehouse is basically Amazon’s equivalent of a garage sale, if that garage sold things you actually wanted and included Amazon fulfillment, customer service and return rights. For Amazon Warehouse products, that means Amazon tests each item and puts it through a thorough quality check before rating it as Like New, Very Good, Good or Acceptable. Because no further repair or replacement is needed, what you read in the product’s description is what you get — at a very attractive discount.

And because it’s Amazon, if you aren’t happy, your purchase can be returned within 30 days after you’ve received it.

What Is Amazon Renewed?

If Amazon Warehouse is the garage sale, Amazon Renewed is the guy on the block who buys people’s broken-down tech, repairs it to the point of usability and resells it. Amazon Renewed products undergo professional inspection, diagnostic testing and repair to ensure they work like new, if not look entirely new. That being the case, products may have scratches or cosmetic imperfections, but they will work like they’re supposed to, with batteries guaranteed to have at least 80% capacity. Though that seems like it’s a con, it’s the pro that makes solid discounts possible. Plus, sometimes you can get even better deals through Amazon Renewed Coupons, which offer flat or percentage-based discounts on particular Amazon Renewed products.

And that’s basically the skinny on buying used from Amazon. One last thing to be aware of: Because of the nature of used products, they will frequently lack aspects of brand-new items, such as packaging or cables. This is always noted though, so be sure to read the descriptions closely when shopping for anything via Amazon Renewed.

With that caveat out of the way, check out a few great Amazon Refurbished deals below. We were shocked by some of the discounts for products we love and that we know you love too.

1. Oculus Quest 2

Save $50 when purchasing the Oculus Quest 2 from Amazon Renewed. It features a lightning-fast processor and high-resolution display, giving you a front-row seat to concerts, films, gaming and more. Every display is visually stunning, offering 50% more pixels than the original Quest.

2. Furinno Simplistic A Frame Computer Desk

Get this modern computer desk for as low as $33 in Amazon Warehouse. This stylish industrial design will look good in any office or living space and is durable enough to be used every day.

3. Apple MacBook Air (2015)

We didn’t know it was possible to get an Apple computer for under $300 that wasn’t an absolute crumbling brick. As it turns out, you can get this 2015 MacBook Air, one of the best Amazon Renewed deals, for just $225 right now. Sure, the battery might not be 100% and there might be some visible dings, but with an Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, an HD screen (not quite 1080 but greater than 720) and a 128-GB solid-state drive, this computer will still boot fast and work hard.

LOW IN STOCK!

4. Samsung Galaxy A71

You can get some good deals on Samsung Galaxy phones, including the A71, which has a good camera and 5G connectivity. It’s substantially less than a full-priced, brand new A71. Included with the phone are a SIM removal tool and a charger and cable. Like any of the refurbished phones, minor scuffs may be present.

5. Apple iPhone 11 Pro

If you take a step back from the newest model, you can get some good Amazon Refurbished deals on iPhones, such as this iPhone 11 Pro, which comes with 256GB of storage. The 64GB and 512GB options are also available, and there are four different colors to choose from. You can also save extra when you trade in your old phone. You can choose unlocked, or pick from one of the major providers.

6. Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones

Buying renewed on the Sony XM4 headphones can get you a $68 discount right now. The like-new version of one of our favorite headphones is available in a stylish shade of blue. These headphones have excellent noise-canceling and impressive battery life.

7. Apple Watch Series 3

Normally, an Apple Watch costs a pretty penny, but thanks to Amazon Renewed, you can buy this one at a lower price point. Available in a muted color scheme, this watch has a large screen and fantastic features that include a user-friendly display and great features including GPS. It also displays text messages and enables voice text, which is useful when you’re busy and on the go. One buyer says, it “looks like new, no scratches or marks.”

8. Amazon Fire HD 10” Tablet

Some tablets can be a steep investment, but this HD Fire tablet gets the job done with its functional, lightweight and sleek design. Even when refurbished, this device is very durable and high quality — even with regular use. Unlike going through the Apple store for brand new products that cost an entire paycheck, this is a great way to get your hands on a portable, widescreen product for a fraction of the price. It features an increased battery life of 12 hours and either 32 or 64 GB of storage.

9. Bosch D-Handle Rotary Hammer

Need some power tools? Skip the rental and buy a quality refurbished power tool, such as this rotary hammer from Bosch. It boasts a 7-amp motor and has a variety of applications in heavy-duty settings. At full price, this tool is a good value, but it’s even better when you buy it refurbished.

10. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

For a tiny smart speaker that packs a punch, consider the Echo Dot. This fabric-covered speaker is compact but has richer sound quality than the Echo Dot Gen 2. Best of all, it can be paired with a second Echo Dot for surround sound. Music can be streamed from Amazon, Apple, Spotify or Sirius, and Alexa is always around to help you get errands done and play your favorite tunes. It also allows you to control your smart home with ease.

11. Vitamix Explorian Blender

Get all the bells and whistles of an excellent Vitamix blender without paying like it’s an excellent Vitamix blender when you buy the Vitamix Explorian Blender from Amazon Renewed. Buying this Amazon refurbished blender will save you over $100 off the sticker price and finally give you the high-quality, powerful blender your kitchen has been needing.

12. Miroir M189 Portable LED Projector

It’s never a bad time to think about how you can incorporate a projector into your life, whether it’s for backyard family movie night or lazy bingeing in bed. When you combine the typical discount from Amazon Renewed with the 15% coupon on top, you’ll end up saving around $90 on the Miroir M189 Portable LED Projector. Sure, at this price, you won’t be able to see Chris Hemsworth’s individual beard hairs in Avengers: Endgame, but the 720p projector will still give you plenty of picture quality and at this price, it’s hard not to consider.

13. Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II

Sure, your smartphone is also a great camera, but having an old-school way to take photos is never a bad thing. That’s why you might consider picking up the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II from Amazon Renewed. Buying this Amazon refurbished camera will save you big bucks off the retail price of the brand-new camera and give you the dedicated camera you need for your next adventure.

14. GoWISE USA 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer

This air fryer will help you stop ordering fast food as frequently, and the refurbished version doesn’t have any visible imperfections. This air fryer can let you cook all kinds of meat, seafood and veggies, as well as help you cut down on electricity since you can use it in lieu of a broiler. A fantastic bargain for a usually pricey kitchen gadget.

15. Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker

Explore your inner chef with this pasta and noodle maker from reputable appliance brand Philips. For around half the price of buying it new, you can make your own gourmet pasta and noodle dishes at home, cutting down takeout and restaurant trips significantly. Experiment with dishes from all kinds of cuisines, from Cacio e Pepe to homemade Dan Dan noodles. Pro tip: have a kitchen scale on deck to ensure correct measurements.

16. Shark ION R87, Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

The Shark robot vacuum works just as well as any Roomba or robot vacuum and is a must-have for anyone who’s sick of constantly sweeping and vacuuming. Available in both regular and XL capacity, this Shark can work on carpeted and hardwood floors. It’s charged via lithium-ion batteries and can be controlled with voice control. With a unique Tri-Brush system that offers deep-cleaning suction and can handle debris on multiple surfaces, unlike conventional vacuum cleaners. It easily maneuvers around furniture and walls to prevent damage.

