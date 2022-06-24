The Best Dyson Vacuums Are Worth Splurging on

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Like Apple, Starbucks and Disney in their respective fields, Dyson sits atop the pile as the recognizable brand name when it comes to the best vacuums. How has Dyson achieved this? By establishing a reputation around the world for producing devices with industry-leading designs and features, backed up by a user experience that can’t be beaten. In short, the best Dyson vacuums are widely accepted as the best vacuums. We’re going to look at why this reputation is justified, along with a selection of the top Dyson devices you may want to invest in.

Is a Dyson Vacuum Worth It?

If you’re searching for a new vacuum cleaner and are trying to decide whether investing the extra money in a Dyson device is worth it, you’re not alone. There’s nothing wrong with wanting a premium-price product to justify the extra cost. In the case of the best Dyson vacuums, here are some of the major reasons people choose Dyson over the best available alternatives.

Powerful Suction – Dyson produces some of the most powerful vacuum cleaners available. Whether you’re in the market for a stick, upright, canister or handheld model, a lack of suction power is never something you’ll be complaining about with a Dyson vacuum in your hands.

– Dyson produces some of the most powerful vacuum cleaners available. Whether you’re in the market for a stick, upright, canister or handheld model, a lack of suction power is never something you’ll be complaining about with a Dyson vacuum in your hands. Smart Designs – Think of a “classic” vacuum, and you most likely think of an upright vacuum with a disposable bag inside. For those who don’t know, it was Mr. Dyson who took away the need for bags and created a whole new style of vacuum cleaner. Today, Dyson continues to push those boundaries, and the company’s vacuum cleaners are full of handy technology, such as ball heads that turn on a dime or hygienic mechanisms that mean you don’t need to come in contact with any dirt when emptying your device.

– Think of a “classic” vacuum, and you most likely think of an upright vacuum with a disposable bag inside. For those who don’t know, it was Mr. Dyson who took away the need for bags and created a whole new style of vacuum cleaner. Today, Dyson continues to push those boundaries, and the company’s vacuum cleaners are full of handy technology, such as ball heads that turn on a dime or hygienic mechanisms that mean you don’t need to come in contact with any dirt when emptying your device. Build Quality and Reliability – With high-quality builds comes reliability. Granted, this does come at a price, and we will guarantee that there are cheaper vacuum cleaners available. However, what the best Dyson vacuum cleaners bring to the table is more than worth their money in the long run. After all, who’s only planning to clean their home for a few years?

– With high-quality builds comes reliability. Granted, this does come at a price, and we will guarantee that there are cheaper vacuum cleaners available. However, what the best Dyson vacuum cleaners bring to the table is more than worth their money in the long run. After all, who’s only planning to clean their home for a few years? Versatility – With cordless models, including the Dyson V8, the V10 and the cutting-edge V11, along with a whole host of handheld, upright and canister vacuums, there really is a Dyson vacuum for every situation. However, what makes Dyson vacuums stand out is their versatility. Dyson makes the best corded vacuums and the best cordless vacuums, too. And, their vacuums include smart extras and attachments which make even the most ‘traditional’ upright vacuum handy for cleaning the more remote areas of your home.

To further explore the question, we approached Dyson and asked them for their answer as to why their devices are worth your investment.

A Dyson spokesperson told us that “when a customer purchases a Dyson, what they see is a beautiful piece of technology that works simply to solve a problem. What they can’t visibly see is the intricate machinery and technology inside the product that work perfectly together or the significant time, people and resources dedicated to making the machine perfect before it comes to market.”

They continued: “behind every Dyson product, there are years of development with often hundreds of engineers supporting the development of multiple prototypes (5,127, in the case of the first Dyson vacuum, DC01), and rigorous testing to ensure the longevity of the machine. Our engineers are constantly evolving our machines, improving upon designs, and working on new ideas and this dedication to pioneering is what sets Dyson, and its technology, apart.”

How We Chose the Best Dyson Vacuums

Our selection process started with sourcing the Dyson devices with the highest customer scores, best reviews and most impressive specifications. We also found devices to cover a range of everyday vacuuming needs, meaning there’s something for every household. Furthermore, to ensure our list was complete, we spoke to Dyson and asked for the devices it thought stood out from the crowd. So whether you’re looking to clean your whole home or want a device to target pet hair, we’re confident our list has a standout device for your needs.

Which Dyson Vacuum Should I Buy?

As you can see, Dyson puts the work in to create industry-leading devices. But, knowing you want a Dyson device is only half of the decision. The next step is to decide which of Dyson’s outstanding vacuum cleaners would work best in your home. Luckily, any investment in a Dyson device is something you’re unlikely to regret. But that doesn’t mean certain devices aren’t better suited to certain homes or vacuuming needs. Here’s how Dyson breaks down their devices in general terms:

Alternatively, you can choose your device by type. Here are Dyson’s available vacuum types:

So if you’ve made all of your decisions and are ready to let Dyson show you how clean your home can be, scroll down to discover the best Dyson vacuums for sale right now.

1. Dyson V8 Absolute

BEST OVERALL

With a price tag under $500 and a wealth of praise from reviewers, the Dyson V8 Absolute sits at the top of the pile. This compact vacuum is particularly ideal for smaller homes and apartments as it offers an appealing balance of powerful suction and cord-free freedom, alongside a 40-minute runtime. It’s also versatile, being able to deal with everything from everyday dust and dirt to allergens and animal hair. To further ensure the vacuum is worthy of the number one spot, we tried it out for ourselves. What was our conclusion? If you’re looking for a stick vacuum that covers every base, this is it.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Dyson Outsize Absolute+

RUNNER UP

If your priority is powerful suction, but you don’t want to give up convenience and freedom, the Dyson Outsize Absolute+ is what you’re looking for. This impressive device is Dyson’s most powerful cordless vacuum and an ideal option for larger households or homes with pets. Inside the device, laser dust detection technology deals with dust and pet dander to deliver a deeper, more noticeable clean. You’ll also find a larger-than-average bin and cleaning head, justifying the vacuum’s reputation as a behemoth among stick vacuums. The Dyson Outsize Absolute+ was another device we were able to get our hands-on. And as the reviews suggest, you can really feel the powerful suction power in your hands.

Courtesy of Best Buy

3. Dyson V15 Detect

MOST INTELLIGENT

As one of Dyson’s most intelligent and powerful vacuums, the Dyson V15 Detect is always worth your consideration. The device’s high IQ comes from its laser detection technology which is capable of delivering a deeper clean. It works by detecting, removing, sizing and counting microscopic dust, producing results that are scientifically proven to be better than a standard vacuum. Additionally, the vacuum allows you to choose between three cleaning modes and comes with multiple cleaning heads so you can deal with a range of floor types, including carpet and hard floors.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Dyson Ball Animal 2

BEST UPRIGHT

For homeowners looking for an upright device to clean all kinds of floor types, the Dyson Ball Animal 2 is the answer. From wood and vinyl to tile and carpet, this versatile, HEPA filter-containing vacuum deep cleans your floors and also removes allergens and bacteria to leave your air cleaner at the same time. For this reason, this vacuum is ideal for households with pets, as it will also collect pet hair and deep-sitting dirt. The vacuum’s head is also self-cleaning and comes with a number of handy tools, including an articulating hard floor tool, tool storage bag and a tangle-free turbine. Additionally, the 35-foot cord gives you plenty of freedom to reach all corners of your home.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Dyson Omni-glide Cordless Vacuum

BEST FOR HARDWOOD FLOORS

Thanks to its hardwood floor-focused design, this Dyson Omni-glide Cordless Vacuum offers targeted cleaning and delivers results worthy of mention. In addition, Dyson produced this vacuum with everyday use in mind, meaning it’s an ideal option for busy households in the city or homeowners who prefer to vacuum on a regular basis. For ease of cleaning, the device incorporates a multidirectional cleaning head which can also get under furniture and into the hard-to-reach areas in your home.

Courtesy of Best Buy

6. Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Vacuum Cleaner

BEST STICK VACUUM

If you’re looking for powerful suction inside a cordless stick vacuum, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Vacuum Cleaner fits the bill. Boasting some of the most powerful suction ever seen in a cordless vacuum, you won’t be left wanting when it comes to getting your carpets and surfaces free of dirt. You’ll enjoy up to 60 minutes of fade-free power per full charge, while the advanced, point-and-shoot ejector means you never have to come into contact with the collected dirt. You’ll also have three cleaning modes to choose from, depending on your floor type, as well as the ability to transform the stick into a handheld vacuum for reaching those hard-to-reach spots around the house.

Courtesy of Walmart

7. Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2

MOST MANEUVERABLE

With its ability to turn on a dime and its traditional (yet modern) upright vacuum design, the Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 is a solid choice for any household. It includes a self-cleaning head that automatically adjusts depending on the type of floor you’re vacuuming, no matter whether it’s carpet, tile or hardwood. You’ll also find a handy, built-in hose that allows you to reach up or under furniture to get to those harder-to-reach places. The device also boasts Dyson’s hygienic emptying mechanism which means there’s no need for you to come into contact with the dirt during the process.

Courtesy of Walmart

8. Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum

BEST BUDGET

While budget and friendly may not be the first words that come to mind when someone mentions Dyson vacuums, it doesn’t mean there aren’t options out there. In addition to its attractive fuschia colors, the Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum delivers high-power suction, floor type versatility and a head made for the task of removing stubborn dirt. The two-in-one design makes it easy to switch between a handheld or stick vacuum, and the advanced battery system lets you enjoy 30 minutes of fade-free suction from a full charge.

Courtesy of Walmart

9. Dyson Big Ball Multi Floor Canister Vacuum

BEST CANISTER

Sporting a 40-gallon capacity and the ability to self-right when toppled, the Dyson Big Ball Multi Floor Canister Vacuum offers some unique technology that no other vacuum on the list can. The vacuum includes a 21-foot cord which provides plenty of freedom for around-the-house cleaning as well as a hygienic dirt ejector system like so many other Dyson models. For added freedom, the main ball is connected to the head by a 10-foot hose which allows you to reach especially tricky spots, and this feature also means you won’t have to carry as much weight compared to many other vacuum styles. Furthermore, the head includes an adjustable elbow which allows you to choose the most comfortable position for you.

Courtesy of Amazon

The Best Vacuums of 2022 for Every Situation (From Pets to Hardwood)