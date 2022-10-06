Review: The 6 Best Egg Cookers for Every Breggfast Lover

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to breakfast, I’m willing to l’eggo my Eggo, but I’m not willing to surrender my egg cooker. This essential appliance typically poaches and boils a half dozen or more eggs at once so that you’re not standing over a pan wasting precious coffee-drinking time.

Of course, nothing comes as close to achieving a perfectly soft egg texture as performing this task manually (especially when poaching), though the best electric egg cookers do a wonderful job of producing a delicious, protein-packed morning meal for anyone on the go.

But with a tidal wave of options on the market, it can be difficult to wade through the waters and determine which are most worthy of your hard-earned cash. So I’ve rounded up six tried-and-true models that I’ve used personally as both an egg-loving cookbook author and in my personal life. Check out how they stack up below.

The Best Egg Cookers at a Glance

1. Best Overall: DASH Rapid Egg Cooker — $17.99 on Amazon

2. Runner-Up: GreenLife Rapid Egg Cooker — $16.99 on Amazon

3. Best Value: Egg Genie by Big Boss — $16.41 on Amazon

4. Best Gift: Maverick Henrietta Hen Egg Cooker — $30.44 on Amazon

5. Best Splurge: Cuisinart Egg Central Egg Cooker — $39.95 on Amazon

6. Best-Multifunctional: Chefman Egg Cooker — $31.29 on Amazon

1. DASH Rapid Egg Cooker

Best Overall

Best For: Busybodies who simply can’t spare an extra second in the morning to cook breakfast.

Why We Chose It: No production detail went unnoticed with the DASH Rapid Egg Cooker, which also boasts a bevy of beautiful color options to match any kitchen decor.

Capacity: 6 eggs

Weight: 1 pound

Courtesy of Amazon

DASH Rapid lives up to its name by providing effortlessly cooked eggs in practically no time at all. Its adorable compartment, available in eight colors, also houses boiling, omelet, and poaching trays to provide the utmost versatility, as well as a measuring cup to ensure you pour in the exact amount of water for perfect eggs, every time.

In addition to the device and its dishwasher-safe parts, DASH also throws in a recipe book so you can take the guesswork out of cooking breakfast basics. It really is difficult to find something bad about this egg cooker, other than its low six-egg capacity (most mainstream models start at seven). Even having said that, this is the best egg cooker I’ve tried thus far.

Pros:

Great color range

Small, light weight, and compact for easy storage

Speedy cooking times with all three cooking trays

Impressive two-year warranty

Cons:

Small six-egg boiling capacity

Somewhat low wattage (360)

2. GreenLife Rapid Egg Cooker

Runner-Up

Best For: The no-frills shopper who demands a reliable appliance that will last for years.

Why We Chose It: This machine was neck-and-neck with our Best Overall pick, so it’s an appliance to consider if you’re hoping to save a buck or two and/or the DASH isn’t available.

Capacity: 7 eggs

Weight: 1.5 pounds

Courtesy of Amazon

GreenLife and DASH are practically the same electric egg cooker. They each can boil, poach and create flawless omelets and have easily removable, dishwasher-safe parts. The reason why DASH edges out GreenLife is because of its additional design colors, impressive warranty, and recipe book. Otherwise, you really can’t go wrong with either option. And at less than $20, it’s likely you can afford to invest in both so that one is always on stand-by.

Pros:

Simple, one-switch design

Only 1.5 pounds

Wide range of capabilities

Cons:

Not the best color selection

Extremely low wattage (120)

Heat plate easily chars

3. Egg Genie by Big Boss

Best Value

Best For: The amateur cook who is also on a budget.

Why We Chose It: You may have inadvertently seen this advertised on television at 2 a.m., but it’s an infomercial product that actually lives up to its hype.

Capacity: 7 eggs

Weight: 1 pound

Courtesy of Amazon

“As Seen on TV” is printed directly on the box, but don’t expect the inevitable disappointment most commonly associated with other infomercial products. The no-frills, inexpensive Egg Genie is a fantastic buy, complete with a built-in timer that hard-boils eggs to magical perfection (and you don’t even have to rub a lamp). While the poaching tray is lackluster with uneven cooking spots, it’s not something you’ll likely use regularly. Just appreciate the simplicity of its design and purpose and upgrade only if you really need to (see our pick for Best Splurge below).

On a personal note, this was the first egg cooker I ever purchased and it lasted for almost a decade before calling it quits. At close to $15, not only was this the best egg cooker I could have bought at this price, but I’d say that it more than paid for itself.

Pros:

Very inexpensive

Built-in steel piercing pin

Lightweight

Cons:

Doesn’t poach well

Buzzer is extremely loud

4. Maverick Henrietta Hen Egg Cooker

BEST GIFT

Best For: The guy who doesn’t take life too seriously — or product design.

Why We Chose It: Take a look at it. The purchase speaks for itself with its hilarious (though somewhat disturbing) design.

Capacity: 7 eggs

Weight: 2 pounds

Courtesy of Amazon

The once monotonous task of preparing eggs has now been salvaged by this hen-shaped cooker that actually chirps when finished. It makes a clever, yet functional egg cooker gift for a newlywed, new grad or someone moving into a new living space.

If you’re looking for something with more bells and whistles, this will likely not be the option for you. You’re buying it primarily for the novelty, but it boils and poaches eggs impeccably and will look cute on any countertop.

Pros:

Clever design

Funny chirping timer

Very simple and straightforward use

Cons:

Reports of some models beeping instead of chirping

Larger eggs may not fit

5. Cuisinart Egg Central Egg Cooker

BEST SPLURGE

Best For: The gentleman who prefers the finer things in life.

Why We Chose It: At $40, this may be a bit of an investment, but it’s a wise one. Cuisinart tends to surpass all expectations with its wide line of appliances.

Capacity: 10 eggs

Weight: 1.5 pounds

Courtesy of Amazon

It’s no surprise that beloved brand Cuisinart took a crack at an egg cooker and emerged a winner. Its stainless steel dome, high-tech blue LED indicator, and built-in cord storage support the expression “you get what you pay for.” And in this case, it’s for all the luxurious additions that separate it from the rest of this list.

If money isn’t an object, definitely consider this the best egg cooker for the long haul. It’s unlikely you’ll ever run into issues but Cuisinart offers a very generous three-year limited warranty, as well as a customer support team.

Pros:

Sleek, luxurious-looking stainless steel exterior

Built-in cord storage

Omelet dish that fits three cracked eggs

Cons:

Pricey

Cumbersome dome shape for storage

6. Chefman Egg Cooker

BEST MULTI-FUNCTIONAL

Best For: Dads, bodybuilders, or any egg connoisseur who prepares and eats them in bulk for practically every meal.

Why We Chose It: This is so much more than an egg cooker. It’s a lifestyle change. The Chefman Egg Cooker literally does it all and can transform your eating habits for the better.

Capacity: 12 eggs

Weight: 2 pounds

Courtesy of Amazon

Feeding a large family? Feeding large muscles? No matter the objective, Chefman’s model excels by holding the most eggs (a dozen) and steaming veggies. This means you can create an entire meal out of one device to tend to your children’s, your roommates’, your partner’s or your own dietary needs and have more time for wine (which, in my opinion, is obviously the most essential part of cooking).

It’s also the best egg cooker for anyone who meal preps in advance and needs hard boiled eggs available at all times for a quick fix of six grams of protein.

Pros:

Can fit 12 eggs

Also steams vegetables

Liftable egg tray to prevent burns and run under water

Cons:

Measuring water cup isn’t always accurate

You have to press a button to turn it off

How We Chose the Best Electric Egg Cookers

As a cookbook author, recipe developer and food writer, I am often sent appliances that should make my life easier in the kitchen. And since eggs are something I eat daily (like the aforementioned bodybuilder but sans built body), I am no stranger to the world of egg cookers.

I have tested nearly a dozen of the best electric egg cookers over the past two years and this is the lot that flourished most. Testing categories included, but were not limited to capacity, style, versatility, price, and, most importantly, cooking outcomes.

While most consumers invest in egg cookers to hard-boil, it was important to take other cooking techniques, like poaching, into consideration, as well as soft and medium-boiling features.

Why Trust SPY When Buying an Egg Cooker

The research team at SPY has scoured the internet for the best egg cookers to identify the products that chefs and editors can’t stop raving about. This includes the appliances that SPY readers themselves are searching for and have requested more information about.

Over many months, nearly a dozen egg cookers were tested using only large eggs of the same brand and size to ensure consistency and accuracy. Products were then ranked and reviewed in various categories to accommodate a wide net of potential customers who prioritize different aspects (i.e. price, capacity, brand recognition, etc.)

SPY also tests a number of other cooking products and kitchen appliances. Recently, the team has tried reviewed the best appliances from Ninja, the Breville Joule Smart Oven, as well as, what seems to be, nearly every Keurig coffee maker we could find.

Frequently Asked Questions about Egg Cookers Do egg cookers only boil eggs? No! You can adjust the water level added to accommodate a soft or medium boil. Most models also include poaching or even omelet trays so you can enjoy different styles of eggs in the morning. How do egg cookers boil eggs? When an egg cooker is plugged in, a hot plate heats up and causes the water on top of it to boil. The steam in this contained space, typically in the shape of a dome, is what cooks the egg. Some egg cookers will have a metal needle to pierce a hole in the shell before cooking. This gives the cooked egg a round, smooth edge by allowing air to escape from it. How do you clean an egg cooker? Most plastic accessories should be dishwasher-safe once removed from the appliance. To clean the hot plate base, simply grab water and soap (or water and vinegar) and scrub using a sponge or microfiber. This will remove any leftover char or mineral deposits to guarantee clean egg shells, every time.

About the Author: Joey Skladany

Joey is a writer, editor, TV/radio personality, lifestyle expert, former entertainment publicist, and author of Basic Bitchen. As the former managing editor of CBS’s Chowhound, he has worked extensively in the food and drink space and is a frequent contributor to outlets like Today.com, Saveur, Food & Wine, People, Food52, Food Network, AllRecipes, Southern Living, and more. When not writing, he enjoys traveling, fine dining, perfecting his stand-up comedy routine, and volleyball. Recently, Joey has educated readers on the most common air fryer mistakes, he’s reviewed the best alcoholic popcicles and has keyed readers in to the best air fryer microwave combos.