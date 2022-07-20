These Are the Best Gas Grills To Buy in 2022 (Because Everything Tastes Better Grilled)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Grilling is one of the best outdoor traditions around. The smell of juicy hamburgers and roasting chicken wings is a beloved activity, no matter the time of year. And while every grill master has their preference when it comes to cooking methodology, there’s no denying that gas is the easiest and quickest to use.

Gas grills are powered by propane tanks, which takes the hassle to make sure all of your charcoal pieces are heated enough to cool. While gas doesn’t yield quite the same depth of flavor as charcoal, the best gas grills provide more stability over temperature control, faster speeds and features like side burners and more.

If you’re looking to cook a lot of food pretty quickly and still have that grilled taste, gas is the way to go. Here are eight of the best gas grills for you to channel your inner grill master. Oh, and make sure you pick up one of the best BBQ utensil sets while you’re at it. You’re going to need ’em.

1. Weber Spirit II E-210 Gas Grill

BEST OVERALL

Weber’s Spirit II E-210 Gass Grill is a smartly priced, mid-tier gas grill that works wonders for both the seasoned pro and the grilling newbie. The best gas grill includes two burners to make it easy to cook with a production of 26,500 BTUs. The Spirit II includes a thinner and thicker side to the grate, which allows you to handle more delicate foods like salmon on the thin side and lock in flavor on the wide side with your steaks and burgers. Plus, you can easily store your grilling tools thanks to some handy tool placement.

2. Char-Griller E3001 Grillin’ Pro Gas Grill

RUNNER UP

With an extremely impressive 40,800 BTU output, this 438-square-inch gas grill from Char-Griller might slightly lack size but certainly not power. Sturdy steel construction allows a supportive structure while cutting down on the impact of the elements. Features like rolling wheels, accessory hooks and even a side burner make it a great entry-level gas grill for those who want to practice before upgrading.

3. Weber Genesis II E-335 Gas Grill

BEST SPLURGE

Those looking to go big or go home should consider setting aside the funds to splurge on Weber’s Genesis II E-335 Gas Grill. The impressive three-burner setup provides a hassle-free start thanks to its Infinity Ignition system. Simultaneously, each burner’s tapered shape allows the grill to provide an even amount of heat retention. If the 669-square-inches of cooking area isn’t enough, the side burner can be used to simmer sauce or even sauté veggies while you wait. It even has a built-in thermometer. Overall, the Genesis II is a nearly all-in-one solution for your backyard gathering needs.

4. Monument Grills 2467 Stainless Steel Gas Grill

BEST LOOKING

With its shiny chrome look, the Monument Grills 2467 Gas Grill will immediately catch your eye. Appearances don’t matter if you get a product that can’t deliver — but there’s no concern here. The four main burners produce an output of 72,000 BTUs with a sizable 723 square inches of cooking space. Plus, the stainless steel construction helps ward off weather-related damage and allows you to keep your grill looking great. But our favorite detail is the LED-lit control knobs.

5. Blackstone Culinary 4-Burner Liquid Propane Flat Top Grill

BEST GRIDDLE

When is a gas grill not a gas grill? When it’s a gas griddle, and Blackstone is far and away the best of this awesome new trend in outdoor cooking. Advantages? Flat-top grills are by far easier to clean than traditional grate-topped grills, and have you ever tried to make scrambled eggs on a traditional grill? Veggies no longer fall through the cracks, and you get more cooking surface. Blackstones come in many sizes and with various add-ons but start your search here with the Culinary 4-Burner Liquid Propane Flat Top Grill.

6. Texas Trio 3-Burner Dual Fuel Grill with Smoker

BEST SMOKER

Gas versus charcoal doesn’t have to be a debate when you have a Texas Trio 3-Burner Dual Fuel Grill with Smoker. We love the charcoal-powered sidecar smoker, especially when we want to slow-roast a pork shoulder or other large cut of meat while doing the sides on the gas grill. Throw in some mesquite wood chips or another fragrant flavor additive into the smoker and enjoy the savory aromas while you stand at the grill.

7. Cuisinart Deluxe Gas Grill

BEST FEATURES

This deluxe gas grill from Cuisinart has many features you’d anticipate from a higher-end grill: a four-burner setup allows for fast cooking of multiple items, even distribution of heat, accessory peg hooks and more. But far and away, what makes this one of the best gas grills is the viewing window, which allows you to quickly glance at your food to determine how it’s looking without having to lift the lid and let the heat out into the air. That feature alone is something that’s going to be a godsend to grill masters who want to ensure the absolute best cook each time.

8. KitchenAid Gas Grill

BEST SPACE CONSERVING

KitchenAid offers a great grill option for those who don’t have a lot of space or want to spend a considerable amount of money. The stylish gas grill, accented with touches of KitchenAid red and silver chrome, immediately stands out from other grillS. With about 450 square inches of cooking space, you’ll be able to grill plenty of food to entertain whatever gatherings you may host.

This review was last updated on July 8, 2022, at which time we updated pricing on all products. We replaced the Royal Gourmet SG6002 Stainless Steel Gas Grill, which is no longer available, with the Blackstone Culinary 4-Burner Liquid Propane Flat Top Grill, and replaced the RevoAce Red Sedona Gas Grill, which is also no longer available, with the Texas Trio 3-Burner Dual Fire Grill With Smoker.

