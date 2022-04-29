Flipping Burgers on a Budget? Check Out These Incredible Grill Deals Before Your First Summer BBQ

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is almost here and if you don’t find yourself in front of the grill at least once a weekend, you’re doing it all wrong.

As the temperatures heat up, cooking inside can quickly become one of the most regretful things you do in a day. Even if you have the best air conditioner in the entire world, putting the oven on when it’s over 80-degrees eventually begins to feel like a mission to hell, essentially rendering your AC unit useless for the rest of the night. That’s why is grilling not only a fun, summer-centric activity for BBQs and pool parties, but it’s also a must for keeping your home cold when it’s hot outside.

One problem we find with the best grills? Most of the time, they simply don’t fit into our budget. Why spent hundreds if not thousands of dollars on something you’re using only a quarter of the year? It feels pointless. Unless you’re a self-proclaimed grillmaster who spends the entire year whipping up charred dishes for family and friends, we suggest you snag one of the best cheap grills and save your money.

How Much To Spend on the Best Grill Deals

The best grill deals shouldn’t cost you anything more than around $300. If a grill is peaking over the $300 mark, it simply isn’t one of the best grill deals you can find.

Affordable grills will typically range from anywhere between $100 and $300. Anything under $100 is likely not going to last you more than a season. Honestly, something that cheap probably won’t even come in the mail. Consider it a scam.

Why You Should Look for the Best Grill Deals

As we mentioned, the best grill deals make a ton more sense for those of you who grill only a portion of the year. There’s no need to ball out on an expensive grill when you barely touch it. All it’s doing is rusting outside.

The following grills are reliable and get the job done without ever burning a hole in your pocket. Well, unless you get too close to the grill. But that’s on you. Back up, buddy.

Ready to get some grilling done? Good. Read on and discover the best grill deals of 2022.

1. Weber 741001 Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill

BEST OVERALL

It doesn’t get more straightforward than this charcoal grill from Weber. Coming in at just $150, this is one of the best grill deals in the world considering its consistently raving reviews, so much so that it’s become somewhat of a cult classic at this point. This is the grill you see families packing into the car and bringing to the beach or park even when it barely fits in the trunk. It’s made to be immensely durable, heat-retaining and easy as hell to clean. Feeding a baker’s dozen? No problem, you can cook 13 burgers at once on this baby.

2. Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill

RUNNER UP

If you’re an all-in-one outdoor chef, you’re going to want something with a little more space than the charcoal grill pictured above. Though you might not think that there aren’t any of the best grill deals on grills with space, you’re very wrong — just check out this four-burner propane gas grill from Nexigrill. This affordable grill gives you an ample amount of space to prep food, grill numerous meats and veggies at once and even a space on the side complete with a side burner for making sides, soups and sauces. Heat is consistently distributed and evenly retained throughout the grill so nothing takes longer than another unless you want it to.

3. Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill

BEST FOR INDOORS

Maybe you want some grilled chicken in the dead of winter whilst living in Greenland. We get it. Who wouldn’t? Lucky for you, this indoor searing grill from Hamilton Beach will get the job done under your own roof. This tiny grill heats up to 450-degrees and grills food deliciously in a matter of minutes. Like your regular outdoor grill, this grill comes with a hood to lock flavor inside while cooking. It’s got a top window on the hood so you can check out your food without even opening the lid. Additionally, this machine is completely washer-safe, so simply throw it in your dishwasher for an effortless cleaning when you’re done.

4. Cuisinart CCG190RB Portable Charcoal Grill

MOST PORTABLE

This ain’t your average grill. This is the best grill deal we’ve seen on a portable grill. Coming in at only 150 square inches and 2-lbs total, this tiny red charcoal grill packs a punch. It sits on a tabletop and saves a tremendous amount of space in your yard. It’s great for impromptu cooking and taking on the go to your buddy’s, the park, the beach or wherever else you want to get grilling. The grill features a dual venting system that allows for temperature control and fewer accidents, too. Yeah, it won’t whip up as many burgers and dogs as any other grill on this list, but it’s convenient as it gets for travel.

5. Weber Q1000 Liquid Propane Grill

PORTABLE GAS GRILL

The Weber Q1000 portable grill relies on liquid propane to cook your favorite foods. Large enough to hold up to six burgers, it’s the perfect portable grill for the backyard, beach, or campground. Sleek in design, it’s made of porcelain-enameled cast-iron for added durability and is easy to transport from place to place.

6. MASTER COOK 3 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill

BEST 3-BURNER

The MASTER COOK 3-burner gas grill is one of the best grill deals to find for patio cooking this summer. It’s got a quick start button so you can get grilling in a matter of seconds instead of minutes. It’s really sturdy yet completely delicate in nature, making it lightweight when you need to move it but grounded for when you’re worried about the wind pushing your meats and veggies into the dirt. The grill is complete with two flip-up tables for prepping meals and keeping accessories close by.

7. Cuisinart Venture Portable Grill

ANOTHER PORTABLE OPTION

Small but mighty, the Cuisinart Venture Portable Grill is easy to travel with while camping, tailgating, or relaxing on the beach. The high-grade 9,000 BTU burner features an easy-start electric ignition while the base is designed to support a 1-pound propane tank. Meanwhile, the grill’s wooden lid can be used as a cutting board and the handle offers ultimate portability.

