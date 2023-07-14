The Best Grills for Beginners, According to Chefs and Food Scientists

Part of the fun of grilling is arguing about the minutiae like whether ketchup belongs on a hot dog or whether propane is an affront to God. What can’t be argued is that grilling is very popular — 70 percent of Americans own a grill or smoker — which means that there’s no shortage of peer pressure to get grilling, as well as grills to choose from for the sad minority whose homes are currently grill-less.

The best grills for beginners are simple to set up and easy to use. It might not be quite as simple as food plus heat equals dinner, but they all come pretty close to that ideal while fostering a practical, working knowledge of the basics of grilling.

Grilling is a fantastic hobby because it’s easy to pick up but offers room for endless experimentation. It’s also a pastime that’s all about creating something that can be shared with friends and family no matter where they gather, from an expansive backyard to a designated grilling area in a big city park.

What the Experts Say

The biggest decision to make when purchasing any kind of grill, according to experts in the industry, is what kind of fuel it will use. The two main options, charcoal and gas, each have their own advantages. “Charcoal grills provide a smoky flavor that can’t be beaten, while gas grills are quick and easy to use,” says Asim Choudhry, a chef, barbecue master, and co-founder of The Halal Butchery.

Food scientist and recipe developer Jennifer Paillan says that after choosing a fuel, the next step is to decide which features are necessary. For beginners, she recommends “a grill with easy-to-use and responsive temperature controls. This often means choosing a grill with a built-in thermometer, adjustable air vents (for charcoal grills), and multiple burner controls (for gas grills).”

Getting an easy-to-clean grill can also help foster an enthusiasm for the hobby, and both Choudhry and Paillan mentioned removable parts like drip pans and ash catchers, some of which are even dishwasher-safe.

Courtesy of Charboil BEST OVERALL $549.99 Hybrid grills allow for beginners to experiment with charcoal and propane grilling in one device. Converting this grill from propane to charcoal takes under a minute and is as simple as taking out the grill grates, placing the charcoal tray on top of the propane burners, replacing the grill grates, and igniting the charcoal using the burners.



Besides its hybrid nature, this grill has three features — a built-in thermometer, a removable ash pan, and a large cooking surface (enough for around 25 burgers) — that Choudhry recommends for beginners. There are also nice-to-have features like a separate side burner, which is great for preparing non-grillables, and a prep area on the other side that folds down for easy storage.

Courtesy of Blackstone SPONSOREd $449.00 $599.00 A griddle is a great choice for beginners because it’s easier to clean and, without grates, there’s no risk of food falling into the fire — the most amateurish of amateur moves. This 28-inch deep propane griddle grill from Blackstone has a cooking surface large enough to fit 102 hot dogs on a compact machine with two side shelves for prepping and resting. The piezoelectric ignition system makes firing up this grill as simple as starting a gas stove.



And, once it’s going, the three independent heat controls mean it’s possible to grill at different temperatures and even dedicate an area to keeping food warm once cooked. All in all, it’s hard to argue that Blackstone’s isn’t the most versatile, easiest-to-own grill on the market.

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel BEST CHARCOAL $579.95 Available in classic black or a gorgeous slate blue, this is basically a classic Weber kettle grill built into a large structure that includes a prep area and, crucially, an electronic ignition system that renders the one of the trickier parts of charcoal grilling — igniting the coals — a thing of the past.

Courtesy of Weber BEST PROPANE $569.00 The Weber Spirit II is to propane what the Weber Kettle is to charcoal: a simple, high-quality grill that is something of a barometer for the rest of the category. Choudry says it’s “a great grill choice for beginners” because of its simple design and easy-to-use controls.



“It has three burners and plenty of cooking space,” he says. “The grill features Weber’s signature ‘Flavorizer Bars’ that help distribute heat evenly and infuse food with that classic smoky flavor.” There’s also a fuel gauge that makes it easy to know how much literal gas is left in the tank.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST PELLET $499.00 While not as ubiquitous as charcoal and gas options, grills that use compressed wood pellets as fuel and fans for circulation are increasingly popular for the versatility and ease of use they offer. Chris Olds, head cook and pitmaster of the Tipsy Brisket competition BBQ team, says that he recommends this pellet grill for beginners and veterans.



“It’s inexpensive, you can grill and smoke on it, and it’s extremely easy to use because it’s a pellet grill,” he says. “It only takes 10 minutes to heat up and I can do anything from burgers to brisket on it.” Push-button startup and an included temperature probe that can help avoid over- and under-cooking are other features that beginners will certainly appreciate.

Courtesy of Home Depot BEST PORTABLE $192.90 If a full-size grill isn’t in the cards — denizens of small urban apartment-dwellers, listen up — this portable gas number is a very clever alternative. It looks like a large lunch box but removing the wooden lid and chopping board reveals a square foot of porcelain enameled cast iron cooking surface over a 9,000-BTU burner powered by a camping-sized canister of propane. It’s great for camping, of course, but also in any other situation that demands grilling far from home.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST INDOOR $114.12 A big part of the appeal of grilling is getting outside, but there’s nothing wrong with a grill that lets you practice your skills on rainy days too. And while the electric heating element might make this grill a bit too easy for aspiring hobbyists, Kevin Turner, founder and CEO of The Grilling Master, says that feature, along with the nonstick surface and temperature controls, make it a good introduction to the world of grilling for those whose culinary challenges run deep.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST HIBACHI $199.99 Skewered meats are one of those foods that seem to be present in every cuisine, from Italian spiedini to Turkish shish kebabs to Japanese yakitori, the namesake for this brand of portable hibachi grill. It’s a great choice for beginners because it’s relatively shallow, which means it’s easy to keep an eye on and adjust the charcoal. The burn box comes out for easy cleaning and the charcoal grid ensures a longer burn time. There’s something supremely satisfying about making food on such a small device, whether it’s skewers placed in the built-in notches or other foods sitting on the included grate.