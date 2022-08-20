Heat Pumps Are the Year-Round HVAC Solution You Should Consider

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Though we all might want it, not everyone can afford the luxury of a central HVAC system. While keeping your home a comfortable temperature year-round is nice in theory, it can result in a pretty unpleasant energy bill at the end of each month. And if you live in an apartment where you might not even be able to hammer a nail, installing a ducted system is entirely out of the question. Fortunately, there are a lot of different ways to warm your home in winter and cool it in summer. One of our favorites: a heat pump.

What to Consider Before Buying A Heat Pump

You may assume that a heat pump is for warming a hot tub or pool. And while some heat pumps are designed for this purpose, the kind we’re discussing are used for homes and apartments. They can help make your home warmer in winter. But don’t let the name fool you; they’re a great option for cooling your home in summer, too.

Like an air conditioner or refrigerator, heat pumps work by transferring heat from one place to another. That’s why anytime you walk by the outdoor part of a window A/C, you’ll probably feel a burst of warm air in your face.

The thing that sets a heat pump apart from an A/C is that it can transfer heat in both directions. That means that it can pull warm air from your room and push it outside to cool your room or pull warm air from the outside in winter to heat your room. Even if it’s very cold outside, there is still heat energy outside, which is what allows heat pumps to work even in very cold weather. That said, heat pumps are ideal for more temperate conditions. If you live somewhere with extreme winters, you may need to use a heat pump in conjunction with another heating method.

How We Chose the Best Heat Pumps

The heat pumps below are all ductless mini-splits. That means that they include a wall unit and an outdoor unit to efficiently and quietly regulate temperature. As the name implies, you don’t need to have central air ducts to install these heat pumps.

One of our favorite things about heat pumps is their energy efficiency; they’re one of the greenest options you can buy, which saves you money and provides peace of mind. If a heat pump sounds like the right solution for your home, check out our options below.

1. Senville SENL-Mini Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump This option from Senville comes with a window unit and a ductless unit. All of the necessary parts for installation are included, and there’s also an LCD screen on the remote for convenient temperature control. It runs quietly and efficiently, and it can provide warmth even when temperatures are as low as 5 degrees Fahrenheit. The filters are washable, too. This option provides 9,000 BTU, though more powerful options are available from this listing. Pros: Reasonably priced. Includes LCD remote. Comes with washable filters. Cons: Instructions lack detail, and the manufacturer recommends having a professional install the unit. Amazon Senville SENL-Mini Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump $599.00 $749.99 20% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

2. DAIKIN Wall-Mounted Ductless Mini-Split Like other options, this pick from Daikin is available in different configurations. You can buy a 9,000 BTU unit, all the way up to a 24,000 BTU unit, depending on your needs. The unit comes with a built-in air purifier so the air in your room is clean and the ideal temperature. Installation hardware is also included with the unit. There’s also an intuitive remote for easy control. Pros: Variety of sizes available. Includes air purifying filter. Runs quietly and is easy to operate. Cons: No smart functionality. Courtesy of Amazon DAIKIN Wall-Mounted Ductless Mini-Split $1,294.00 Buy Now on Amazon

3. MRCOOL Ductless Heat Pump Split System Mr. Cool, indeed. This ductless heat pump system is available in a range of different heating and cooling powers to suit different rooms and needs. It starts at 12,000 and goes up to 36,000. Plus, the system is compatible with an app that can be controlled with Google Assistant or Alexa. The system can be installed without the use of specialized tools. Pros: Available in 12K up to 36K BTU. App functionality allows for easy app or smart assistant controls. Cons: You may need some additional equipment for installation. Courtesy of Amazon MRCOOL Ductless Heat Pump Split System $1,627.00 Buy Now on Amazon

4. Pioneer Air Conditioner Wall Mount Ductless Inverter + Mini Split Heat Pump If you’re looking for a powerful option to use year-round, consider this dependable ductless mini-split heat pump. From this listing, you can choose options with varying power. The most powerful option puts out 30,000 BTUs (British thermal units). The price shown is for the 9,000 BTU option. There are two components: the window unit and the wall unit. All of the components needed to install the unit are included, and there’s a remote control with an LCD screen for more precise controls. Pros: Includes remote control with LCD screen. Quiet operation. Includes washable air filters, which reduces waste and the need to replace the filters. Installation kit included. Cons: Even though required equipment is included, installation can still be challenging. Amazon Pioneer Air Conditioner Wall Mount Ductless… $878.00 Buy Now on Amazon