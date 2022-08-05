These High-Tech Spy Pens Will Make You Feel Like You’ve Living in a Spy Movie

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

They may look like something out of a detective movie, but there are plenty of reasons to keep a hidden spy pen on you. The seemingly ordinary fountain pens come equipped with high-tech cameras and speakers that let you snap pics, capture audio and record HD-quality video with the click of a button.

Why would you want a spy pen that doubles as a hidden camera? Here are a few legitimate reasons to invest in a hidden camera pen:

To catch a roommate or coworker you suspect is stealing

To gather evidence of a crime or misbehavior

To discretely record video during an undercover investigation

To take important meeting notes at work or in class

Capture video after a fender bender or while you’re pulled over without catching everyone off-guard with your smartphone

To protect your belongings when you aren’t around

You can use your hidden camera pen to quickly and efficiently make a digital timestamp of any specific event. Whether you’re in the market for a spy pen that captures video at night or prefer a device more on the affordable side, SPY has you covered. Keep reading to find the best spy pens for sale right now.

1. Javiscam Hidden Spy Camera Pen

This spy pen can discreetly capture 1080p video (no audio) for up to two hours, thanks to a built-in 350mAh battery. The one-button operation can quickly arm the camera for recording without anyone noticing. And right now, you can snag this handy hidden camera pen for about $31 on Amazon.

2. LTMADE Spy Camera

This spy pen camera is smartly packaged to where you can capture 2K photos or video with the press of a button, then quickly upload them to a computer by popping the bottom off to expose the USB connector. When it captures video, it also displays the time and date, so you know when each video clip occurred.

3. iSpyPen Pro

This is an excellent option if you have the coin to drop on a heavy-duty, no-joke spy camera pen. It has 128GB of flash storage, records full 1080p video and can hold up to 24 hours of video footage. That’s laptop-worthy storage — in a pen. And it’s available in both black and silver pen colors.

4. Abyyloe Spy Camera Pen

Lasting roughly 2.5 hours, this pen captures full 1080p HD video and provides everything you need for smooth operation. You get the pen, five refills, a card reader, USB cable and even a lens cleaning towel to ensure your videos remain clear and free of dust on the lens. Not bad for only $32.

5. Fuvision Spy Pen with Camera

It captures video and photos with the press of a button but takes little steps for discretion as well, such as a small slider to cover the camera and providing extra ink refills. At $42 on Amazon, it’s a mid-range pen with a spy camera, but considering the extras, plus two hours of battery operation and 32GB of storage, the price is right.

6. Szboke Hidden Camera Spy Pen

Sporting a little more battery life at 2.5 hours, this hidden camera pen squeezes a bit of recording juice out than others and sports 32GB of memory along with a 1080p camera. You’ll need a USB cable and SD card to take full advantage of recording, but it is compatible with both Mac and PC.

7. Miyori Mini Spy Camera Pen

This spy camera comes with everything you need to get to discreetly recording: the pen, 32GB memory card and the data charging cable. The spy cam is compatible with a 64GB memory card to fully maximize the recording capabilities. And you can expect close to two hours of running time before the camera needs a recharge.

8. Amyway Spy Camera Pen

This spy camera pen date and time stamps all the recordings it captures so you can look back and quickly identify each clip. The pen has everything you need, including five ink cartridges, a USB cable and a USB dongle to move files from the pen to the computer. Expect about 70 minutes of running time and about an hour to recharge.

9. Inspiratek Mini Spy Camera

The long 75-minute battery life lets you capture what’s happening in the office or home while you’re away. And with an included 32 GB memory card and five ink cartridges, you have everything you need to start recording. It takes videos and pictures with the click of a single button, all while taking 1080p quality recordings.

10. Yumfond Spy Camera Pen

Simple, one-button operation makes the Yumfond Spy Camera appealing to those looking to quickly capture discreet pictures and video recordings. It captures 60 minutes of continuous video, and if the pen runs out of battery before the video is over, it will automatically save what was recorded. All you need to do is unscrew the pen and plug it into a USB on your laptop to download videos and pictures.

11. Sirgawain Hidden Camera Pen

Small, discreet and handy, the Sirgawain Hidden Camera Pen captures wide-angle 1080p video whenever needed. Click down on the top button to start recording for up to 70 continuous minutes. When you’re done, plug it into a Mac or PC with the USB cable and transfer all your recordings. The icing on the cake is the included five replacement ink cartridges for when you really need a pen.