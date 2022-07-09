The Best Humidifier for Your Bedroom Will Stop Your Nasal Passages from Drying Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When thinking about a good night’s sleep, you might consider the mattress you lay on or the pillow you use. But there are many smaller things that can help you have a decent night’s sleep, such as the best pajamas or cooling bed sheets. You may even have a smart thermostat set to lower temperatures during sleeping hours. But have you ever considered the humidity in your bedroom? A great way to improve sleep is to invest in a bedroom humidifier.

The best humidifiers for your bedroom can help you breathe easy and sleep soundly, and we’ve gathered some of the top humidifiers for your consideration below.

Why Use a Humidifier at Night?

The benefits of the best humidifiers for the bedroom are many, but two major factors can have an impact on your quality of sleep. Allergy sufferers will know the misery of overnight congestion. One thing that may help to ease breathing is a humidifier in your bedroom since misting the air may help to alleviate pressure felt in your sinuses.

Secondly, a humidifier for the bedroom can help add moisture to dry skin without the need for a topical moisturizer. Not only will this make you more comfortable as you sleep, but it may also help keep wrinkles at bay.

Humidifiers come in a range of different shapes and sizes and may include numerous features to assist with managing the moisture levels in your bedroom. Here is what to look for in the best humidifiers:

Noise Level: The amount of noise a device produces is usually measured in decibels, and bedrooms should be kept at no more than 30dB.

Below, you will find a selection of the best humidifier for bedrooms. We have included a selection of styles as well as humidifiers with multiple functions. Many of our recommendations also feature an essential oil tray, making it easy to keep your bedroom smelling fresh or enjoy your favorite sleep-inducing scent. From cold or warm mist to portable or long-lasting, find the best humidifier for a bedroom below.

1. Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Humidifier

BEST OVERALL

With over 50,000 five-star ratings, you can be confident in the stand-out quality you’re getting with this Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier. Its 1.5-liter water tank is capable of delivering up to 25 hours of whisper-quiet humidification before the auto-shutoff kicks in and lets you know it’s time for a refill. In addition, the device’s nightlight function provides a soothing glow.



2. MOVTIP Portable Mini Humidifier

COMPACT PICK

This ultra-quiet MOVTIP Portable Mini Humidifier is a great humidifier for the bedroom for anyone whose life involves regular travel. The compact design makes it particularly easy to pack, helping you to enjoy a comfortable night’s sleep no matter where you find yourself. The device also features a one-button control that allows for quick and uncomplicated mode changing. Plus, there’s a choice of six colors, letting you match your device to your personality.



3. AquaOasis Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier

BEST ADJUSTABLE

The AquaOasis Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier has a 360-degree adjustable nozzle and knob dial, allowing you to fully control the mist output level and flow direction. With a 2.2-liter tank, this humidifier can run for over 24 hours from a single full tank, making it a great choice for users wanting a device that can run for several nights before needing a refill. The auto-shut-off feature also means there is no need to babysit this product, as it automatically turns off when the tank is empty. In addition, this easily cleaned humidifier comes with a cleaning brush to make the process even faster and more convenient.



4. Hey Dewy Wireless Facial Humidifier

WIRELESS PICK

The Hey Dewy Wireless Facial Humidifier is bringing humidifiers into the 21st century with its range of modern features. This includes its accompanying app, which allows for wireless use and voice control. The soft evening LED illumination along with the multiple mist settings provides a spa-like experience for your pre-sleep routine. With a battery life of eight hours and a compact design, this humidifier can sit on your bedside table and also travel with you when you’re away from home. Additionally, this humidifier comes in two colors, both of which feature a silicone secure grip base.



5. Crane Adorables Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

BEST FOR KIDS

If you’re looking for a functional humidifier that will also appeal to your kids, this train-shaped Crane Adorables Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier could be what you need. This humidifier doesn’t just look good, either, as its large, 1-gallon water tank can run for up to 24 hours without needing a refill. It also offers users a variety of speeds to choose from. Plus, the 360-degree mist nozzles provide up to 500 square feet of coverage, meaning it’s capable of providing overnight air hydration in even the largest of bedrooms.



6. GENIANI Top Fill Cool Mist Humidifier

BEST FOR AROMAS

Not only is the GENIANI Top Fill Cool Mist Humidifier useful for hydrating the air in your bedroom, but it also keeps your bedroom smelling nice and gently lit. This three-in-one humidifying device features a soothing night light to create a relaxing bedroom atmosphere, aiding a good night’s sleep. Plus, as it only creates 38 dB when functioning, this humidifier is ideal for a child’s room or baby’s nursery as it will hydrate the air without disturbing their precious sleep.



7. LEVOIT Smart Humidifier

BEST SMART OPTION

No one wants to get up once they have settled into bed, which is why the voice control function in this LEVOIT Smart Humidifier is such an attractive feature. The smart device combines a humidifier and an essential oil diffuser into one device to allow your bedroom to have humid, great-smelling air at all times. When the 6-liter top-fill tank is full, users can enjoy up to 60 hours of misting time. It also features an auto mode that takes care of all the settings. Handily, this includes adjusting humidity levels inside your room if there are any changes to the temperature or weather.



8. Everlasting Comfort Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

LONGEST LASTING

The 6-liter tank inside the Everlasting Comfort Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier allows it to hydrate up to 500 square feet for over 50 hours at a time. It also includes an incorporated essential oil tray that allows you to create a room-wide scent of your choice (oils are sold separately). You’ll also find that the adjustable mist output is an appealing feature, as it can be changed depending on the room size or your personal preferences.



9. LEVOIT Large Room Humidifier

BEST FOR LARGE ROOMS

If you want to enjoy the benefits of long-term, increased humidity in your bedroom but don’t want an uncomfortable level of noise in your home, the LEVOIT Large Room Humidifier could be the product for you. This 6-liter, dual-temperature humidifier is capable of filling even the largest bedrooms with moist air while the pull-out essential oil tray allows you to add a scent. And as this product is supplied with a remote control, you’ll be able to make adjustments to your settings without having to endure the inconvenience of getting out of bed.



10. Elecameier Cool Mist Humidifier

MOST STYLISH

Given its appearance, this Elecameier Cool Mist Humidifier would be worthy of a place in your bedroom even if it didn’t offer any additional functionality. The 2.3-liter, whisper-quiet humidifier boasts three mist levels, including both warm and cool, making it a great option for year-round use. It also features a 360-degree rotating dual nozzle to ensure full coverage of your bedroom. Furthermore, this attractive product is available in three different colors and also sports an essential oil tray that allows you to scent your bedroom however you wish.



Humidifier FAQs

What Does a Humidifier Do?

Humidifiers add moisture to the air to prevent dryness that can irritate the skin, throat and nose, causing respiratory and other issues. Using a humidifier adds moisture to the air to counteract these problems and others, including:

Allergies

Frequent coughs

Dry skin

Irritated eyes

Dry throat

Bloody noses

Sinus issues

Dry lips

How Close Should a Humidifier Be to Your Bed?

It is recommended that humidifiers be placed at least 3 feet away from your bed. This will prevent you from being exposed to too much moisture while also allowing moisture to evenly distribute throughout the room.

Can You Put Essential Oils In a Humidifier?

No, essential oils should never be used in a humidifier. Using essential oils in a humidifier could potentially damage the machine by causing buildup and clogging of the system.

