The Best Keurig Deals for June 2022: We Found Keurigs Starting at $70 This Week

The SPY team spends a lot of time searching for the world’s greatest gadgets, men’s style finds, grooming gear, EDC accessories and under-the-radar brands. We pride ourselves on having excellent taste, because that’s exactly what our readers expect from us. So you might assume that we’re all a bunch of hipster coffee snobs. You know, the type of holier-than-thou coffee lovers that give impromptu lectures about the optimal coarseness levels when grinding your own coffee beans.

In reality, we have a major soft spot for Keurig, the sometimes-maligned but widely loved company that changed the way millions of us get our daily dose(s) of caffeine. And overall, we truly believe that they make some of the best coffee makers out there.

We regularly update our guide to the best Keurig coffee makers and our favorite K-Cups, and Keurigs are always popular appliances among SPY readers.

To help you get the best Keurig deals and the lowest prices on coffee makers, we keep an eye out for price drops and discounts on Keurigs. At any given time, you can find sales at Walmart, Amazon and Target that let you save $20 – $40 on these single-serving coffee makers, and Amazon and Walmart recently rolled out some new discounts on these popular coffee makers. For a limited time, you can replace your old Keurig for as little as $70 with the top-rated K-Mini, or you can splurge on a dual coffee maker like the K-Duo Plus, which is also on sale this week.

We’ve got all the details below, so keep reading for the best Keurig deals for June 2022. So far this month, we’ve already seen discounts come and go on models like the K-Classic and K-Cafe, so if you see a coffee maker you like, don’t assume the deal will still be available tomorrow.

Keurig K-Mini

The Keurig K-Mini is the lowest price Keurig for sale in 2022, and it features the slimmer design that now comes standard on most Keurigs. This budget model does have a smaller reservoir and lacks the ability to set brewing programs, but at less than 5-inches wide, it’s the perfect small coffee maker for crowded kitchens. Prices recently dropped prices on the K-Mini model, which is available starting at $68.77 in select colors at Walmart.

Courtesy of Amazon

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker allows you to brew K-Cup pods for single cups as well as larger batches with ease. Whether your needs are small or large, this dual machine has you covered. It conveniently produces 6, 8, 10, or 12-cup carafes or 6, 8, 10, or 12-ounce cups at the same time. With the auto-brew option, you’ll be able to reprogram your morning brew so that it’s hot and ready as soon s you open your eyes.

Courtesy of Amazon

Keurig K-Supreme Plus SMART Coffee Maker

Save big on this Keurig K-Supreme smart coffee maker this week. It effortlessly brews single-serve cups by detecting your K-Cup pod and customizing the brew settings to make each cup to perfection. Designed with multistream technology, it saturates coffee grounds for better flavor and aroma and has settings that allow you to balance intensity and temperature as desired.

Courtesy of Amazon

Keurig K-Cafe Pod Coffee Latte and Cappuccino Maker

This special edition Keurig machine easily makes 6, 8, 10, and 12-ounce cups of coffee, lattes and cappuccinos with just the touch of a button. It features a 60-ounce water reservoir and an auto-off feature that shuts your brewer down after two hours of non-use.

Courtesy of Amazon

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Slim also has the streamlined design of the newest Keurig models. And although this isn’t the lowest price on a Keurig coffee machine, you can save at Amazon if you’re looking to get a quality coffee maker that takes up little space.

Courtesy of Amazon

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

The K-Classic isn’t the newest Keurig, but it is one of the most affordable. It lacks some of the programming features you’ll find on newer models, but it will still do everything you need your Keurig to do. Usually, you’ll find the best Keurig deals at Amazon, but this week Target is also offering a steep discount, knocking $50 off the original price.

Courtesy of Amazon

Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker

Last week, Amazon added a short-lived coupon that dropped prices on the K-Duo coffee maker. That coupon is no longer available, but Amazon has dropped prices on the K-Duo Plus, which has a slimmer design and an adaptable reservoir that can be positioned to the left, right or back of the brewer. Unlike most Keurigs, this appliance can brew both single-serving K-Cups and traditional pots of coffee. While this price drop is available, you can buy the newer K-Duo Plus for the same price as the older K-Duo.

Courtesy of Amazon

