The 12 Best Leaf Blowers To Keep Your Yard in Pristine Condition

Keeping your yard year-round clean is not easy — especially if you have a sycamore tree since its leaves start falling in mid-summer. However, it is possible to make the process easier with a powerful leaf blower. The best leaf blower will help you clean fallen leaves and freshly mowed grass, clear snow and quickly remove other dirt and debris quickly and easily. That said, figuring out which one to buy will largely depend on the size of your yard, the type of job you’re trying to handle, and how hard you need the leaf blower to work.

Best Leaf Blowers at a Glance

The best leaf blowers are powerful, lightweight and easy to use. In our round-up of the best leaf blowers, we include all different types of blowers handheld, backpack, electric and cordless. They come from trusted brands, including Makita, Toro, Worx, Ryobi and more. Our list includes a wide selection of prices from $100 to $500. You can check out the complete list of our top picks below, but for 2022, these are our top five leaf blowers:

Best Overall: RYOBI Gas Jet Fan Blower — $179 at The Home Depot

Runner Up: Makita Gas Handheld Leaf Blower — $249 at The Home Depot

Best Lightweight: Worx WG547 Cordless Turbine Blower — $119.98 at Target and Amazon

Best Budget Contender: PowerSmart Cordless Handheld Turbo Blower — $99.99 at Amazon

Best Walk-Behind: Champion Power Equipment Walk-Behind Gas Leaf Blower — $499 at The Home Depot and Amazon

Best Budget: Black+Decker 9AMP Corded Leaf Blower — $60.80 at Amazon

Best Backpack Blower: Echo PB-580T Backpack Leaf Blower — $380.25 at Amazon

Best 3-in-1: WORX 12 AMP WG512 Leaf Vacuum & Blower — $89.92 at Amazon

How to Choose the Right Leaf Blower For You There are four types of leaf blowers: gas-powered, electric, cordless, and combination. Each ranges from handheld devices that help with small spaces to powerful push blowers that can tackle larger areas and jobs. Then, the power source, size, and budget will be the last factors to determine one kind of leaf blower you get. If you are big on eco-friendly products, choose an electric or cordless machine, and if you have a significant yard, invest in a gas-powered one, so you don’t have to change batteries in between. Different Types of Leaf Blowers Gas-Powered: Walk-behind or push blowers are the most powerful option on the market. These gas-powered blowers list power in miles per hour (MPH) and cubic feet per minute (CFM). When it comes to power, the higher the CFM, the more forceful the air output is. Push leaf blowers can emit a CFM of up to 3,000 . Many gas leaf blowers can convert from blower to leaf vacuum and pick up mulch and other debris as needed. That change, however, requires a complete reconfiguration of the unit. Gas blowers also come in handheld and backpack options.

Electric Leaf Blowers: Electric-powered blowers require less maintenance than gas blowers. Most of these come in handheld or backpack designs and can convert from blower to vacuum with a simple switch. Electric leaf blowers typically have a CFM of just under 200 up to 400. The drawback about electric/corded leaf blowers is that you are limited to the extension cord you use.

Cordless Leaf Blowers: These kinds of leaf blowers are less noisy than their gas-powered counterparts and don’t emit those annoying fumes. Cordless leaf blowers can be as strong as gas-powered ones, but the battery can run out fairly quickly. Many enjoy the cordless feature and the fact that these leaf blowers don’t emit fumes. They’re perfect for smaller yards and driveways and can be used as a quick fix after mowing or moving small piles of leaves. These blowers come in handheld or backpack style.

Combination Leaf Blowers and Vacuums: Some people prefer leaf vacuums because they do the pickup work for you versus leaf blowers, but you don’t have to choose. Hybrid models allow you to have the best of both worlds in one device. Whether you’re looking for a leaf blower that’s large and powerful or want a compact and efficient option that gets small jobs done, this list is sure to have what you need. Scroll through our top picks for the best leaf blowers for sale in 2022.

1. RYOBI Gas Jet Fan Blower BEST OVERALL Exclusively sold in Home Depot, this strong, comfortable, and durable two-cycle Jet Fan Blower is our number one pick. It is highly rated among doers, and I can’t blame them. Its sophisticated design is sleek, allows a 3-stage jet fan to give you clearing power, produces 160 MPH and 520 CFM, has an anti-vibe handle and cruise control, and is handheld. Specs MPH: 160

CFM: 520

Power Source: Gas Courtesy of The Home Depot

RYOBI Gas Jet Fan Blower $179.00 Buy Now

2. Makita Gas Handheld Leaf Blower RUNNER UP Use this handheld leaf blower to clear your driveway or yard with ease. It features a lightweight 9.8-pound design and has a 17.7-ounce tank for extended runtime. The high air volume of 356 CFM and 145 MPH airspeed offers efficiency and convenience for small and large jobs. With a low compression engine and large capacity muffle, this blower is easy to start and provides quieter operation than many of its counterparts. Specs MPH: 145

CFM: 356

Power Source: Gas Courtesy of The Home Depot

Makita Gas Handheld Leaf Blower $249.00 Buy Now

3. Worx WG547 Cordless Turbine Blower BEST LIGHTWEIGHT If you’re looking for a heavy-duty leaf blower like the kind used by professional landscapers, this isn’t it. However, for the average homeowner, this straightforward cordless leaf blower is an excellent option to make fast work of autumn leaves. The Worx turbine leaf blower is cordless and has two-speed settings with a maximum of 75 mph. Best of all, it’s super lightweight, weighing under 5 pounds. With excellent customer reviews from Target shoppers and a $120 price tag, this one-handed electric leaf blower is a perfect option for most homeowners. Specs MPH: 75

CFM: 360

Power Source: Battery Courtesy of Target

Worx WG547 Cordless Turbine Blower $169.99 Buy Now on Amazon

Worx WG547 Cordless Turbine Blower $119.98 Buy Now

4. PowerSmart Cordless Handheld Turbo Blower CONTENDER This cordless handheld leaf blower is undoubtedly a great value at less than $100 and a CFM of 350 and 85 MPH of blowing speed. It can easily blow leaves, small snow areas, and other small patches of debris. The lightweight, compact design makes it simple to tote around, while the push-button controls and quick-charging lithium-ion battery allow for simple operation. Specs MPH: 85

CFM: 350

Power Source: Battery Courtesy of Amazon

PowerSmart Cordless Handheld Turbo Blower $99.99 Buy Now on Amazon





5. Champion Power Equipment Walk-Behind Gas Leaf Blower

BEST WALK-BEHIND

This walk-behind blower offers a 160 MPH airflow, and a volume of up to 1300 CFM will suit all of your needs. The air duct can also be redirected to dispense air in three different positions. This gas-powered blower is great for commercial or home use, with a soft grip handle that prevents fatigue and a front wheel that locks or swivels at 360 degrees to tackle any job or terrain smoothly.

Specs

MPH: 160

CFM: 1300

Power Source: Gas

Courtesy of The Home Depot

6. WORX Electric Leaf Blower 135 MPH WG521

BEST ELECTRIC LEAF BLOWER

This powerful electric blower distributes 800 CFM and has a wind power of 135 MPH. The design allows you to adjust the output for better cleaning power and efficiency and a removable direct-stream air nozzle that helps you focus on the most critical areas. It weighs less than seven pounds and is lightweight and easy to manage, while the cord retainer keeps you connected to a power source. WORX promises that this is the “most powerful electric leaf blower in the market,” yet despite all these features, this electric leaf blower costs a little over $100. (We couldn’t independently verify that this is the most powerful electric leaf blower for sale in 2022, but it does have impressive specs.)

Specs

MPH: 135

CFM: 800

Power Source: Corded

Courtesy of The Home Depot

7. Echo PB-580T Backpack Leaf Blower

BEST BACKPACK LEAF BLOWER

The ECHO gas leaf blower produces 517 CFM and 216 MPH of blowing power. It features a compact backpack design with vented pads for breathability and comfort. The variable speed tube allows you to adjust airflow as needed and a transparent fuel container so you can see when it’s time to refill. Use this leaf blower to manage leaves, mowed grass, and other debris in and around your patio, driveway, and yard. Plus, if you are a landscaper Pro or want to feel like one, this is the one to get.

Specs

MPH: 216

CFM: 517

Power Source: Gas

Courtesy of The Home Depot

8. Ryobi RY40440 Cordless Backpack Leaf Blower CORDLESS BACKPACK This cordless leaf blower from Ryobi features a brushless battery-operated motor, a maximum air volume rating of 625 CFM, and an airspeed rating of 145 MPH. It weighs less than 22 pounds and has a 5 Ah 40 V Li-ion battery that allows it to run effortlessly for up to 30 minutes. The whisper-quiet RY40440 offers variable speed settings that provide better manipulation and control as you handle your outdoor cleaning tasks. Plus, you’ll not have to worry about mixing the correct oil to gas ratio, and it is more affordable than its counterpart above. Specs MPH: 145

CFM: 625

Power Source: Battery Courtesy of The Home Depot

Ryobi RY40440 Cordless Backpack Leaf Blower With Battery Charge Kit $358.99 Buy Now on Amazon

Ryobi RY40440 Cordless Backpack Leaf Blower $259.00 Buy Now

9. BLACK+DECKER 9-Amp Electric Leaf Blower

BEST CORDED

With a price point that won’t break the bank, you can’t beat the value of this electric leaf blower. The lightweight design makes it simple to maneuver, while the 140 MPH and 450 CFM offer great power for moving leaves and other debris. It additionally features built-in cord retention that keeps things plugged in properly as you work and two-speed mode.

Specs

MPH: 140

CFM: 450

Power Source: Corded

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Toro Electric Blower, Vacuum and Mulcher BEST HYBRID Powerful, durable, and versatile, this three-in-one electric blower, vacuum, and mulcher will help you get your yard work done in a flash. It has an output of 250 MPH and a blower mode of 340 CFM to clear leaves and debris and quickly converts it with one switch to vacuum mulch and other remnants. A built-in cord lock helps keep your cord and extension attached throughout use, and it is easy to store and hang on any wall between uses. Specs MPH: 250

CFM: 340

Power Source: Corded Courtesy of The Home Depot

Toro Electric Blower, Vacuum and Mulcher $99.97 Buy Now

11. Milwaukee Cordless Trimmer Kit with Fuel Blower

BEST TRIMMER AND LEAF BLOWER COMBO

If you want to go with a cordless combo, this is it: this Milwaukee cordless leaf blower and trimmer combo handle yard duty in a snap. The cordless string trimmer comes with an edger, hedge trimmer, and pole saw attachment. There’s also a blower with 450 CFM and 120 MPH output that clears things away when finished. The blower features come with high and low-speed settings for ultimate control.

Specs

MPH: 140

CFM: 450

Power Source: Battery

Courtesy of The Home Depot

12. Worx WG512 Leaf Blower & Vacuum BEST 3-IN-1 This leaf blower is a triple threat: in addition to blowing leaves, it can act as a leaf vacuum and a mulcher. It’s an all-purpose yard tool that will make yard work that much easier, which is why it’s so hard to believe this tool only costs $120. Despite the low price tag, this product has earned more than 400 reviews from Target customers with a solid overall rating. This 12-amp electric leaf blower has more power than the typical blower and comes with a vacuum bag for conveniently gathering leaves. Specs MPH: 70

CFM: 600

Power Source: Corded Courtesy of Target

WORX WG512 Leaf Blower & Vacuum $89.92 $119.99 25% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

