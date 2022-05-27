The 13 Best Portable Air Conditioners for Summer 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Portable air conditioners provide the perfect way to cool and, depending on the model, heat up small to medium-sized spaces when window AC units and other options are not a fit. They are easy to install, move around between rooms, and don’t take up too much space. And because they stand alone in a vertical position, they’re generally very easy to store during the winter months.

There are two types of portable AC units. The first, the dual-hose system, provides a faster cooling capability compared to the second, the single-hose system. A single-hose air conditioner connects to a nearby window via a tubing system, sucking in air that the unit cools and circulates around the room. However, a dual-hose system has a second hose that vents warm air back outside, and thus cools your home more efficiently.

You can also find cheap personal air conditioners for sale on sites like Amazon. These miniature AC units are typically the size of a small fan and are designed to sit on a desk or tabletop. With the exception of Dyson’s Pure Cool Fan, and a handful of others these systems tend to be very poorly rated and are generally not worth your money.

To find the best portable air conditioners for your home this summer, read on for our full shopping guide.

Courtesy of Honeywell

The Best Portable Air Conditioner Brands

When it comes to portable air conditioner brands, there are few that you will immediately recognize since they are major appliance manufacturers and even pioneers in air conditioning systems. The top brands include Whynter, LG, Honeywell, SereneLife, Black+Decker, Midea, and Whirlpool. At the lower end of the spectrum, you can find top-rated AC units for as little as $300, and more expensive units will set you back closer to $1,000.

More affordable personal air conditioner units usually lack smart Wi-Fi features and won’t allow you to connect your appliance to Alexa or Google Home. They may also work only in very small bedrooms and home offices, while more expensive units can cool entire apartments, let you set schedules and work with voice commands.

You can find our complete list of the best portable air conditioners below, but for 2022, these are our top six picks:

BEST OVERALL: Midea MAP14HS1TBL 4-in-1 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

RUNNER UP: Honeywell 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Heat and Dehumidifier

MOST FOR HUMIDITY: Honeywell 13,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier

MOST ENERGY-EFFICIENT & SMART: LG 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Dual Inverter

BEST FOR SMALL SPACES: BLACK+DECKER 6,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

MOST POPULAR: Whynter ARC-14S 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner



What Features Should You Look for in Portable Air Conditioners?

Most portable air conditioners, regardless of the brand, come with standard features that are appealing to anyone trying to buy one of these AC units. These include temperature settings and a range of operating modes. Here are the features to look for that will provide a better user experience:

Timer: This allows you to set specific hours of operation for your unit. Some portable ACs have timers that you can set for up to 24 hours.

Fan Speed: In general, your unit should have two to three different speed settings: slow, medium and high.

Wi-Fi Connection & Smart Features: As more products become tech-friendly, this is important if you want to control your AC using your smartphone. Smart air conditioners are still a relatively small product category, but each year more options are released from brands like LG, Honeywell and Midea.

Mode of Operations: Most portable AC units are versatile machines that can be operated in different settings, independently or simultaneously. The most common mode of operation is obvious: air cooling, followed by dehumidifying the room and serving only as a fan. Some air conditioners also have a quiet mode so the appliance won’t interrupt your sleep when operating at night.

Finally, you’ll want to pay attention to BTUs and square footage. Most AC units are designed to cool down spaces up to a certain size. So, for instance, they might be able to cool rooms up to 700 square feet. In most major U.S. cities, any air conditioner that can cool rooms up to 450 square feet will more than likely cool your primary living space.

BTU ASHRAE vs. BTU DOE: What Do They Mean?

If you have looked at some portable air conditioners already, you may have noticed that they have two different BTU (British Thermal Unit) ratings. One is the BTU ASHRAE, which is what the company estimates the unit cooling capacity to be. And the BTU DOE, also known as SACC (seasonally adjusted cooling capacity), is a method set by the Department of Energy that takes into consideration the heating each AC generates when operating and determines the actual cooling efficiency capability of the unit. The BTU DOE number is always lower than the BTU ASHRAE, but it’s also the much more important one. So when considering a unit’s cooling rating, make sure to pay attention to the BTU DOE.

In general, units with a higher BTU rating will offer more powerful cooling abilities.

Best Portable Air Conditioners of 2022

You will want to consider several factors when selecting your portable air conditioner. These include the size of the room or space, the type of weather in your area, how often you’ll use it, the efficiency of the machine and the cost. Another important factor to consider is the noise the unit produces. The last thing you want is to have a loud compressor going on in the background. Finally, you’ll want to find a portable AC that can remove humidity, especially if you live in a humid environment.

Here are the best portable air conditioners to consider, all ranging from $300 to $750 a unit.

1. Midea MAP14HS1TBL 4-in-1 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

BEST OVERALL

The new 4-in-1 Midea 12,000 BTU is the real MVP among all the new models for 2022 and therefore our No. 1 pick. It is one of the most efficient, tech advanced and innovative on this list. The MAP14HS1TBL model is a powerful beast with a capacity to cool, heat, vent and circulate a room of up to 550 square feet, cools down twice as fast as other models and can flow air up to 26 feet. Plus, thanks to its innovative dual-hose design, it can keep the cool air locked inside and push hot air out.

And yes, this model is compatible with Wi-Fi, Alexa and Google. It has inverter technology to save electricity and is so quiet (42dbB) that you won’t even notice it at night. In addition, it comes with storage and all the parts you need to easily install it.

Specs:

BTUs: 14,000 BTU (12,000 BTU DOE)

14,000 BTU (12,000 BTU DOE) Square Footage: Up to 550 sq. ft. (cooling and heating)

Up to 550 sq. ft. (cooling and heating) Smart Features: Wi-Fi, compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

Courtesy of Lowe's

2. Honeywell 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner With Heat and Dehumidifier

RUNNER UP

This new Honeywell MN4HFS9 model — a 4-in-1 portable air conditioner — is sure to be a hit with anyone facing intense heat and humidity in the summer and chilly nights in winter. With a cooling and dehumidifying capacity of 700 square feet and heating capability of 500 square feet, your room will feel just right all year round. Plus, if you are wondering what the fourth function is: It’s a fan that includes a three-speed system. And if that isn’t enough, this unit features an auto-evaporation system, a dual dust filtration system, a washable filter, a 24-hour timer, a digital control and remote control. There is one drawback: Sadly, this portable AC is not compatible with Wi-Fi.

Specs:

BTUs: 14,000 BTU (11,000 BTU DOE)

14,000 BTU (11,000 BTU DOE) Square Footage: Up to 700 sq. ft. (cooling) and up to 500 sq. ft. (heating)

Up to 700 sq. ft. (cooling) and up to 500 sq. ft. (heating) Smart Features: Smart thermostat, 24hr timer, digital control, LCD display

Courtesy of The Home Depot

3. Honeywell 13,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier

BEST FOR HUMIDITY

Summer is around the corner, which means new and improved portable air conditioner models have arrived. Humidity is no match against the power of the new Honeywell HM4CESAWK0 model, which is sure to keep your space feeling cool and dry all summer long. This beast produces 10,000 BTUs DOE, can cool off a space of up to 625 square feet and removes up to 90 pints of humidity per day. Plus, it has a drain outlet adapter for continuous dehumidification. In addition, its smart thermostat offers a layer of overload protection and its washable filter makes it easy to maintain.

Specs:

BTUs: 13,000 BTU (10,000 BTU DOE)

13,000 BTU (10,000 BTU DOE) Square Footage: Up to 625 sq. ft.

Up to 625 sq. ft. Smart Features: Smart thermostat, 24-hour timer, digital control, LCD display

Courtesy of The Home Depot

4. LG 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Dual Inverter

MOST ENERGY EFFICIENT & SMART

This dual and improved LG DUAL inverter portable air conditioner is synonymous with quality, comfort, and efficiency.

If having a smart and energy-efficient air conditioner that is compatible with voice assistants like LG ThinQ, Google Home and Amazon Alexa is important to you, then you’ll want to go with this new LG air conditioner. In addition to the standard remote control, this LG appliance connects to Wi-Fi for app and voice control. The unit itself is also quite powerful, as it’s rated for 14,000 / 10,000 BTUs and is capable of cooling spaces of up to 500 square feet.

Plus, this air conditioner offers a fan, cooling and dehumidifying capabilities and, most importantly, it helps you save energy thanks to its dual inverter technology. This unit also features an auto-shutoff, multiple fan speeds, sleep mode and a 24-hour timer, and is easy to install. The price tag is on the high end, but it’s worth the extra price for the smart features and extra cooling power.

Specs:

BTUs: 14,000 BTU (10,000 BTU DOE)

14,000 BTU (10,000 BTU DOE) Square Footage: Up to 500 sq. ft.

Up to 500 sq. ft. Smart Features: LG ThinQ, Google, Alexa, Wi-Fi, energy efficiency, sleep mode

Courtesy of Lowe's

5. BLACK+DECKER 6,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

BEST FOR SMALL SPACES

The new Black+Decker model is the perfect add-on to a small room or home office. This easy-to-operate unit comes with 6,000 BTU DOE, can cool rooms up to 250 square feet, is quiet and also dehumidifies. Plus, it comes with rolling wheels for easy transport and the installation is straightforward. One thing to keep in mind is that it only works in double-hung and sliding windows and no crank windows (the ones that open like a door), which is the case with most portable AC units.

Furthermore, this model features a fan with three speeds, a 24-hour timer, LCD remote control, a washable filter and auto water evaporation. And the price is reasonable for what you get.

Specs:

BTUs: 10,000 BTU (6,000 BTU DOE)

10,000 BTU (6,000 BTU DOE) Square Footage: Up to 250 sq. ft.

Up to 250 sq. ft. Smart Features: Overload protection, timer, LCD remote control

Courtesy of The Home Depot

6. Whynter ARC-14S 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner

MOST POPULAR

The Whynter ARC-14S has everything you’re looking for in an air conditioner: a dual-hose system, a high BTU rating, a reasonable price tag, stellar customer reviews and a sleek design. This unit has earned hundreds of five-star reviews from Wayfair and Amazon customers, and we haven’t even mentioned the carbon filter and dehumidifier built into the design. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a new model and now there are models from different brands that are as powerful and efficient as this one and offer smart features like Wi-Fi. But this is still a great product worth considering.

Powerful, multifunctional and attractive, the Whynter ARC-14S comes with a cooling capacity of 14,000 BTU / 9,500 BTU and can cool rooms up to 500 square feet. This double-hosed unit can be operated as an AC, dehumidifier or fan and has three-speed settings. Plus, it comes with a built-in timer, thermostat and remote control, and best of all it drains itself and is eco-friendly. All you have to do is sit back and enjoy the cool breeze from your new AC on a hot day.

Specs:

BTUs: 14,000 BTU (9,500 BTU DOE)

14,000 BTU (9,500 BTU DOE) Square Footage: Up to 500 sq. ft.

Up to 500 sq. ft. Smart Features: Self-drain, built-in timer, smart thermostat

Courtesy of Amazon

7. SereneLife SLPAC 12.5 12,000 BTU Air Conditioner

REASONABLE PRICE

The new SereneLife SLPAC 12.5 model air conditioner boasts 12,000 BTUs of cooling ability, which is enough for large rooms and small apartments. (It can also be used as a heater in the winter.) This AC has wheels for easy transport between rooms and operates at a quiet noise level of 52-56 dBa. While it comes with a remote, it doesn’t feature an app or smart home connectivity.

The best thing this AC has going for it? Its reasonable price for 4-in-1 capabilities. SereneLife portable air conditioners have over 5,000 five-star reviews from Amazon customers, and we don’t doubt that this new addition will continue the trend.

Specs:

BTUs: 12,000 BTU (7,000 BTU DOE)

12,000 BTU (7,000 BTU DOE) Square Footage: Up to 450 sq. ft.

Up to 450 sq. ft. Smart Features: Self-drain, built-in timer, smart thermostat

Courtesy of Amazon

8. SereneLife SLPAC 105W Smart AC Unit

ANOTHER SMART OPTION

The SereneLife SLPAC 105 W unit boasts Wi-Fi connectivity usually reserved for more expensive appliances. If you love to control all your gadgets in your home using your smartphone, the SereneLife SLPAC 105W is for you. Offering a cooling capacity for areas of up to 300 square feet, a 10,000 BTU ASHRAE / 6,000 BTU DOE rating and the ability to operate your portable AC unity right from your phone, you’ll be sure to brag about this piece of technology to all your friends without air conditioning.

Specs:

BTUs: 10,000 BTU (6,000 BTU DOE)

10,000 BTU (6,000 BTU DOE) Square Footage: Up to 300 sq. ft.

Up to 300 sq. ft. Smart Features: Wi-Fi, compatible with personal assistant

Courtesy of Walmart

9. Midea MAP08R1CWT 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner

BEST FOR HOME OFFICE

Offering 8,000 BTU ASHRAE / 5,300 BTU, the Midea MAP08R1CWT is perfect for a small room like a home office of up to 150 square feet. It is easy to use thanks to its LED panel and remote control. Plus, it has a timer and three modes, so you are sure to keep your space cool and humidity-free. For those not-too-hot days, you can use the fan-only setting. What’s more, it comes with a reusable filter. While it may not be as powerful as the options above, the $300 price tag is hard to argue with, especially if your bedroom gets so hot at night that you aren’t able to sleep.

Specs:

BTUs: 8,000 BTU (5,300 BTU DOE)

8,000 BTU (5,300 BTU DOE) Square Footage: Up to 300 sq. ft.

Up to 300 sq. ft. Smart Features: Timer, remote control, 3-in-1

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Black+Decker BPAC12WT Portable Air Conditioner

BEST FOR SLEEP

There’s nothing better than enjoying a comfortable and cool night of sleep on a hot summer night. And that’s exactly what the reliable Black+Decker BPAC12WT will help you achieve. With 12,000 BTU ASHRAE (or 6,500 BTU DOE), this small portable AC can cool a room up to 300 square feet to 65 degrees Fahrenheit. Thanks to the sleep mode that helps minimize the noise and the 24-hour timer, you will soon be as comfortable as you deserve to be at night. Like the rest of the best portable air conditioners on this list, this AC unit also has excellent customer reviews. Though it is not as new a model as others on our list, it is the number No. 1 seller on Amazon.

Specs:

BTUs: 12,000 BTU (6,500 BTU DOE)

12,000 BTU (6,500 BTU DOE) Square Footage: Up to 300 sq. ft.

Up to 300 sq. ft. Smart Features: Timer, sleep mode, LED control display, auto-fan

Courtesy of Amazon

11. SereneLife SLPAC8 Portable Electric Air Conditioner Unit

ALSO CONSIDER

Capable of cooling off a room area of up to 200 square feet, the SereneLife SLPAC8 is the right fit for those medium-sized rooms. It’s affordable, lightweight, easy to move around and offers three modes. Neither humidity nor hot weather will keep it from amazing you. With a cooling power of 8,000 BTU Ashare / 4,000 BTU DOE, built-in moisture and humidity remover and digital remote control, this unit is easy to install and we’re confident that you’ll be happy to have it.

Specs:

BTUs: 8,000 BTU (4,000 BTU DOE)

8,000 BTU (4,000 BTU DOE) Square Footage: Up to 215 sq. ft.

Up to 215 sq. ft. Smart Features: Auto swing mode, time, built-in moisture and humidity remover

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Whynter ARC-122DS Portable Air Conditioner

BEST FOR CLEAN AIR

The Whynter ARC-122DS comes with a cooling rating of 12,000 BTU ASHRAE / 7,000 BTU SACC, perfect for rooms up to 400 square feet. This unit is environmentally friendly and comes with auto-drain, a 3M antimicrobial air filter and a wide range of cooling temperatures from 61 to 89 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, it has a digital remote control, a double-hose system for faster cooling and a self-timer. Though this air conditioning unit was first released several years ago, it’s still one of the top-rated portable AC units for sale.

Specs:

BTUs: 12,000 BTU (7,000 BTU DOE)

12,000 BTU (7,000 BTU DOE) Square Footage: Up to 400 sq. ft.

Up to 400 sq. ft. Smart Features: Auto drain, 3M antimicrobial air filter, digital remote control

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Black+Decker BPAC10WT Portable Air Conditioner

BEST FOR COMPACT SPACES

Offering a quiet mode, a cooling capacity for a room of up to 150 square feet and a cooling rating of 10,000 BTU ASHRAE / 5,500 BTU DOE, the Black+Decker BPAC10WT will keep you and your guests comfortable and cool this summer. These 3-in-1 units can keep you fresh and humidity-free while also providing refreshing air circulation. Plus, they don’t take up much space and are easy to install.

Whether it is your living room, basement or camper, this unit will provide the comfort and rest you deserve.

Specs:

BTUs: 10,000 BTU (5,500 BTU DOE)

10,000 BTU (5,500 BTU DOE) Square Footage: Up to 150 sq. ft.

Up to 150 sq. ft. Smart Features: 24-hour timer, 3-in-1 functionality, washable filter, remote control, self-evaporating

Courtesy of Amazon

The Best Tower Fans for Summer Weather