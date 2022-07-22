The Best Rice Cookers to Get Perfectly Fluffy Grains

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Boiling rice isn’t the most challenging thing, but consistently executing a pot of fluffy, evenly cooked grains is a slightly harder task to master. The best rice cookers offer a nearly effortless way to simplify meal preparation, helping you to consume healthier carbs instead of a bag of chips or that loaf of processed bread sitting in your pantry.

Whether you live alone, need to feed a big family or want the choice of controlling your device from afar with WiFi, there are endless rice cooker possibilities. Some can even transform a cup of uncooked rice into perfectly cooked rice in minutes using a microwave, without crunchiness or starchiness. Others use computer chips for cooking rice like a science.

Differentiating between all these choices can be exhausting, so we’ve compiled the best rice cookers on the market that will make even the most elementary home cooks look like master chefs. Whichever model you decide is right for you, you’ll agree: the best way to cook rice is using a rice cooker. First, let’s look at the general benefits of rice cookers to explain why you need one in your life.

What Are the Benefits of Using a Rice Cooker?

The best way to cook rice, to cook anything, is by simply pressing a button. If a rice cooker’s sheer ease and convenience don’t convince you to invest in one for your kitchen arsenal, here are some other benefits that might tip the balance.

First, lots of rice cookers can cook more than just rice. Depending on the model you choose, you’ll likely be able to make a whole range of dishes, including:

Risottos

Steamed Vegetables

Oatmeal/Porridge

Soups/Stews

Poached Fruit

And, like cooking rice in your cooker, the culinary competency required to create these dishes is minimal, making rice cookers the ideal option for students, busy parents and any home cook reluctant to step into the kitchen.

Following on from the skill level required, another rice cooker benefit is their one-touch functionality. Unlike a pot on a stovetop, which can boil over and needs constant supervision, rice cookers are made to cook independently and provide the user with freedom as they do so. This means it’s easy to prepare food while simultaneously dealing with a busy household or watching TV.

Lastly, cleaning up a pot of stovetop rice that has boiled over can be frustrating. Do you wait until the starchy water has cooled and hardened? Or, do you risk burning your hand and wipe it clean immediately while the burner is still piping hot? Rice cookers are easy to clean, so you’ll never have to deal with these stovetop conundrums again.

Things to Consider When Choosing Your Rice Cooker

When choosing the right rice cooker for your household, there are several things to consider. These include:

Size: One of the biggest considerations is the portion sizes required in your household. Luckily, rice cookers come in a whole range of different sizes to accommodate everyone, from personal to party portions.

Functionality: pressure cooker In addition to cooking rice, many rice cookers can perform additional functions, with some feasibly capable of replacing several other devices. At the most versatile, your rice cooker may act as a steamer, yogurt maker and. If you’re interested in cooking more than rice or controlling your device with your smartphone, it’s worth checking out the options at the bottom of our list.

Price: Rice cookers are available at price points to suit every budget. If all you want from your rice cooker is to cook rice, it’s feasible to find a reliable device for under $30. However, invest more in your device, and you’ll likely enjoy a larger capacity, smarter internal technology and more preparation options when it comes to cooking.



Below you’ll find our list of the 23 best rice cookers available online. Whether you’re looking for the best small rice cooker or the best portable cooker, we’ve got options for all budgets and lifestyles.

1. Mueller 6Q Ultrapot

BEST OVERALL

A step up from the instant pot, Mueller’s UltraPot brings something different to the table with its sleek and practical UltraPot Pressure and Rice Cooker. It has a six-quart capacity and offers up to 10 appliances in one, with pre-set smart programs like rice, broth, oatmeal, poultry or even yogurt. Many dishes become easier to make, and German engineering makes all the difference in quality. You can cook two dishes simultaneously with the steamer basket, and this pot also comes with a ladle, measuring cup, and an extra gasket.

Image courtesy of Amazon

2. BLACK+DECKER RC506 Rice Cooker

BEST BUDGET

At under $20, there’s no better option for anyone on a budget than the BLACK+DECKER RC506 Rice Cooker. This well-reviewed device boasts over 9,000 five-star ratings from Amazon users. In addition to cooking rice, the included food steaming basket lets you steam vegetables, allowing you to create whole (vegetarian) meals with this versatile device. There are also several dishwasher-safe parts for easy post-use cleaning and built-in indicator lights, so you can see what your device is doing all the time.

Image courtesy of Amazon

3. Proctor Silex Rice Cooker

BEST VALUE

You get a full-sized and efficient alternative in the Proctor Silex cooker for the same price as the mini rice cooker. One reviewer observes that it “doesn’t reinvent the wheel” but gets the job done just as well as fancier, more expensive models on the market. According to one Amazon reviewer, the Proctor Silex choice is easier to clean than the upscale digital ones. Any rice-lover who doesn’t require additional features will find that this cooker satisfies all basic needs.

Image courtesy of Amazon

4. Joseph Joseph M-Cuisine Microwave Rice Cooker

BEST MICROWAVE COOKER

The Joseph Joseph M-Cuisine Microwave Rice Cooker features a two-liter cooking pot ideal for making fluffy, couple-sized portions of rice. Included in this microwave-dependant option, you’ll also find a colander, measuring cup and a multi-purpose rice paddle. The intelligently designed paddle can be used to distribute your food, seal the lid in place, and act as a carrying handle when transporting the device. Furthermore, the entire cooker is dishwasher safe, which means less hassle when cleaning up.

Image courtesy of Amazon

5. Dash Mini Rice Cooker

MOST COMPACT

Dash consistently churns out adorably-sized but utilitarian cooking appliances, and their compact rice cooker is no exception. Available in a few different colors, you can cook a range of recipes in this space-saving creation for less than $20.00. If you go camping frequently or want to travel without relying on fast food and gas station purchases, this warranty-backed pot is a sensible choice. It makes single portions for those who don’t want too many leftovers, and multiple users call it a “life-changer” that takes up very little space.

Image courtesy of Amazon

6. Aroma Housewares 8-Cup Rice Cooker

ALSO CONSIDER

If you’re looking to save on your pot and don’t require a lot of frills, the eight-cup Aroma Housewares is a reliable way to make flawlessly cooked rice and other grains. This isn’t the fanciest of rice cookers, but it has a spacious capacity, a steamer and a stainless steel aesthetic to fit in with other appliances. Its delay timer lets your meal cook while you’re on the go, while a Keep-Warm feature ensures that rice is never overdone but always warm and fresh.

Image courtesy of Amazon

7. DCIGNA Mini Rice Cooker

MOST PORTABLE

If you’re looking for a rice cooker, you can take to the office, to parties, on camping trips and to other places a little further afield, the DCIGNA Mini Rice Cooker could be the choice for you. This 1.2-liter device is ideal for one to two people and can cook rice, noodles, soup and porridge in as little as half an hour. Additionally, the built-in handle makes it especially easy to transport the cooker, while the printed panda face adds a welcome touch of cuteness.

Image courtesy of Amazon

8. TIGER Micom Rice Cooker

BEST DUAL COOKER

The TIGER Micom Rice Cooker is excellent for users interested in cooking two things at once. The device’s syncro function allows you to cook your rice and accompanying dish simultaneously, meaning you’ll have a nearly complete (depending on what you choose to eat) meal ready to enjoy once the device is finished cooking. It’s available in either a 5.5-cup or 10-cup option, sports a handy carrying handle and offers three other cooking settings, namely slow cooking, plain rice and brown rice. Furthermore, the set includes a non-stick spatula, a cooking plate, a measuring cup and a handy cookbook while offering users one-push operation for ease.

Image courtesy of Amazon

9. Pars Automatic Persian Rice Cooker

BEST FOR PERSIAN RICE

In Iran, a popular dish is Tahdig rice or scorched saffron rice, made with a delicious, crispy crust at the bottom. It’s a tasty way to jazz up rice with some hearty texture that contrasts beautifully against different proteins. However, this rice is notoriously easy to burn when making it on the stovetop, and clean-up can be disastrous. This rice cooker is non-stick, so you’re not scraping bits of hardened grains off your pans. Nearly 500 reviewers have positive things to say about it — if you frequently find yourself cooking Middle Eastern food (or want to), consider this unique product by Pars.

Image courtesy of Amazon

10. Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Rice Cooker

BEST MULTI-COOKER

The Instant Pot has proven itself a continuous bestseller, and its reputation has only improved since the brand added more functions to newer models. Available in a range of sizes (the six-quart is the most popular), the uses for this beginner-friendly and customizable rice cooker are endless. A microprocessor ensures that heat, pressure, and timing are all in harmony, giving this pot a speedy cooking time. The smart lid seals automatically, and there’s a similar mechanism for releasing steam. 13 programs are available to help you meet your dietary needs.

Image courtesy of Amazon

11. CHEF iQ Smart Pressure Cooker

BEST SMART COOKER

This smart cooker has more dazzling features than you can count, including an app that connects via WiFi or Bluetooth, letting you monitor your rice cooker from anywhere. A built-in scale with smart sensors cooks according to weight and ensures you never have to use measuring cups again. It’ll even offer precise advice on how much liquid is needed to cook your meal perfectly. Hundreds of presets let you input any ingredient and learn the exact temperature and cooking time required. Although there are tons of features, buyers find the CHEF iQ a user-friendly dream come true for multitaskers.

Image courtesy of Amazon

12. Toshiba Rice Cooker

FASTEST

The Toshiba Rice Cooker keeps convenience at the forefront by offering a quick rice feature that can cook rice in as little as 30 minutes. And when not focused on speed, the six-cup-capacity device uses an intelligent six-step cooking process for delicious rice every time. To help retain the rice’s natural flavor, the cooking bowl is covered in a non-stick coating, making removing every last grain easy. Lastly, for added cooking ease, you’ll find seven pre-programmed settings for cooking white and brown rice, oatmeal, porridge and more.

Image courtesy of Amazon

13. Zojirushi Micom Rice Cooker

BEST SPLURGE

Even though it’s a kitchen appliance, the Zojirushi Micom Rice Cooker still manages to ooze class. It sports an attractive, brown, stainless steel appearance and comes in a 5.5 or 10-cup version, depending on your needs. For convenience, you’ll find several handy modes, including an automatic keep-warm function, extended keep-warm capabilities and a reheating cycle. There’s also a range of menu settings for cooking different things, like brown rice, white rice, steamed food and cakes. In addition, the large LCD is easy to read, while the built-in retractable power cord allows for more compact storage when the device isn’t in use.

Image courtesy of Amazon

14. Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Rice Cooker with Built-In Air Fryer

BEST BUILT-IN AIR FRYER

Just like some ovens now have a built-in air fryer setting, you can buy a ricer cooker that doubles as an air fryer, saving you cash and counter space. An air fryer offers the juiciness and crunch of a deep fryer, with about 95% less oil, making it a health-conscious flavor investment for home cookers. This revamped version of the Instapot is a staggering 11-in-1 multitasking device with which you can do pretty much anything. The Instant Pot is known for being a multitasker.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. Comfee Rice Cooker

BEST CAPACITY

Whether you’re a big fan of meal prepping or someone who is regularly cooking for large groups of people, the COMFEE rice cooker gets the job done. It can hold up to 20 cups of cooked rice and up to 6 pounds of meat — it can even contain a whole chicken. In the colder months, prep freezable soups and stews. In the summer, take it to a BBQ or any gathering with friends and family. After cooking, it stays warm for up to 12 hours and features a delay timer, letting you meal plan accordingly.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. Nutribullet EveryGrain Cooker BEST FOR MULTIPLE GRAINS

This NutriBullet grain cooker can work with so much more than just rice, and we’re obsessed with its sleek, well-designed 10-cup grain cooker, which contains easy-to-use pre-sets for all kinds of grain, such as “Oats,” “White Rice,” “Brown Rice,” and “Quinoa.” If you frequently cook with different grains or want to experiment with doing so, this is a great machine to do that with. It also contains a stackable steaming basket so you can cook ingredients simultaneously.

Courtesy of Home Depot

17. TLOG Mini Rice Cooker with Handle

BEST BUILT-IN HANDLE

Rice cookers can be heavy to lug around, so instead, invest in one that takes up less countertop space and is easy to carry around, thanks to a built-in handle. It’s ideal for up to two people and is also ideal for travel. Like full-sized versions, this non-stick rice cooker has a 12-hour delay timer and can keep food warm for up to 10 hours. This is a convenient choice for anyone with joint issues and/or anyone who doesn’t need a large capacity (it holds up to 4 cups of cooked rice).

Courtesy of Amazon

18. Hamilton Beach Digital Rice Cooker and Food Steamer

BEST FOR ONE-POT MEALS

We’re in the era of one-pot meals, and cooking dinner has never been easier. While you can certainly prep a one-pot meal in a regular pot or saucepan, this cooker by Hamilton Beach lets you steam seafood, veggies, or other ingredients while your rice cooks below. Take the headache out of multi-tasking and make healthy meals in a snap with the push of a button. The steam basket also doubles as a rice rinser to get you perfect results every time.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. Hario Japanese Rice Cooker

BEST MANUAL PICK

You won’t find a better-looking rice cooker than this ceramic and glass rice cooker by Hario. Hario translates to “the king of glass,” and you’ll see why that’s their name after eating a pot of the perfectly fluffy rice that this manual rice cooker brings. An internal measuring guide lets your measure liquid and rice accordingly. When the glass top whistles like a kettle, it’s time to turn off the heat, and a built-in vent lets out the extra steam. With so many electric models and bells and whistles, simplicity can be refreshing.

Courtesy of Food 52

20. Panasonic 5-Cup Rice Cooker With Fuzzy Logic

MOST PRECISE

Precision is the name of the game with this induction-heated Panasonic rice cooker, which contains a micro-computer that automatically makes delicate adjustments in both temperatures and cooking times. This provides consistent results every time, so you can turn your brain off without worrying about burned grains. There’s a range of pre-programmed settings, and the cooker also comes with a non-scratching rice spoon for serving.

Courtesy of Amazon

21. VitaClay VM7900 Smart Organic Multi-Cooker

BEST CLAY PICK

Clay has been a foolproof and efficient way to cook for thousands of years, as, unlike ceramics and metals, they are heat resistant. They also allow you to reduce oil since clay pots retain that moisture better than other alternatives. This clay cooker, by a company that focuses on health-conscious cookware, preserves tenderness while incorporating computerized clay-heating technology. It can boil four times faster than traditional slow cookers and even has a yogurt feature that works as a brown rice germinator.

Courtesy of VitaClay

22. Yum Asia Panda Mini Rice Cooker

BEST REVIEWS

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a bad review on this Yum Asia multifunction rice cooker from Yum Asia. Ecstatic Amazon reviewers leave comments like, “I always thought rice was rice, even though I honestly knew the rice at restaurants was better than mine. But this little gem is a great competitor!” Another says, “I am a cook and baker who had many different rice cookers with big names, but this is the best and well-built cooker, not just for rice.” One user even uses it to steam eggs with the included insert.

Courtesy of Amazon

23. Aroma Housewares 6-Cup Rice Cooker

MOST STYLISH

This Aroma rice cooker comes in three stylish colors, including a fierce red. It has only one button to press and cook and will automatically switch to its warm setting, making it extremely easy and convenient. This option also includes an aluminum steam tray for steaming vegetables or meats, allowing you to use one small appliance to prepare an entire meal. For around $20, this cooker is great for home cooks looking to make the perfect pot of rice without breaking the bank or sacrificing style.

Courtesy of Amazon

How To Use a Rice Cooker

Rice cookers make the rice cooking process incredibly simple. First, choose your preferred grain, white or brown rice, and add it to the pot. Then pour in the appropriate amount of water and click “ON.” Next, walk away and go about your daily life. Watch some TV, catch up on reading or finally sign up for that fruit delivery service now that you’ve embarked on a journey to eliminate cooking-related stress. All the while, the rice cooker does what it’s meant to do: cooks the rice. Somehow, these little kitchen machines know when the rice has been perfectly cooked and switches to their warm setting once the quick cooking process has finished. When ready to eat, serve the warm rice and enjoy!

If You Love a Home-Cooked Meal But Don’t Have Time to Cook, the Pressure Cooker Is the Appliance for You