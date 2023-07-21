The Best Small Grills, According to Industry Experts

Seventy percent of American households own a grill. Eighty percent of Americans live in urban areas, which tend to offer smaller outdoor spaces in which to use and store one. It follows, then, that a small grill is probably the best way for the majority of Americans to partake in the pastime. In the absence of a suburban quarter acre, a small grill can fit snugly on a cozy terrace, in an apartment storage unit, or even on an urban balcony, fire code-permitting.

Smaller grills have numerous other benefits besides convenience. They’re easier to clean and require less fuel. They’re also less expensive, and the best ones can make food as well as any of their larger siblings. They can afford owners with the opportunity to eat a home-grilled burger on the roof of a skyscraper. In this way, a small grill isn’t just an appliance — it’s a cheat code for a moment of feeling like one has it all.

What the Experts Say

Perhaps unsurprisingly, experts within the industry are excited about small grills because they can bring the hobby to people who otherwise aren’t able to enjoy it. “More and more apartments are allowing or even offering grilling space and storage for their tenants,” says Kell Phelps of the National Barbecue & Grilling Association. “Just about every grill manufacturer makes grills for smaller spaces, and more are being developed, as well.”

“Grilling is more than a cooking method — it’s a passion and a lifestyle,” adds Casey Bumpstead, chef and editor of Ceramic Cookware Review. She maintains that it’s possible for city-dwellers to get an “excellent” grill that fits in a small space — another way of saying that everyone can partake in the lifestyle that so many already enjoy.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST OVERALL $499.00 Phelps says that this on-the-smaller-side pellet grill works great in a small space. It features a WiFi-enabled controller, built-in temperature probes, and a chimneyless design that maximizes the cooking area on the grill, which clocks in at just under 600 square inches. That’s enough for 30 burgers or four racks of ribs. Plus, a second shelf bumps the space up to 760 square inches.



The Bullseye is also a great choice for small spaces because it’s a pellet grill that can be used as a smoker, too — a convenience that allows easy entry into the world of smoking, a related but different discipline. Its hopper holds up to 30 pounds of pellets, so it’s easy to be ready to cook without having to store extra fuel, which is a big bonus for people living in small spaces.

Courtesy of Amazon best electric $129.99 Whether or not an electric grill can provide a true grilling experience, even if used outdoors, is really a personal preference. Phelps says that those who don’t mind plugging in before grilling will enjoy this smaller electric pedestal grill that’s exceedingly simple to use. Its noteworthy features include nonstick grates, adjustable temperature control, and, crucially for those with nervous landlords or strict management companies, a charcoal-, wood-, and propane-free grilling experience.

Courtesy of Lowe’s BEST PROPANE $449.00 A classic propane grill, but narrower is the raison d’etre of this two-burner propane grill. In that spirit, it doesn’t skimp on features, including an integrated tank gauge, LED-lit controls, a warming rack, and dual side tables that fold up for utility and fold down for easier storage.

Courtesy of Weber BEST CHARCOAL $119.00 Maybe the most iconic grill in American history, the original Weber Kettle is actually a pretty compact grill, with a grate circumference of just a foot and a half. It’s not as automated as a smart pellet or propane grill, but it does reward the kind of tweaking and experimentation that, for many, is part of the appeal of grilling as a hobby.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST HIBACHI $199.99 Equally at home on the ground or a non-plastic table, this hibachi grill is extra-compact (the grate is 15 by 7 inches) and a great introduction to charcoal grilling on a much smaller scale. It’s perhaps most adept at cooking skewered foods like yakitori and kebabs, but the YAK grill can also make burgers, hot dogs, and anything else normally prepared on a grill with a much bigger footprint.

Courtesy of Solo Stove BEST FIRE PIT GRILL $374.99 $579.99 A grill that turns into a fire pit after dinner has obvious appeal for small spaces, and the Solo Stove Ranger is the perfect pit for the task. Simply add the elevated hub and grilling grate — a flat-top and wok are also available — on top of the stainless steel, wood-burning, low-smoke fire pit, and it becomes a cooking surface accessible from all angles. All in all, it’s a cooking experience as satisfying as grilling over a campfire in the woods, albeit with a lot less smoke.

Frequently Asked Questions About Small Grills What’s a reasonable amount to pay for a small grill? Depending on the fuel source and features, expect to pay somewhere in the $100 to $800 range for a quality small grill. Can small grills make food as good as big grills can? Absolutely. Phelps says that teams regularly compete in (and win) steak grilling competitions with smaller grills, which require less fuel to operate but can get up to the same temperatures as their larger siblings. Can a small grill handle a big party? It can, as long as the griller doesn’t mind cooking in batches — a minor inconvenience for most. Plus, less time spent cleaning the grill afterwards means more time to socialize or bask in the glow of a successful cookout.

