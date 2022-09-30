Brighten Your Kitchen With These Brilliant Retro-Inspired Smeg Appliances

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When you think of appliances, candy-colored throwback silhouettes are probably not the first thought that comes to mind. But Smeg is here to change all of that.

If you’re not familiar, the Smeg brand makes some of the most attractive appliances on the market. Their retro 1950s-inspired products looks like they came straight of out a movie scene from Grease or Back to the Future. But you won’t need a time travel machine to enjoy the beauty of these products since they’re all available for purchase through retailers like Wayfair, Crate & Barrel, and Williams Sonoma.

Founded in 1948 by Vittorio Bertazzoni, Smeg was initially introduced as a metalworking and enameling company that later introduced one of the first gas cookers equipped with automatic ignition. Years later, in 1997, the brand would begin making retro-style refrigerators, which have now become popular with younger audiences who love their nostalgic design.

Courtesy of Smeg

Although refrigerators may be their most notable product, the iconic production of Smeg’s appliances doesn’t stop there with the brand offering just about every kitchen tidbit you can think of. Drawing from the curved and compact lines of the ’50, Smeg appliances have the ability to add a touch of character to any home.

From ovens and dishwashers to mixers and kettles, Smeg sells it all. With their products, you can easily redesign your whole kitchen or just add a few retro pieces here and there.

Check out some of our favorite Smeg products below.

Smeg Variable Temperature Kettle

Add a retro vibe to your kitchen with this Smeg electric kettle. The sleek brilliant enamel design is highlighted with steel accents for a sleek and streamlined look. It features seven temperature levels and an easy-to-read LED design with auto-shutoff. The non-slip base ensures that it stays put on your countertop while the built-in cord wrap keeps the cord neat.

Courtesy of Wayfair

Smeg Limited Edition Fully-Automatic Coffee Machine

This limited edition beauty is being offered exclusively at Williams-Sonoma. It’s fully automatic, which means is ultra easy to use. Simply put your coffee beans in and let the grinder do the magic. it can brew everything from tea to ristretto and features a thermoblock heating system that heats rapidly and effectively. The sleek design is highlighted by LED buttons while the large internal reservoir holds up to 47 ounces of water so you won; t have to be bothered with constant refills.

Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

Smeg Red 2-Slice Retro Toaster

This enameled toaster is offered in an array of brilliant colors that’ll instantly brighten up your kitchen. designed with a curved silhouette, each comes accented with a ball lever knob and features six toasting levels and three pre-set programs. There are extra wide slots to accommodate different types of bread and removable crumb tray for easy cleaning.

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

Smeg Two-Door Refrigerator

Sleek and retro on the outside, this Smeg fridge comes equipped with modern, state-of-the-art features on the inside. This energy-efficient designed fridge and freezer has two doors for more space and comes with adjustable glass shelves, a crisper, freezer, and numerous storage bins to hold other items. There’s inner door storage with metal supports and a balcony shelf with a clear cover to store smaller items as needed.

The no-frost freezer also has a quick freezing compartment to keep frozen foods at their optimal temperature.

Courtesy of West Elm

Smeg 50’s Retro Pink Stand Mixer

This throwback pink stand mixer from Smeg will make delicious treats just like grandma used to make. It features a die-cast aluminum body with a zinc‐alloy base, and comes with a 5-quart stainless steel bowl and five accessories including a wire whisk, pouring shield, dough hook, and flat beater to help you whip up cakes, breads, creams, and more.

Courtesy of Amazon

Smeg Portofino Dual-Fuel Range

Inspired by the vibrant style of the Mediterranean, this Smeg range is chock-full of modern features including a high-power 20,000-BTU stovetop with seamless cast-iron grates and 10 cooking modes. The electric oven features 10 cooking modes: convection, bake, bottom heat only, convection bake, European convection, convection broil, broil, pizza, rotisserie with broil, and defrost. The sleek design outer design is made of enameled stainless steel highlighted by stainless-steel control knobs and a soft-close oven door that is air-cooled to remain comfortable to the touch.

Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

