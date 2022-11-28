The Best Space Heaters for Staying Cozy on Those Chilly Fall and Winter Evenings

The best way to prepare for chilly weather is by investing in one of the best space heaters. Sure to be a favorite addition to any household, these handy devices will help keep you cozy and warm, even on the coldest of nights. Of course, winter is the most obvious time for using these reliable home-heating devices, but it’s a good idea to keep one on hand the rest of the year, too, just in case the temperature unexpectedly drops, and you could use a little burst of heat.

A space heater does precisely what the name suggests — it is a piece of equipment you can use to heat an enclosed space (and sometimes cool it, too). Using the best space heaters — usually compact or comparatively portable heaters — rather than your entire centralized heating system can help save on your energy bill. It does this by allowing you to focus on heating a single area or room of your home instead of the entire house. Top Cyber Monday Deals %title% List Price:%original_price% Price:%price% You Save:%discount_amount% (%discount_percent%) Shop NowCoupon Code: %coupon_code% SPY may receive a commission.

Key features to look out for in electric space heaters include:

Thermostat – There are many different types of thermostats used on space heaters. The digital style is the most adjustable, as this allows you to select any temperature. This can also lead to further savings on energy by not having the heater set any warmer than you need it.

The Best Space Heaters for 2021

There’s a vast range of available space heaters, covering a range of heating needs. Whether you’re looking to keep your feet warm while you’re working or make your garage a comfortable place to be, there’s a space heater that can do the job for you. Below we’ve put together a selection of the best space heaters to help you find the right one for you.

1. Lasko Ceramic Digital Display

BEST OVERALL

For a sound choice, look no further than the Lasko Ceramic Space Heater. Available in three different sizes, this heater combines a metallic finish with advanced technology to enable you to set the desired temperature in your chosen space. It’s important to be comfortable and warm, whether around the home with your family or in your office. With the high and low heat settings on this space heater and its adjustable thermostat, you can create your home sweet home at precisely the temperature you like.

Image courtesy of Amazon

2. Amazon Basics Space Personal Mini Heater

COMPACT PICK

At under $20 and with over 2,000 five-star ratings from existing customers, this 500-watt Amazon Basics Space Personal Mini Heater is a popular and budget-friendly answer to fighting the cold this winter. It sports a modern, portable speaker-like design and comes in various colors, including blue and white. Its compact size makes it ideal for use on desks, shelves, and tabletops at under six by six inches. The efficient ceramic coil heats up in a matter of seconds and also includes integrated tip-over protection for more excellent safety and confidence during use.

Image courtesy of Amazon

3. Vornado MVH Vortex Heater

ALSO CONSIDER

The compact and stylish Vornado MVH Vortex Heater offers 1500 watts of heating power. This, along with its three heat settings and adjustable thermostat, makes it easy to raise the room’s temperature you’re into your desired level. It also features tip-over and overheating protections to provide greater reassurance for users. In addition, you’ll find a built-in handle that makes transporting your device simple and convenient.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Honeywell UberHeat Ceramic Heater

PORTABLE PICK

While comparatively small in stature, this Honeywell UberHeat Ceramic Heater can keep you warm when the temperature drops. For ease of use, the heater sports a simple, user-friendly design, meaning there’s no confusion when it comes to heating your home. Choose between the two heating settings and adjust the thermostat to your desired temperature. The device’s compact size minimizes the amount of space it takes up in any room while making it one of the most portable options on our list.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. PELONIS PH-19J Fast Heater

BEST HEATING TOWER

If you prefer a tower-style space heater and want it on a budget, you can’t go wrong with the PELONIS PH-19J Fast Heater. At under $50, it won’t break the bank, while functionally, this 1500-watt device has plenty to offer, including 83-degree oscillation, 70-degree heat within three seconds, and multiple safety features. You’ll also enjoy the device’s comparatively compact size, allowing it to be used on or under tables without difficulty or inconvenience.

Read More: Best Floor Heaters

Image courtesy of Amazon

6. Lasko Curve Oscillating Tower Fan

BEST OSCILLATING

A warm home or office doesn’t need to take hours to achieve or break the bank. This Lasko Curve Oscillating Tower Fan is suitable for all home spaces and works to increase temperatures quickly and efficiently. Lasko is committed to delivering fast and efficient heating, meaning you’ll likely be impressed at how quickly this appliance gets the job done. Furthermore, for greater usability, the handy remote lets you select from three-speed settings, an oscillating function and set a timer up to 7.5 hours in duration.

Read More: Best Garage Heaters

Image courtesy of The Home Depot

7. Dyson Pure Cool Purifier Space Heater

BEST SPLURGE

The future is here; it’s the Dyson Air Purifier and Space Heater. This space heater is designed for those who struggle with traditional space heaters and is certified as asthma and allergy-friendly. The air purifier can blow hot or cold air for temperature control, making your home a healthier place to live. In addition, this heater boasts WiFi so that you can control it with your smartphone or digital assistant. Say goodbye to stagnant air and smells with this glimpse into where technology is heading.

Image courtesy of Amazon

8. De’Longhi Dragon Digital Full Room Radiant Heater

MOST POWERFUL

If you’re looking for a potent shot of heat that’s almost as powerful as an entire HVAC system, consider De’Longhi’s Dragon Ritual radiant heater. Strong enough to warm up a large room, this model looks like a regular heater and is powered by oil. An eco setting controls heat so that your bills are as low as possible, and the enlarged fins on the heater maximize airflow while allowing for a faster heat-up.

9. Vornado Pivot Heat

BEST PIVOTING TABLETOP PICK

Ideal for home offices and bedrooms with vanities, this pivoting tabletop pick from fan veteran brand Vornado comes in all white and allows you to direct airflow exactly where you need it. With a stylish aesthetic and a sturdy base, this fan features a 20-degree tilt and an adjustable thermostat, making it one of the most versatile tabletop space heaters we could find. A compact alternative to tower fans that’s not an eyesore when it’s displayed.

10. Handy Heater Turbo 800 Wall Outlet Heater

BEST WALL OUTLET PICK

What if installing a space heater could be as easy as plugging in an air freshener? Now, it is thanks to Handy Heat’s wall outlet heater which is also one of the most affordable choices on the market right now, The best space heater for those who don’t want to take up floor space, this plug-in option features a small but powerful ceramic heating element and is ideal for bathrooms, dens and more.

11. Objecto T3 Panel Heater

SLEEKEST PICK

Upon first glance, it’s not obvious that this touchscreen panel is actually a heater, and that’s precisely why it’s one of the best space heaters to spruce up your home decor. With a clean, modern look akin to an Apple device, this polycarbonate panel-style heater is the slimmest pick on our list, but don’t worry – it has an auto-shutoff feature if it happens tip over, along with a child lock function. Its unique look also makes it giftable for that person in your life who’s always cold.

12. Duraflame Convection Space Heater

BEST FIREPLACE LOOK

If you’ve always wanted a cozy wood stove but don’t want your house or apartment to burn down, invest in this compact Duraflame heater, which has a fireplace look and uses electric convection to heat your home. Available in three colors, the flame effects can be used with or without heat year-round, thanks to multiple switches. All the realistic ambiance of a fireplace with zero maintenance – what’s not to love?

13. Dreo Space Heater

HONORABLE MENTION

Dreo is the latest player in the world of fans, and they also came out with a top space heater option that you can buy on Amazon. With overheating and tip-over protection, this corded electric heater is one of the best tower fans that oscillates to provide even heat. Complete with a remote control, so you never have to get out of bed if you wake up cold.

14. Vornado Retro Space Heater

BEST RETRO PICK

Retro fans are undeniably cool, but when you buy an actual vintage appliance, it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of modern machines, so performance isn’t always guaranteed. Instead, opt for one of Vornado’s ultra-chic retro fans. This one comes in a tabletop variety and buyers can choose between two dreamy vintage tones that’ll blend in with any home interiors. Complete with an LED display and lockable touch controls, the thermostat isn’t adjustable, but there are two heat settings and a fan-only option for summer.

15. Heat Storm Cabinet Space Heater

BEST WOOD LOOK

Look no further if you’re searching for the best space heater to fit in with your wooden furniture or flooring. Heat Storm’s cabinet-style heater with quartz infrared heating elements comes in three different wood finishes, giving a classic look for more traditional homes. A remote control and digital display are included, so you can heat any area as precisely as possible. If you plan on moving the heater from room to room, caster wheels on the bottom make it a breeze.

16. GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater

BEST HANDLE

When it comes to carrying convenience, it’s hard to beat the GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater. The easy-to-carry handle allows you to transport the device and move it when it’s functioning without a problem. Depending on your needs, you can also choose between a 1500-watt, a 750-watt and a fan-only mode. Plus, the heater is made from flame-retardant material and includes tip-over and overheating protection for better safety.

Read More: Best Tent Heater

Image courtesy of Amazon

17. Lasko 751320 Ceramic Tower Space Heater

BEST REMOTE CONTROL

If your biggest complaint about using a space heater is getting up to change the settings, the Lasko 751320 Ceramic Tower Space Heater could be the answer you’re looking for. In addition to featuring intuitive controls on the top of the central tower, it comes supplied with a compact remote which lets you change all of the major functions from a distance. Furthermore, this 1500-watt device offers oscillation, a timer up to seven hours and built-in overheating protection.

Image courtesy of Amazon

18. Lasko Designer Series Ceramic Space Heater

DESIGNER PICK

With the Lasko Designer Series Ceramic Space Heater in your home, you won’t just be getting a space heater but a stylish decor piece, too. By breaking the design into the golden, jug-shaped heater and an accompanying four-legged stand, it’s easy to fool yourself into thinking this is a piece of art rather than a space heater. Functionally, the device features a handy timer that lets you choose between one and seven hours, after which it will shut itself off. The 1500-watt oscillating heater also enables you to choose from two heat settings and boasts an adjustable thermostat for truly customizable heating.

Image courtesy of Amazon

19. Dr Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater

QUIETEST

If you’re looking for warmth without the accompanying background noise, you’ll want to consider the Dr Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater. This retro-looking device uses dual heating systems and utilizes infrared heating methods. The infrared heat allows the 1500-watt device to run at nearly whisper-quiet noise levels, making it ideal for light sleepers and households with younger children. Furthermore, the heater includes tip-over and overheating protection and a 12-hour auto shut-off timer for added safety should you nod off.

Read More: Best Infrared Heaters

Image courtesy of Amazon

20. Mr Heater Portable Propane Radiant Heater

BEST FOR CAMPING

Let this space heater be your warming buddy, whether inside, outside, or on the move. Ready to tackle even the lowest temperatures, this heavy-duty portable propane radiant heater is nearly 100% efficient and is available in red and black or grey. Although small in size, Mr Heater can cater to spaces of up to 225 square feet and is no doubt the piece of gear you want closest for a night out under the stars.

Image courtesy of Amazon

Space Heaters FAQ

If you’re still not 100% convinced that a space heater is the way to go for you, here are some of the most frequently asked questions to put your mind at ease and give you all the knowledge you need to make the most informed decision.

Are Space Heaters Energy-Efficient?

Unlike most central heating systems found in homes, space heaters make it easy to target one room for heating rather than the whole house. This targeted approach to heating can make a space heater more efficient than your whole-house approach and save on energy costs. However, it’s worth noting that if you are looking to heat your whole home rather than a single space, then using multiple space heaters will likely work out more expensive. In summary, space heaters are a great option to have on hand when you’re looking for a boost of warmth in a targeted area of your home. Plus, they can be a more cost-effective way to achieve that goal without running your central heating unit.

Are Space Heaters Safe?

Like any electronic device, it’s best to buy your space heater from a reputable brand name such as Lasko, Honeywell or Dyson. Doing so means you can be more confident in its quality and safety standards. And, although space heaters are generally safe when used correctly, it’s still a wise decision to never leave them running without being nearby or having regular supervision. To deliver the safest user experience, you’ll find many of the best space heaters have integrated safety features such as automatic shut-off and tip-over protection.

Which Type of Space Heater is Best?

This question has a different answer for different people. When deciding the best space heater for your needs, you should consider the size of the space you’re aiming to heat and whether it’s indoors or outdoors. The four main types of space heaters to choose from are ceramic, oil-filled, infrared and vortex. There are also propane heaters best suited to use outdoors, most commonly used as patio heaters. The size of the heater itself is usually a good indication of its heating potential. However, some of the more modern devices deliver greater heating power in a more compact design.

How Powerful are Space Heaters?

Most space heaters have a power rating between 500 to 1500 watts. In short, the greater the wattage of the device, the greater its heating output. Specific models have different settings which allow them to use different wattage levels, delivering a level of heating better suited to your needs. A less powerful device may be capable of heating smaller rooms. However, if you require a device to warm larger spaces in your home, it’s worth investing in a more powerful machine. Always check the accompanying room size advisories in the product description to ensure you find a device capable of meeting your needs.

