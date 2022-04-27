Maximize Your Frozen Storage Space With One of These Top-Rated Upright Freezers

Your freezer may not be the most exciting home appliance to talk about, but that doesn’t mean it’s not important. Having the right freezer makes storing frozen food simple. Having the wrong one in your home can waste floor space and make finding food difficult. In this article, we’re going to look at the best upright freezers and the reasons why you might want one in your home. Read on to learn more.

What Is an Upright Freezer?

There are two freezer types that are most commonly found in the average home. These are upright freezers and chest freezers. As the name suggests, upright freezers sit upright, with one or more front-facing doors. Chest freezers, as the name suggests again, tend to be chest-like and stockier, providing access to the internal storage space through a lift-up lid. Each freezer type has its own benefits and reasons it may be better suited to certain homes. Let’s take a look at why upright freezers are so popular and may one may be right for your household.

What Are the Benefits of an Upright Freezer?

You may have never really taken the time to consider what makes a freezer good or bad, useful or inconvenient, but it turns out that choosing the right freezer style for your home can actually make a big difference. In terms of why you would choose one of the best upright freezers, here are a few of the major benefits this device style offers:

Compact Footprint – Because of their upright orientation, the best upright freezers take up a comparatively small amount of floor space when compared to other freezer types. Small upright freezers can be housed under desks and countertops or even on surfaces, too. This makes them ideal for homes and rooms which are particularly tight on space.

– Because of their upright orientation, the best upright freezers take up a comparatively small amount of floor space when compared to other freezer types. Small upright freezers can be housed under desks and countertops or even on surfaces, too. This makes them ideal for homes and rooms which are particularly tight on space. Easy Access – One major element of upright freezers which is often overlooked is the convenience of having a front-facing door. A hinged door means users don’t have to lift the door’s weight or have to hold it to keep it open. Plus, the door handles and storage space are easier for shorter adults and children to reach.

– One major element of upright freezers which is often overlooked is the convenience of having a front-facing door. A hinged door means users don’t have to lift the door’s weight or have to hold it to keep it open. Plus, the door handles and storage space are easier for shorter adults and children to reach. Organizational Ease – It’s common for upright freezers to include shelves, drawers and bins. This range of places to store food makes it easier to implement an organizational system with food storage containers which in turn makes it easier to find things and lessens the chance of food being lost/wasted.

– It’s common for upright freezers to include shelves, drawers and bins. This range of places to store food makes it easier to implement an organizational system with food storage containers which in turn makes it easier to find things and lessens the chance of food being lost/wasted. Food Locating Ease – A second benefit of having an organized freezer is how quickly you can find the food you’re looking for. Unlike a large open space, which you can find in some freezer types, the broken down, often lit space inside the best upright freezers means you don’t have to waste your or the freezer’s energy taking a long time finding food.

– A second benefit of having an organized freezer is how quickly you can find the food you’re looking for. Unlike a large open space, which you can find in some freezer types, the broken down, often lit space inside the best upright freezers means you don’t have to waste your or the freezer’s energy taking a long time finding food. Fridge Top Storage Space – While it may not be the most useful storage space in your kitchen, it’s still possible to store items on top of your freezer to maximize space usage in your kitchen or garage.

Upright Freezer vs. Chest Freezer

The best upright freezers tend to be more popular than the best chest freezers in the average household. This is because upright freezers offer more benefits relevant for use in a house. For example, upright freezers take up less floor space while still offering plenty of storage space. And unlike chest freezers, almost all of the storage space is on display when the door is opened, making it easier to find what you’re looking for. Additionally, shorter upright freezers can be placed under countertops and still open, whereas chest freezers have a larger footprint and require the space above them to be clear.

In general, chest freezers are better suited to users whose priorities are storing larger items and freezer power economy. Compared to upright freezers, they run on less power and provide users with a more open space. This is better suited to storing large quantities of frozen food or larger items. However, aside from a small basket, these devices don’t really allow for complex organization systems.

So you’ve decided an upright freezer is the right option for you. But what is the best small upright freezer? What is the best frost-free freezer? And what is the best upright freezer for garage use? There’s no need to worry, we’ve answered all of these questions and covered all bases in our selection of the best upright freezers below. Scroll down to read about each and find out which style is best suited to your personal needs.

1. Frigidaire Frost-Free Upright Freezer

BEST OVERALL

As proven by its impressive star rating and wealth of positive reviews, The Home Depot customers love this Frigidaire Frost-Free Upright Freezer. It comes in either a white or brushed steel finish, measures just shy of 70 inches in height and boasts 16 cubic feet of internal storage space, making it an ideal choice for the average family household. It also includes an internal LED light to make locating your food easier as well as a door alarm to let you know if you accidentally leave the door ajar. Additionally, four shelves allow for in-freezer organization while its power outage assurance can keep food frozen for up to two days during power outages.

2. Arctic King Upright Freezer

COMPACT PICK

At 1.1 cubic feet, this Arctic King Upright Freezer is the smallest offering in our selection. However, its user-friendly design, flush back and minimalist internal storage space ensure there’s still enough room for plenty of ice cream, fish and other frozen delights. To further aid its ability to fit into small spaces, the door sports a recessed handle and can also be reversed to work best with the space in which it’s housed. This energy star-certified device also includes adjustable legs for leveling and measures 18.60 by 17.70 by 19.40 inches, making it an ideal choice for offices, dorms and other smaller rooms.

3. Midea MRU03M2ABB Upright Freezer

BEST BUDGET

At under $200, this Midea MRU03M2ABB Upright Freezer is a reliable and budget-friendly answer to increasing your frozen storage space. The 3.0 cubic feet freezer sports a three-shelf design with a single wire drawer, allowing users to implement an organizational system for their frozen food. The energy star-certified freezer also includes a safety child lock, adjustable legs and a reversible door, adding to its impressive level of user-friendliness. Additionally, it runs at a quiet 42 dB, sits just shy of 20 inches tall and comes backed by more than 3,900 five-star ratings from existing Amazon customers.

4. Whynter CUF-301BK Upright Freezer

MID-SIZED PICK

The Whynter Black CUF-301BK Upright Freezer is a mid-sized offering that provides users with an average family-sized amount of frozen storage space. The attractive, energy star-certified home appliance comes in either a black or stainless steel finish and features a lockable door and a slide-out basket shelf alongside two cooling shelves. In addition to its 3.0 cubic feet of internal storage space, the freezer measures 20 inches in width, 21 inches across and 34 inches tall, allowing it to fit in most kitchens, offices, garages and basements without taking up too much space. Furthermore, it sports a powerful R600a compressor for reliable cooling and has received more than 2,500 five-star ratings to date.

5. Samsung Frost-Free Convertible Freezer

BEST CONVERTIBLE

Is the Samsung Frost-Free Convertible Freezer a refrigerator or a freezer? Well, it’s actually a freezer/both. This intelligent kitchen appliance boasts 11.4 cubic feet of either frigid or frozen storage space. If you want a combination of the two, simply switch the convertible zone from fridge to freezer. It also offers users an impressive level of customization thanks to the removable crisper drawers, adjustable door bins and spill-proof shelves. It also includes a power freeze setting for faster cooling and comes energy star certified for a more eco-friendly answer to keeping your food frozen. In addition, the freezer measures 73 inches tall and only 23.4 by 27.4 inches wide and deep, maximizing storage space while minimizing the amount of floor space being used.

6. Hisense Frost-free Upright Freezer

LARGEST CAPACITY

If your priority is getting the maximum amount of frozen storage space, this Hisense Frost-free Upright Freezer should be calling to you. This high-capacity freezer boasts 21.2 cubic feet of internal storage space, all of which is covered by its no frost technology which ensures you’ll never experience inconvenient build-ups or have to defrost your device. For easier organization, the freezer includes four shelves, two drawers and five in-door bins. LED lighting also ensures everything remains easily visible. Additionally, the 76.38-inch height and comparatively trim 29.72-inch width and 28.86-inch depth minimize the amount of floor space lost to your stored frozen food.

7. Frigidaire FFFU16F2VV Upright Freezer

MOST STYLISH

If you’re looking for a device that looks as good as its ability to freeze food, our pick is this Frigidaire FFFU16F2VV Upright Freezer. This stylish, stainless steel-finish freezer comes with more than 5,000 five-star ratings from Walmart customers and lets users organize as they wish through its four adjustable shelves, deep bottom basket and five door bins. The 15.5 cubic feet freezer measures 68 by 29 by 67.75 inches, making it ideal for average to larger households. Furthermore, its EvenTemp cooling system ensures consistent cooling over your food, while a door-ajar alarm and LED interior lighting round off this popular device’s noteworthy features.

8. GE Garage Ready Frost-Free Upright Freezer

BEST FOR GARAGES

This GE Garage Ready Frost-Free Upright Freezer provides users with an impressive 21.3 cubic feet of storage space. The sizable, 76.5-inch tall appliance is the ideal addition to garages or houses with large kitchens for increasing frozen storage capacity. The energy star-rated device, which measures 32.9 by 31.4 inches, also includes a turbo freeze mode, LED interior lighting and an integrated lock. You’ll also find a high-gloss handle that is easily cleaned and an audible alarm for any unexpected temperature rises. In addition, the freezer comes in two alternative sizes if 21.3 cubic feet is beyond the needs of your household.

