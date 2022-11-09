Walmart Is Hosting a Truly Insale Early Black Friday Sale: Instant Pots for $50, Fitbits for $99 & New PS5 Bundles

November is finally here and you know what that means! The holiday shopping season is upon us. And savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that even though Black Friday doesn’t officially begin until November 25, the best Black Friday deals are already live and available to shop. That’s right — the best Walmart Black Friday deals of 2022 are already happening.

Seriously, as we approach the busiest shopping season of the year, Walmart has jumped the gun and released some truly insane early Black Friday deals.

We’re talking 75-inch TVs for under $450. Instant Pots for $50. New Playstation 5 bundles that come with the most anticipated new game of the year, plus countless more rollbacks.

It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers are launching their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2022 sale on November 8, and we’ve been seeing new sales dropping on the daily. Once upon a time, shoppers would leave Thanksgiving dinner to go claim their place in line outside the local Walmart, where they would wait in line in the freezing cold to score doorbuster deals on TVs, gaming consoles and home goods.

To encourage shoppers to avoid shipping delays, stores like Walmart have been hosting huge early Black Friday deals, with tons of discounts and doorbuster deals constantly being rolled out on the Walmart website. SPY has created a guide to the best Black Friday deals at Walmart (and elsewhere), and you can find the biggest savings of the year below.

nd then after Black Friday, it’ll be time for Cyber Monday. Just when you think you’d be done digesting turkey leftovers, you’ll be ready to start taking advantage of some stellar deals on everything from tech to toys. Keep reading to find the best Black Friday deals at Walmart in 2022, with all sorts of incredible deals available already on everything from robot vacuums to Apple Watches and more.

What Are the Best Black Friday Deals at Walmart This Year?

We’ve been working hard to bring SPY readers the best of the best Black Friday deals at Walmart. Amazon and The Home Depot also have great sales, so to get the best possible deals, we recommend looking for the following products at Walmart:

Doorbuster deals on Samsung and TCL TVs

Rollbacks on 2021 LG OLED TVs

Toys and Games

Chromebooks

Air Fryers

Apple Watches (See all Apple Watch deals at Walmart)

Headphones and wireless earbuds

Coffee makers from Keurig and Nespresso

We’ll continue to update this post with the best Black Friday deals at Walmart, so get those shopping lists started!

almost sold out Who says you have to spend a fortune on a giant-sized smart TV? Walmart’s currently offering the 75-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K Smart TV with Roku at under $500. It’s sizable, offers access to all of your favorite streaming services, and you get crisp details courtesy of 4K HDR. This is one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals we expect to see in 2022, and already supplies are running low. Don’t wait too long to take advantage of these Walmart doorbuster deals!

$50.00 $81.99 39% off Instant Pots are one of the most versatile cooking machines in the kitchen. Whether it’s steaming, slow cooking, pressure cooking, or simply need to keep your Queso dip warm, this 6-quart Instant Pot keeps it all contained in one spot.

$149 $199 25% off Sure, it may be several generations old, but the Apple Watch Series 3 is the cheapest Apple Watch you’ll find that’s still being sold brand new. It’s a great gift for just anyone, especially with Walmart’s generous discount. Not only can you track your workouts, but you’ll have a handy companion on your wrist to keep you connected.

Out of all the next-generation video game consoles, you’ll pay the least for the Microsoft Xbox Series S. This all-digital console is perfect for the video game lover in your life, since all games are downloaded straight to its hard drive for instant play.

$258 $449.99 43% off You should spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying it with family over the upcoming holiday season. That’s why Walmart’s early bird Black Friday deal on the Shark EZ Robot Vacuum is one to consider because it’ll efficiently clean rooms and it’ll even empty itself on its own. Now talk about convenience!

$35 $54.96 36% off Start your mornings right. When you’re still trying to wake up, the Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker makes it a breeze at making you a cup of Joe when you’re still half asleep. Not only is it simple to use, but we also love its space saving design.

$99.00 $149.95 34% off We know you’ll be indulging on some tasty treats over the holidays, but you can still do your part in staying fit with the help of the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch. In addition to its incredible fitness tracking, it also has a few smartwatch features, like the ability to use mobile payments courtesy of Fitbit Pay.

$59.00 $99.00 40% off Keep the music going this holiday season with the portable JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker. Don’t let its size fool you because it packs incredible audio range that can make those Christmas tunes sound extra jolly when you have guest over the home.

$15.00 $79.00 81% off Star Wars fans have something to be excited about with Walmart’s early Black Fridays deals. That’s because of the generous discount on the Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Animatronic action figure. This cute and cuddly 9-inch action figure has all the moves as its TV counterpart.

$18 $49 63% off Looking for a tech stocking stuffer? The Google Mini Nest is the perfect gift thanks to Walmart’s early Black Friday deal that makes it under $20. This compact sized smart speaker lets you access Google Assistant, play music, and even make reservations to your favorite restaurants.

$79 $98 19% off Students and kids that need a reliable laptop that doesn’t cost a fortune should look at the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook at Walmart because it blends performance and value. This compact size Chromebook makes it a breeze to store in backpacks, while its Chrome OS operating system lets students and kids tackle their homework with ease.

$159 $179.98 12% off You could buy the newer version, but the original AirPods Pro are still really swell for listening to music. Additionally, it offers superb noise-cancellation to tune out the distractions around you — so you can focus on the music. The Apple AirPods Pro are still widely considered top-performing true wireless earbuds.

$44.99 $89.99 50% off Here’s another early Black Friday deal to consider if you’re already thinking about new year, new you. This Juicer Extractor makes is a breeze to turn your favorite fruits and vegetables into liquid form with the help of its 3-speed controller. You’ll be able to squeeze out roughly 26% more juice than other juicers.

Finally, it looks like 2022 is the year you’ll be able to find readily available Sony PlayStation 5 consoles. You’ll put a smile to any gamers’ face with the God of War Ragnarök Bundle Walmart’s offering with its early Black Friday deals. Seriously, your wait to owning a PS5 is nearing an end thanks to this.

$199 $349.99 43% off Android users have something to be happy about this holiday season because the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has a tremendous discount at Walmart. Combining the extensive features found in the best smartwatches and a traditional circle watch face design, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is ready for both business and pleasure when it’s worn on your wrist.

While these are some of the best early Black Friday deals happening right now at Walmart, there are still a handful more to consider that span many categories. Therefore, if you’re shopping for that special someone, or trying to find gifts for coworkers, you’re bound to find something at Walmart.