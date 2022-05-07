I’ve Tested the Best Wet/Dry Vacuums on the Market, and These 8 Are Worth Buying

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

A vacuum cleaner that also mops your floors? Yes, please! A wet/dry vacuum cleaner offers the best of both worlds and streamlines the appliances taking up room in your home.

However, be prepared for a couple of tradeoffs. For example, the majority of the best upright wet/dry vacuum mops can’t be used on carpet, so you’ll need a separate vacuum for that. A few of the cordless stick models have separate nozzles that you can swap out to go from hardwood floors to carpets, but that detracts from the convenience factor. In testing, I also found that some of them were better vacuums than mops, or vice versa.

The best robot wet/dry vacuums tend to have a mop bin and a dustbin, so you’ll need to swap those out as well — although a few can house both at the same time.

The Best Wet/Dry Vacuums at a Glance

Keep scrolling for in-depth reviews and thoughts on the best wet/dry vacuums of 2022. We’ve also put together a quick-reference guide to our ranking below. When creating this list, we looked at a combination of objective and subjective factors including how well they cleaned, ease of use, functionality and value.

Here’s an abridged list of the top wet/dry vacuums. Keep reading for more details, pros and cons and information on each pick.

1. Best Overall: Tineco Floor ONE S5 $499.00

2. Runner Up: Roborock Dyad $499.00

3. Best Space-Saving Design: Dreametech H11 Wet Dry $499.00

4. Best for Area Rugs: Bissell Crosswave $359.99

5. Best for Vacuuming Carpet: LG CordZero $799.00

6. Best Accessories/Attachments: Samsung Jet 75 $429.99

7. Best Robot Mop: Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop $1,159

8. Best Robot Vacuum: Eufy Robovac L70 Hybrid $399.00

What Are Wet/Dry Vacuums?

First the bad news: a wet/dry vac is not going to clean your floor like a mop and a bucket of water would. On a scale of 10, with Swiffer Jet a three and bucket and mop a 10, the best wet/dry vacuums would be a seven or eight. However, they provide a level of convenience that you won’t get with a mop.

A wet/dry vacuum dedicated to just vacuuming and mopping hard floors tends to clean better than one with a swappable nozzle. However, I find myself using the vacuums with the swappable nozzles more often. That’s because it only takes a few seconds to press the lever to release and swap them out and it’s more convenient to just use one vacuum for hard floors and carpets — especially if it’s one with attachments.

Additionally, many wet/dry vacuums have an app and built-in voice assistance that provides information such as maintenance reminders and cleaning reports. Other wet/dry vacuums feature an LED display panel to monitor battery life or tell you when the water tanks need refilling or emptying.

A quick note about self-cleaning stick vacuums: When in self-cleaning mode, the vacuum is placed on the dock and will rotate its rollers in a watery substance to clean them. But when this process is over, you’ll need to empty the dirty water tank, and it’s recommended that you remove the rollers, cleaning head and filter to manually clean once a week.

Be advised that there aren’t currently a lot of vacuums that can be classified as wet/dry models, and those that are won’t be cheap. If you want to buy the best wet/dry vacuum available in 2022, then you should plan on spending $300–$1,000.

This post will be updated as new wet/dry vacuums become available. For now, keep reading to find the top wet/dry vacs to clean your home’s floors.

1. Tineco Floor ONE S5

BEST OVERALL

The Tineco Floor ONE S5 is our choice for the best wet/dry vacuum. It’s lightweight and portable, yet the water tanks are large enough to allow me to clean without running out of water. Also, the 35-minute battery means I don’t have to stop and recharge in the middle of a cleaning session.

The 30W suction power allows the vacuum to clean thoroughly. I can choose between auto mode and max mode for stronger cleaning, and suction mode to scoop up messes without using the mop function. The vacuum is smart, so I can also connect to the Tineco app and use the voice assistant. The advantage of using the app is being able to view the battery status, troubleshoot and view cleaning reports.

Pros

Smart features

Self-cleaning

Self-standing

Good battery life

Cons

No attachments

Specs

Dimensions: 26.2 x 13.1 x 11.5 inches

Weight: 17.37 pounds

Suction power: 30W

Battery life: 35 minutes

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Roborock Dyad

RUNNER-UP

The only reason the Roborock Dyad isn’t the best overall wet/dry vacuum on our list is that it cannot stand upright on its own — and that’s a major flaw in an upright vacuum. There’s a kickstand in the back that allows it to stand at an angle when removing the two water tanks, but when I’m trying to put the vacuum in a corner — or even walk away to answer the phone — that’s inconvenient.

However, the Roborock Dyad does everything else flawlessly. It has dual motors and both front and rear rollers, so it performs well when cleaning and can automatically adjust power depending on how dirty the floor is, or I can choose max mode or floor-drying mode to clean spills. The battery lasts for 35 minutes, and the LED display shows the battery level numerically.

In addition, there are indicators on the panel to alert me that the clean water tank is empty or the dirty water tank is full. The vacuum also issues these alerts verbally (although you can turn this feature off). In addition, the self-cleaning mode cleans the brushes quite well.

Pros

Dual motors

Front and rear rollers

Good battery life

Adaptive cleaning

Self cleaning

Cons

Can’t stand upright

Specs

Dimensions: 32 x 14 x 8.8 inches

Weight: 11.2 pounds

Suction power: 13000Pa

Battery life: 35 minutes

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Dreametech H11 Max

BEST SPACE-SAVING DESIGN

The sleek, gray-and-black Dreametech H11 has a lightweight, space-saving design with two separate water tanks to ensure you’re not recycling dirty water on the floor.

I like the LED screen, which shows the battery status, cleaning mode, status of the water tanks, and any error messages, and there are also voice notifications as well. I can select a mode (including the water absorption mode); however, I tend to use auto-mode to let the vacuum determine which level of power and suction to use. The Dreametech H11 is self-standing and self-cleaning.

Pros

Separate water tanks

Self-cleaning

Self-standing

Smart voice assistant

Lightweight

Cons

No attachments

Specs

Dimensions: 12.6 x 11.1 x 4.3 inches

Weight: 11 pounds

Suction power: 200W

Battery life: 35 minutes

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Bissell Crosswave Cordless Max Wet & Dry Vacuum

BEST FOR AREA RUGS

The Bissell Crosswave Cordless Max is one of the few wet/dry vacs that has an area rug mode that allows you to dispense cleaning solution on rugs to refresh them. (However, you might want to test a small part of your rug first.) The wet/dry vacuum has two separate tanks and a battery life of 30 minutes, and it uses two brush rollers for a deeper level of cleaning.

The digital display shows the WiFi connection, battery status and water tank status, and the vacuum will also stop and beep if, for example, the dirty water tank is full. The Bissell Connect App allows users to get cleaning tips and view how-to videos and the cleaning history. The self-standing vacuum also comes with four bottles of cleaning solution and two brush rolls.

Pros

Self-standing

Plenty of accessories

Connects to Bissell Connect App

Area rug mode

Cons

No accessories

Specs

Dimensions:

Weight: 11.5 pounds

Suction power: not available

Battery life: 30 minutes

Courtesy of Amazon

5. LG CordZero

BEST FOR VACUUMING CARPET

The LG CordZero is perhaps my favorite vacuum — just based on its vacuuming capabilities. I actually use this model, which has a battery life of up to 120 minutes (it includes two batteries with 60 minutes of battery life each). However, we’re linking to the model that shows the power mop attachment so you can see it for yourself.

I can swap the regular nozzle out with the power mop when I want to mop hard floors. Instead of roller brushes, the power mop uses dual spinning microfiber pads and there’s a water tank that can be removed to fill and empty the water. When using the vacuum feature on either hard floors or carpets, the CordZero has a Kompressor feature that lets the user compact the collected debris so they don’t have to stop and empty it.

The vacuum also has an adjustable wand length, so it’s perfect for all heights, and the vacuum can also transform into a handheld vacuum. In addition, it comes with several attachments, like a crevice tool, and a 2-in-1 combination tool. The LG CordZero also uses a HEPA filtration system to capture dust, and it uses WiFi and ThinQ technology for compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Pros

Vacuums carpets

2 batteries/120 minutes

Includes accessories

Smart

Has a Kompressor

Super lightweight

Cons

Expensive

Specs

Dimensions: 10.2 x 44.1 x 10.6 inches

Weight: 5.95 pounds

Suction power: 370W

Battery life: 120 minutes (60 per battery)

Courtesy of LG

6. Samsung Jet 75 Complete

BEST ACCESSORIES/ATTACHMENTS

Samsung sells its Spin Brush as a separate $130 accessory for the Samsung Jet 90 Complete or the Samsung Jet 75. However, both the vacuum cleaner and the spin brush are so impressive that I decided to include them on the list. The spin brush can actually be used to mop or polish floors, and that’s an option I haven’t found in the other wet/dry vacuums that I’ve tested. Similar to the LG CordZero, the Spin Brush can be swapped out with the vacuum’s regular power brush nozzle.

It also has a 5-step HEPA filtration system to keep dust, pet dander etc. from being released back into the air. The telescopic wand is adjustable in height and can be used to clean curtains, blinds and the top of cabinets, and the vacuum converts to a handheld for additional functionality.

Pros

3 accessory brushes

Long battery life

Telescopic wand

Spin brush mops and polishes

Cons

Mopping brush sold separately

Specs

Dimensions: 44 3/4 x 8 1/2 x 9.79 inches

Weight: 6.17 pounds

Suction power: 200W

Battery life: 60 minutes

Courtesy of Amazon





7. Roborock S7 Max V

BEST ROBOT MOP

The Roborock S7 MaxV offers one of the best obstacle avoidance systems around paired with LiDAR-based navigation.

This robot mop is able to gently mop floors with the help of its sonic vibration technology, which helps to break up light spills and stains by vibrating its mop pad at an incredible speed.

And lastly, we have to point out how it’s essentially a camera on wheels, which is a handy feature when you need to find hiding pets.

Pros

Cleans well

Reactive AI with obstacle avoidance

Built-in camera for monitoring

Never need to touch the dustbin

Cons

Expensive

Specs

19 x 19 x 16-inches

16 pounds

5100 Pa suction

Vibra Rise mopping system

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Eufy Robovac L70 Hybrid

BEST AFFORDABLE ROBOT VACUUM

The last thing you need is to use an entire paycheck just to buy a dual performing robot vacuum. With the Eufy Robovac L70 Hybrid, however, you get an incredible 2-in-1 robot vacuum without having to spend a fortune.

We can’t get over how quiet it performs, especially when it comes to mopping. Sure, its 2,000 Pa suction may be a bit loud on carpets, but we were amazed by its quieter performance on hardwood floors — both sweeping up debris and then proceeding to mop the floor.

It doesn’t waste time either with its laser-based navigation system. Previous Eufy robot vacuums we tested relied on older navigation technology, which often had them wandering aimlessly. However, the Eufy Robovac L70 Hybrid mapped out our living spaces accordingly, so that it was better able to navigate and clean more efficiently.

Pros

Efficient cleaner

Very quiet performance

Great value

Cons

Dustbin is tough to empty

Specs

14.02 x 14.02 x 4.02 inches

8.49 pounds

2200Pa Strong Suction

2.5-hour run-time

iPath Laser Navigation

Courtesy of Amazon

How We Chose the Best Wet/Dry Vacuums

To choose the best wet/dry vacuums, I tested each of these models in my home (some for a few weeks, while others I have had for several months). To evaluate the performance of each, I used the cleaning solution provided by the company or regular tap water for the wet/dry vacuums that made this specification. I gauged the ease with which floors were cleaned as well as how much dirt was left behind.

Some of the vacuums include brush rollers for vacuuming carpet, and I evaluated performance in this area as well to see how well they sucked up dust and debris. For the wet/dry vacuums with attachments, like crevice and combination tools, I tested how well those features removed debris from vehicles, furniture and other areas where a handheld vac would be used.

How SPY.com Tests Robot Vacuums

Because robot vacuums require different testing guidelines, and because the best wet/dry vacs include some robotic options from RoboRock and Samsung, we had SPY’s Tech Editor John Velasco test these products in his home. Here is our process for evaluating robot vacuums:

Initial setup: We look at how intuitive it is to set up a robot vacuum out of the box. This consists of connecting it to a wireless network, setting up accounts, and figuring out where to best place the base station/self-empty dock.

We look at how intuitive it is to set up a robot vacuum out of the box. This consists of connecting it to a wireless network, setting up accounts, and figuring out where to best place the base station/self-empty dock. Room mapping/Navigation: Today’s robot vacuums leverage different technologies to map out rooms to efficiently clean better. Whether it’s something basic like bump sensors, or something more intricate such as LiDAR or SLAM tech, they help today’s robot vacs to see what’s around them — thus, it makes them save time and run more efficiently.

Today’s robot vacuums leverage different technologies to map out rooms to efficiently clean better. Whether it’s something basic like bump sensors, or something more intricate such as LiDAR or SLAM tech, they help today’s robot vacs to see what’s around them — thus, it makes them save time and run more efficiently. Obstacle avoidance: Nothing’s worse than constantly babysitting your robot vacuum. The last thing you need to deal with is a bot that somehow got itself stuck in some crevice, or perhaps snagged a charging cable. Some robots use artificial intelligence with cameras to detect obstacles and figure out the best way to avoid them.

Cleaning performance: This is probably the most important area we look at because at the end of the day, the purpose is to clean well. Some robots are better equipped to handle tiles and hard floors, while others that use tangle-free brushes do a better job at carpets. The best robot vacuums also offer superior suction to give carpets that deep clean feeling.

Nothing’s worse than constantly babysitting your robot vacuum. The last thing you need to deal with is a bot that somehow got itself stuck in some crevice, or perhaps snagged a charging cable. Some robots use artificial intelligence with cameras to detect obstacles and figure out the best way to avoid them. Cleaning performance: This is probably the most important area we look at because at the end of the day, the purpose is to clean well. Some robots are better equipped to handle tiles and hard floors, while others that use tangle-free brushes do a better job at carpets. The best robot vacuums also offer superior suction to give carpets that deep clean feeling. Emptying: Once a robot vac is done with its task, the last thing required is to empty its contents. Can it navigate back to its charging base without any assistance? We also like giving extra points to robots that can empty themselves out and pick up where they left off.

Once a robot vac is done with its task, the last thing required is to empty its contents. Can it navigate back to its charging base without any assistance? We also like giving extra points to robots that can empty themselves out and pick up where they left off. Battery life: Depending on how much square footage you’re looking to clean, robot vacuums with bigger batteries offer longer run times. Even if they’re unable to clean everything on a first attempt, we also look at whether or not they can recharge and continue where they stopped.

About the Author: Terri Williams

This article was written by SPY contributor Terri Williams, with additional product testing provided by our Tech Editor John Velasco.

For SPY.com, Terri has also tested and reviewed the best air purifiers and ergonomic office chairs. In her writing career, Terri has tested and written about home and tech products for a variety of publications — Popular Science, Architectural Digest, CNN, NBC News, USA Today, Tom’s Guide, Popular Mechanics, The Daily Beast, The Spruce, and several other e-commerce websites. Terri loves to test out new products and appliances.

Read More Reviews From SPY: