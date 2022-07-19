Is This Heat Wave Killing Your Spirit? Get These $299 Portable Air Conditioners Before They Sell Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Here it is, mid-July, and the temperature just continues to rise all over the country. Record heat waves are roiling Europe right now, and another major heat wave is due to arrive in the United States this week. Already, The New York Times has dubbed this “the summer of misery.” With more than two months of summer left to endure, it may be time to invest in a portable air conditioner to ensure that every room in your home stays cool and comfortable during the warmest months of the year.

If you’re finding it hard to beat the heat, we have a great deal to share with you. Today, Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioners are up to 21% off. The SPY team hasn’t personally tested all three of the models featured below, but our editors have tested Black+Decker portable air conditioners in the past, and we’ve been very happy with the immediate results and longevity. These AC units can effectively cool down a bedroom, living room or small apartment, and they typically last for multiple summers before needing to be replaced.

Black+Decker air conditioners have taken several spots on our recent list of Best Portable Air Conditioners, so these options are top tier when it comes to quality and pricing.

Offered in 8,000, 10,000 and 12,000 BTUs, these top-rated air conditioners are perfect for your bedroom, living room, dining room or any space in your home. And right now, you can get one as low as $299.

Be sure to act quickly, because this limited-time deal won’t last long. Every summer, popular air conditioners start to sell out by August, and we recommend placing your order before the next heat wave arrives.

Black+Decker 8,000 or 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

This compact air conditioner from Black and Decker offers optimal cooling with less noise. It features an adjustable fan speed, cooling the air as low as 61 degrees Fahrenheit. It effortlessly handles all your cooling and ventilation needs with cooling, fan and dehumidifying modes.

Place it on sleep mode for extra quiet as you rest. A great option for smaller rooms, the 8,000 BTU model effectively cools rooms up to 150 square feet, while the 10,000 BTU model cools up to 250 square feet. It comes with four convenient wheels so you can roll it into any room you choose and features a 4’11” hose and 70.8″ power cord so you can place it just about anywhere in your space.

The LCD remote control and LED display allow easy control of your air conditioner’s temperature. There’s also a 24-hour timer that can be set for worry-free operation.

Black+Decker 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Heat

If you’re looking to cool a larger room, the Black + Decker 12,00 BTU portable air conditioner is just what you need. This compact and portable features 4-in-1 functionality that can cool, heat, dehumidify and fan rooms up to 350 sq. ft. The dual design offers adjustable fan speed, cooling the air to 61 degrees Fahrenheit and can also heat a room to 88 degrees Fahrenheit. The sleep mode helps you rest peacefully as it operates nearly silently.

