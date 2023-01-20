Go Solar With Bluetti: Save Big on Panels and Power This January

Solar energy is a unique and cost-effective way to power your devices, without having to tap into your home’s electrical supply. But far more than just a bunch of solar panels on our roofs, dedicated power stations and other portable solar gear are other awesome ways to experience the benefits of ultraviolet power — sans the hefty upfront cost and maintenance.

Bluetti is a company that specializes in solar hardware, and like many consumer tech brands, Bluetti had plenty to unveil at this year’s incredible CES event. Chief amongst the exciting announcements was the release of an all-new, whole-home energy solution: the Bluetti EP900 & B500.

John Velasco | SPY

What We Love About the Bluetti EP900 & B500

Billed as a modular energy storage system for the whole home, the EP900 & B500 unit is outfitted with Bluetti’s latest 9-kilowatt pure sine wave output technology, along with impressive options for battery expansion. With the included B500 LFP cell, users can expect up to nine-kilowatt hours but can expand up to 39.6 hours once connected to eight batteries.

We also love the fact that the EP900 system can be charged up using any existing solar panel system (up to 9 kilowatts for max solar input) or in-home AC power. And forget about losing data or crucial Internet connectivity during a power outage because the EP900 functions as an uninterruptible power supply (UPS), kicking into action only ten milliseconds after a grid failure is detected!

You’ll also be able to monitor and control your EP900 with the Bluetti app, and the entire EP900 system is covered by a ten-year warranty and backed up by 24/7 customer service support.

Save Big on Select Bluetti Equipment this January

$899 $1099 18% off The PV420 is the only pack of solar panels you’ll need for any and all applications.

New to Bluetti’s lineup of incredible solar panels, the PV420 is constructed using mono-crystalline silicone and ETFE for optimized energy conversion and improved long-term operation. We’re also big fans of the fact that you’ll be able to generate up to 420 watts of power, and even though it’s a little on the heavy side (at 14kg), the PV420 is designed to fold away into a car trunk in just a few minutes.

And for January 2023, Bluetti has marked the PV420 down from its original selling price of $1,099 to $899.

$99 $199 Looking for a portable panel option? Look no further than the Bluetti PV68.

When it comes to convenient solar energy, portability is the name of the game. And for best-in-class mobile power, the Bluetti PV68 is a simple-to-use pack of panels for the unbeatable price of $99 (down from $199).

Capable of producing 68 watts of sun-driven energy, the 3.4kg PV68 is easy to travel with and can be connected to any Bluetti power station. Users will also be able to take advantage of the same mono-crystalline silicone and ETFE materials used in the aforementioned PV420, ensuring optimal energy conversion and performance for years to come.

$3199 $4098 Consistently power your whole home with the AC300’s incredible array of backup energy options.

When your at-home electrical is on the fritz, the Bluetti AC300+B300 is the all-hands-on-deck power backup system to satisfy all your crucial energy needs. And when you link the AC300 up to four B300 cells, you’ll get up to 12,288 wattage hours of backup power. The mighty AC300 is also built to energize pretty much any home appliance, supplying up to 3,000 watts of continuous power and protected by a 6,000-watt surge threshold.

Conveniently, the AC300 will support up to 2,400 watts of solar input, as well as 240-volt split phase bonding to juice up the most power-hungry peripherals in your home.

$1599 $1899 The AC200 Max delivers maximum wattage when you need it most.

When you need one of the most diverse power stations for everything from mobile devices to various home appliances, the AC200 Max is the system you want to use. Capable of 2,048 wattage hours (Wh) on its own (with an output of up to 2,200 watts), the AC200 Max can also be linked up with extra batteries for even more power hours. Two B230 cells will up those 2,048Wh to 6,144, and two B300s will get you close to 8,192Wh — not too shabby!

And when you consider its 14 outlets, two wireless charge pads, and seven methods for topping off the station (including a 500-watt adapter, a 900-watt solar panel, cars, and more), it’s clear why the AC200 Max is one of the best backup systems on the market, bar-none.

$3999 $4999 The Bluetti EP500 is the go-to power system when your electrical fails.

When you’re off-the-grid, you want a power station that will deliver all the necessary energy and charging functions you’ll need for a weekend in the great outdoors. And nothing gets the job done better than Bluetti’s amazing EP500 Home Emergency Power Backup system.

Featuring a 5,100Wh capacity and a 2,000-watt inverter, you’ll be able to connect your many devices to the EP500’s variety of power outlets, allowing you to charge everything from phones and tablets to appliances and RV essentials. We also dig the fact that you can top up the EP500 in less than four hours when you combine solar and 1,800-watt AC charging.