The (Excellent) Bruvi Coffee Maker is $100 Off

Photo Credit: Collage created by Tyler Schoeber using Bruvi

You’ve tried Keurig. You didn’t hate it, but you didn’t love it either. The coffee is a little bland. It tastes a bit like… office. But you need a quick fix in the morning and pour over isn’t practical (as much as we all love a locally sourced Guatemalan bean). You’re looking for something multifunctional but not a whole steampunk production that will take over the counter. It seems impossible. It isn’t. And, for the moment, it’s very affordable. The SPY-approved Bruvi coffee maker is $100 off and it’s the best damn coffee maker you’ll ever buy.

What makes it great? It’s a single-serve machine that provides a lot of options.

Bruvi Coffee Maker

Unlike most Keurig single-serves, the Bruvi can brew both coffee and espresso, hot and cold. And the coffee is good. Try espresso colder and stronger. Try coffee hotter and weaker. Make an Americano, why don’t you? That’s one of the many options on the Bruvi’s touchscreen.

To top it off, Bruvi uses 40% more coffee than pod alternatives. And, get this, all pods are compostable. Yes, compostable. No plastic here, people.

Coffee is calling. Pick up your Bruvi today in time for the new semester and save $100 doing so with code BRUVI4ALL at checkout. Feel free to thank us later.

Bruvi Coffee Maker

