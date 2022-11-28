Refresh Your Toolbox This Cyber Monday With A 4-Piece Black & Decker Drill Set — 50% Off Today

Cyber Monday has officially kicked off, and we’re seeing great deals in every category imaginable. We most recently spotted a 4-tool Black and Decker Cordless Drill Combo Kit at half off, and it’s just so good we had to share.

Right now, the Black and Decker Cordless Drill Combo Kit is selling for $99, which is 50% off its regular retail price of $199.

At this half-off price point, purchasing this kit seems like a no-brainer, especially if you’re looking for the best Christmas gifts of the season. Whether for yourself or a gift for dad, husband, or boyfriend, it’s definitely worth every penny.

The Black and Decker Cordless Drill Combo Kit offers an amazing bang for your buck value, even at full price. For just $99 during this Cyber Monday sale, you get two 20v max lithium batteries with charger, a circular saw, drill, a reciprocating saw, plus a circular blade and a reciprocating blade and lamp light.

Having two batteries will be a total godsend when working on larger projects, effectively doubling the runtime and creating less downtime as you complete each task.

The drill/driver features an 11-position clutch that prevents stripped screws with a LED work light to illuminate your working area, while the circular and reciprocating saws feature high-powered motors to handle the toughest of jobs.

The battery system is compatible with Black and Decker’s line of 20-Volt power and gardening tools, so you can easily add to your collection as desired using the same battery system.

Again, a Black and Decker Cordless Drill Combo Kit is selling for just $99. Be sure to act quickly because this deal is expected to go fast!