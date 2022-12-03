DeWalt Drills and Power Tool Kits Are 50% Off for Weekend Holiday Shoppers

Drive by any worksite or check out your friends’ garages and toolsheds, and you’re more than likely to see more yellow-and-black DeWalt power tools than most other brands. That’s as big a testament to their quality as it is to their knack for offering their wares at great prices.

We’ve been big DeWalt fans for a long time now, so when we saw this deal hit Amazon, we had to share it with SPY readers right away. Yes, we have a garage full of DeWalt power tools, so we know of which we speak when we say that these are great deals on reliable tools which will run long and strong regardless of what projects you have in store for them.

Can’t decide on which DeWalt deal to grab? Let us help. Here’s the best of the bunch:

$99.00 $169.00 You’re not still breaking your wrists with manual screwdrivers, are you? One of the most basic and useful power tools you need is the handy cordless drill/driver, and this 20V kit from DeWalt will save you time, sweat, and sanity. Best of all, it comes with two rechargeable batteries so you can get in a full day’s work.

$139.00 $219.00 The drill kit is a great deal, sure. But toss in an extra $40 and you can double your cordless working power with a drill/driver and an impact driver for those tougher jobs. Two batteries, a plug-in charger, and a carrying case makes this a complete package and a great deal.

$19.98 $24.99 You may already have a drawer or box full of drill bits, but you can’t beat matching your new DeWalt impact driver with the FlexTorq bits designed specifically to fit it. The carrying case, in the distinctive DeWalt black and yellow, lets you keep your bits organized and easy to grab for a quick job.

$179.00 $378.53 This kit may not be battery-operated, but it’s the kind of tool set you’ll keep forever. A grand total of 204 pieces, including three ratchets and metric and SAE sockets, make this the one and only socket set you will ever need.

SAVE $400 $129.00 $229.00 A good orbit sander is essential if you’re woodworking or refinishing furniture, and DeWalt’s 20V MAX sander has a five-star rating on Amazon. It has a variable-speed dial to deliver sanding power between 8,000 and 12,000 oscillations per minute, and the rubberized grip keeps it from slipping out of your hand.

SAVE $400 $599.00 $999.00 How much do we love DeWalt’s power tools? Enough to give a solid recommendation for this huge deal — $400 off of a 10-piece 20V tool set. Two drivers, two saws, a light, a blower, a grinder, an oscillating tool, and even a Bluetooth speaker, all powered by DeWalt’s rechargeable 20V batteries (2 included here) and all for 40% off. It’s an instant top-notch tool set, just one click of the Buy button away.

Need even more DeWalt in your life? There are circular saw blades, table saws, benchtop planers, and more on sale now on Amazon. Get your fix-it on while you can!