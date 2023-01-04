Skip to main content
Subscribe

DeWalt’s Best Tools Are On Sale Right Now — Save Up To $100

Man in yellow hard hat drilling with yellow DeWalt drill into metal surface
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to tackle more DIY projects, then DeWalt has you covered. That’s because the trusted power tool brand is deeply discounted across Amazon, including everyday homeowner tools like cordless drills and screwdriver sets, as well as specialized tools like planers and orbit sanders.

Since its founding in 1924, DeWalt has maintained its reputation for quality, and the brand’s distinctive yellow branding is an immediate sign of trust for home tinkerers, DIYers, and tradespeople alike. The brand is owned by Stanley Black & Decker, and DeWalt’s tools fetch a higher price than Black & Decker. That’s why we always keep a keen eye out for deals on DeWalt’s tools, and this current sale has to be one of the best we’ve seen.

You can get up to 63% off items like circular saws, but the best deals to be had are arguably on the power tools. These higher-ticket items may have smaller percentage discounts, but the dollar savings are larger; you can save $70 on DeWalt’s cordless drill and driver kit or $55 on the brand’s mechanics tool kit.

We’ve rounded up the best deals on DeWalt tools for the DIYers and pros.

DeWalt's Best Tools Are On Sale Right Now — Save Up To $100
Save $70

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill

$99.00 $169.00 41% off

Buy Now On Amazon

This kit includes pretty much everything you need. There’s a cordless drill, two rechargeable batteries, a battery recharger pack, and even a carrying bag. The drill also has an LED to illuminate dark work spaces.

DeWalt's Best Tools Are On Sale Right Now — Save Up To $100
40 piece kit

DEWALT Screwdriver Bit Set

$21.84 $40.00 45% off

Buy Now On Amazon

There’s little that’s more frustrating than having the right tool but the wrong accessories to get the job done. DeWalt’s screwdriver bit set attaches to your drill includes 39 pieces (the case makes 40).

DeWalt's Best Tools Are On Sale Right Now — Save Up To $100
168 piece kit

DEWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set

$109.00 $164.98 34% off

Buy Now On Amazon

If you want to learn how to work on your car, you need to start with a good tool set. This 168-piece kit is an excellent place to start, and the hard-shell case makes it easy to stay organized.

DeWalt's Best Tools Are On Sale Right Now — Save Up To $100
save $100

DEWALT 20V MAX Random Orbit Sander

$129.00 $229.00 44% off

Buy Now On Amazon

A random orbit sander is an excellent tool for smoothing coarse surfaces, and the variable control allows you to increase speed between 8,000 to 12,000 OPM. The brushless motor prevents overheating, and a battery, charger pack and carry bag are included.

DeWalt's Best Tools Are On Sale Right Now — Save Up To $100
save $100

DEWALT Benchtop Planer

$449.00 $549.00 18% off

Buy Now On Amazon

If you’re a woodworker, a planer is a must, and this compact, benchtop option will let you get more done, even if your wood shop is just a one-car garage.

Most Popular

Dax Tejera's Wife Arrested on Child Endangerment Charges Hours After ABC News Producer Died, NYPD Says

Steven Tyler Accused of Sexual Assault of a Minor in New Lawsuit Over a Decades-Old Claim

‘White Lotus’ Season 3 Is Happening: Here’s Everything We Know (So Far)

Endeavor Shares Tumble in Wake of Dana White Slap Video

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad