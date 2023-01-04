DeWalt’s Best Tools Are On Sale Right Now — Save Up To $100

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to tackle more DIY projects, then DeWalt has you covered. That’s because the trusted power tool brand is deeply discounted across Amazon, including everyday homeowner tools like cordless drills and screwdriver sets, as well as specialized tools like planers and orbit sanders.

Since its founding in 1924, DeWalt has maintained its reputation for quality, and the brand’s distinctive yellow branding is an immediate sign of trust for home tinkerers, DIYers, and tradespeople alike. The brand is owned by Stanley Black & Decker, and DeWalt’s tools fetch a higher price than Black & Decker. That’s why we always keep a keen eye out for deals on DeWalt’s tools, and this current sale has to be one of the best we’ve seen.

You can get up to 63% off items like circular saws, but the best deals to be had are arguably on the power tools. These higher-ticket items may have smaller percentage discounts, but the dollar savings are larger; you can save $70 on DeWalt’s cordless drill and driver kit or $55 on the brand’s mechanics tool kit.

We’ve rounded up the best deals on DeWalt tools for the DIYers and pros.

Save $70 $99.00 $169.00 41% off This kit includes pretty much everything you need. There’s a cordless drill, two rechargeable batteries, a battery recharger pack, and even a carrying bag. The drill also has an LED to illuminate dark work spaces.

40 piece kit $21.84 $40.00 45% off There’s little that’s more frustrating than having the right tool but the wrong accessories to get the job done. DeWalt’s screwdriver bit set attaches to your drill includes 39 pieces (the case makes 40).

168 piece kit $109.00 $164.98 34% off If you want to learn how to work on your car, you need to start with a good tool set. This 168-piece kit is an excellent place to start, and the hard-shell case makes it easy to stay organized.

save $100 $129.00 $229.00 44% off A random orbit sander is an excellent tool for smoothing coarse surfaces, and the variable control allows you to increase speed between 8,000 to 12,000 OPM. The brushless motor prevents overheating, and a battery, charger pack and carry bag are included.