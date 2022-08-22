Uh, Are You Seeing This? The Cordless Dyson Omni-Glide Stick Vacuum Is $249 If You Hurry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We don’t want to sound hyperbolic, but we’ve found a truly insane deal today. One of our favorite cordless Dyson vacuums is on sale right now at Walmart, and this might be your only chance to buy a Dyson vacuum for $250.

Today, Walmart is giving us the best deal we’ve ever seen on the Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum with a generous 44% off discount. Everyone knows that Dyson’s products command premium pricing, and it’s incredibly rare to see savings like this. This product has also been tested and reviewed by SPY editors, and we can verify that it maneuvers like no other vacuum we’ve ever used.

Normally, this vacuum retails for $449, but Walmart is offering it for just $249.99. As a reference point, Dyson, Target, and Best Buy are all selling this same product for the full retail price, so this really is a can’t-miss deal.

Why This Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum Is a Great Deal

We recently featured this vacuum in our guide to the coolest tech gadgets of 2022. At the time, we called the Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum a reinvented Swiffer Sweeper due to its unique omnidirectional soft roller cleaner, which pivots to get into any crevice with ease. Imagine a lightweight vacuum that handles like a Swiffer Sweeper to collect debris off hard floors but with the advanced engineering of a Dyson vacuum. That’s what you get with the Dyson Omni-Glide, a phenomenal vacuum for hard floors specifically.

There are some great reasons to shop this deal, which is the best discount on a new Dyson vacuum we’ve ever seen here at SPY.

Originally $449.99, but now $249.99

Instant savings of $200.00 compared to other retailers

44% off its regular price

Free shipping

What We Love About The Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum

Don’t get us wrong, we love the Swiffer Sweeper for so many reasons, but the Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum takes everything we love about it and transforms it into a proper cordless vacuum. Impressively, it replicates the handling perfectly because it glides over tiles, hardwood floors, and any other hard hard surface with ease.

Seriously, it’s all about the wrist action because of how it glides smoothly over surfaces. It pivots to about any angle, much like a ball and socket joint, so its omnidirectional soft roller cleaner can get access to corners, nooks, and tight spaces in general. Unlike your traditional vacuum, it doesn’t matter what direction you push or pull it towards because regardless of the direction, it moves incredibly smoothly.

While the Dyson Omni Glide is like a Swiffer Sweeper in terms of maneuverability, it’s also a powerful vacuum. Not just any vacuum, but one that leverages Dyson’s timeless suction designs to capture everything it comes across. Once its bagless dustbin is full, all you need to do is simply empty it — and then it’ll be ready for action.

This is also a great vacuum for people with allergies. Like a HEPA air filter, this Dyson features internal filtration that traps 99.99% of particles 0.3 microns in size.

We also love that this bundle includes additional cleaning attachments, like a crevice tool to better clean behind large appliances and the crevices inside of your sofa. Like we said, this rarely ever gets discounted, so don’t miss out on this rare opportunity to pick up one of our favorite cordless vacuums. You’ll be a believer of why Dyson vacuums are worth splurging on after trying this one.

