Deal of the Day: Get $150 Off The Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum For a Limited Time Only

There’s an incredible deal happening right now on the Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum that allows you to get $150 off for a limited time.

Today shoppers can get this powerful cleaning machine for just $349.99, which is 30% off its regular retail price of $499.99.

Shoppers often assume that big box retailers such as Walmart or Amazon have the lowest prices on appliances and big names like Dyson, but we’ve found that the actual brands themselves often drop prices just as low, if not lower, from time to time. That said, the biggest deal on the Dyson V8 appears to be happening right on Dyson’s website. By comparison, the same Dyson V8 Absolute is $450 at Walmart and $479 at Amazon.

As a brand, Dyson has become the standard when it comes to the best vacuum cleaners you can buy. So when we see one go on sale, it always calls for celebration.

This particular model offers all the bells and whistles you can think of and is certainly one to get your hands on when being offered at a discounted price. At 30% off its MSRP, this is an amazing deal for the Dyson V8 Absolute especially when you consider its powerful specs.

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner

The Dyson V8 is a powerful, lightweight vacuum that’s great for cleaning your home, your car, and beyond. Sleek and compact, this vac is particularly ideal for smaller homes and apartments. It can be used for as-needed spot cleaning and works just as nicely to handle your weekly cleaning routine, thanks to the variety of attachments that come with it.

The machine itself provides powerful suction (150% more powerful than the Dyson V6) that effortlessly pulls ground in dirt from your carpet while the cord-free design and up to 40-minute runtime make it easy to use around the house.

With your order, you’ll get the Dyson V8, fluffy cleaner head, hair screw tool, combination tool, fabric and mattress tool, docking station, motor bar cleaner head, crevice tool, up-top adapter, stubborn dirt brush, and charger.

As a SPY favorite when it comes to the best Dyson vacuums to splurge on, we can attest that this powerful stick vacuum is worth every penny. Below are just a few of the specs we noted when testing the Dyson V8:

Pros:

Powerful suction

Cordless design

Lightweight

Cons:

Small bin

Low run time

Dimensions: 49.46″H x 8.7″L x 9.84″W

Weight: 5.51 pounds

Maximum Run Time: 40 minutes

Charge Time: 5 hours

Bin Size: 0.54 liters

