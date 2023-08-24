This Deebot Robot Vacuum is At Its Lowest Price Ever On Amazon Today 

There are many things you could be doing with your life instead of vacuuming: visiting loved ones, nursing a mojito, trying to read Dune before giving up and renting the movie. The dream could be yours if you buy a robot vacuum. Beyond saving you from manual cleaning and awkward sub-furniture maneuvers, you can also indulge in your very own DJ Roomba fantasy.

Prime Day may have come and gone, but Amazon’s currently peddling a great deal on the Ecovacs Deebot N10 PLUS. It’s about a quarter off its sticker price, going for $500 — the lowest it’s ever been.

The Deebot set of robot vacuums is one of the strongest (with iRobot and Roborock producing respectable choices as well). At $500, this is one of the cheaper models in the Deebot suite, and it’s got a couple things going for it that make it worth the price. Amazon reviewers say it’s ace with pet hair on both carpets and hard floors, specifically avoiding pet waste as well. It does the same for “no go” or “no mop” zones that users can customize, with reviewers praising the “smart map” features the iRobot uses to detect them.

Other features include a self-emptying system, and up to two months of storage before the container needs to be empty. Users can also auto schedule cleanups, and the Roomba resumes cleaning where it leaves off after an auto-recharge. It’s about as self-sufficient as you can expect of a non-Skynet device.

The Deebot also connects to Alexa and Google Home, meaning it can start and stop through smart home commands.