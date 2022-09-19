Flash Sale: Replace Your Microwave With Breville’s 4.7-Star Rated Smart Oven Air Fryers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

One thing we can guarantee about Breville and the brand’s assortment of hybrid smart oven air fryers is their stellar ratings. This stems from several impressive qualities across performance and versatility. With access to ample interior space, multiple cooking functions and super convection technology, their products will ensure you prepare your meals perfectly. Whether you’re a novice in the kitchen or unquestionably know your way around it. If those aren’t the best selling points for you, this sale may make it more appealing.

In addition to stellar Amazon reviews, SPY editors have also given Breville’s smart ovens high marks. We recently reviewed the brand’s latest smart oven, and we even included it in the SPY Smart Home Awards.

Today, Amazon is having a flash sale on Breville smart ovens, and shoppers can save up to 36% on these appliances. Combining a toaster oven, smart oven, and air fryer into a single device, Breville’s ovens are a popular microwave alternative.

SAVE 36%

Four different models are currently on sale, with discounts up to $150. These smart appliances have special programmable features and alternatively have brushed stainless steel exteriors. Other striking elements include air fry baskets, enamel roasting pans, 13-inch non-stick pizza pan, in addition to wire and broiling racks.

According to one enthusiastic Amazon reviewer, this device “opens new doors for food”.

Are you ready to give in and upgrade your home appliances today? We’ve got all the details on this discount below.

About The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryers

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryers combine 13 cooking functions to guide you to precision: Toast, Bagel, Broil, Bake, Roast, Warm, Pizza, Proof, Air Fry, Reheat, Cookies, Slow Cook and Dehydrate. In terms of convection settings, a 2-speed convection fan (super & regular) provides greater cooking control and a greater volume of hot air to ensure fast and even heat distribution perfect for air frying, dehydration and roasting. With these ovens, you have plenty of space to prepare many types of food. To help see the process through, there is an integrated oven light that powers on so you can see the progress of your cooked goods.

With a discount of up to 36% and a 4.7-star overall rating, we highly encourage you to take advantage of this bargain before it’s too late.