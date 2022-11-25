Brighten Up The Holidays With GE LED + Color Changing Light Bulbs — Just $9.55 Each This Black Friday

Move over Thanksgiving, Black Friday is here to mark the official start of the holiday shopping season. As with every year, SPY has already scoured the internet to bring you the best Black Friday deals in every category, from tech to toys. However, today we spotted one deal that we knew we needed to bring attention to — GE LED+ Color Changing Light Bulbs for just $9.55 each.

This is a stellar Black Friday catch, given the original retail price of $16.99 for these light bulbs.

If you’re looking for ways to upgrade your home’s lighting, this is a chance to do it at a fraction of the cost.

This 60-watt LED+ lightbulb is one of the best in its category. With it, you can change your lighting to 10 different color settings via remote control to set the mood while saving money, thanks to its energy-efficient design.

All in all, there are two white temperature colors in soft white and daylight, and eight vivid RGB color settings to choose from.

Fun and efficient, they’re suitable for use in any room of the house. Place them in the kitchen for added brilliance or over the dining room table before a romantic meal. You can use them in your child’s bedroom and set them to their favorite color.

The best part is that no wi-fi or hub is required for use. You and your family can easily control as many as 10 LED lights from up to 20 feet away with the convenient touch of the included remote control.

Wondering how well these GE LED+ Blubs work? A near-perfect 4.7-star rating from over 3,000 reviews certainly speaks volumes about their quality.

With this purchase, you’ll receive one bulb and one remote control. However, we recommend buying them for every light fixture in your home because they’re just that great.

Again, GE LED+ Color Changing Light Bulbs are on sale for just $9.55 each this Black Friday. Be sure to act quickly since this deal will only be available for a limited time.