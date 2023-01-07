Hamilton Beach Brands Are Having Their Year at CES 2023: See Innovative Brita Filters, New Cocktail Makers From Bartesian & More

CES 2023 was quite the event, and the product news is still pouring out. From first-of-its-kind dual-screen Lenovo laptops to a tool that will reinvent the way you do your eyebrows from L’Oréal, CES 2023 isn’t ending without showcasing new tech under a vast umbrella of categories.

But there’s one parent company right now that we weren’t expecting to blow our minds as much as it did at CES this year. Any guesses? It’s Hamilton Beach.

That’s right, the brand that’s brought us some of the best slow cookers, blenders, and more for decades is serving up some updated kitchen appliance must-haves you need to know about in 2023. Something you might have not known? Not only does Hamilton Beach own, well, Hamilton Beach, but they’re also the parent company to well-known brands like Brita, Clorox, Bartesian and HealthBeacon.

This year, nobody should be sleeping on Hamilton Beach’s line of new products. Peep the future of Hamilton Beach and the rest of her brands as seen at CES 2023 below, all available for purchase later this year.

Hamilton Beach Smart 12-Cup Coffee Maker

Hamilton Beach is getting smarter in 2023. How? Well, with this 12-cup coffee maker that’s built with Alexa functionality. All you have to say is, “Alexa, turn on my coffee maker” and users will have a piping hot pot in just a few minutes. Not only will you be able to start a brew with the sound of your voice, but you can also set timers with Alexa’s routine feature, ask for specific coffee strengths and more.

Courtesy of Hamilton Beach

Hamilton Beach Smart Kettle

Just like the coffee maker above, this Hamilton Beach Smart Kettle will have full capability of function through Alexa. Customize varying temperature settings from 100° to 212° through 1.7 liters of water. Because this is an electric kettle, you can also safely place it on top of any tabletop without fear of damaging your surface.

Courtesy of Hamilton Beach

Brita Hub

Finally, a countertop option that dispenses deliciously clean water without the wait. Brita Hub is the newest clean water solution from everyone’s favorite filtration system. Each hub has the ability to hold enough water for 12 glasses total before needing to refill. With the push of a button, folks can fill their glass in mere seconds.

Courtesy of Brita

Clorox HEPA Air Purifiers

Available in small, medium, and large sizes, Clorox is releasing three different HEPA air purifiers that can sync to Alexa. Each cleans 99.9% of viruses & bacteria within the air for cleaner, healthier breathing. Unlike a lot of air purifiers, these use a 360° filter to clean air all around. Filters last six to twelve months total with a color-coded light to determine air quality. There is even a whisper-quiet setting to clean air almost sound-free while you sleep.

Courtesy of Clorox

Bartesian Professional

Bartesian just got a bit of an upgrade for 2023. The Bartesian Professional is a gorgeously high-tech at-home cocktail creator complete with a touchscreen, an all-new elegant design, and a bottle lock to keep everything where it should be. In addition, the Professional also auto-rinses before creating a new cocktail. So, yes, if you want to go from a Manhattan to a margarita, you won’t have any whiskey-like notes in your tequila-based beverage.

Courtesy of Bartesian

HealthBeacon Smart Sharps Bin

Here’s a new one you never saw coming: the HealthBeacon Smart Sharps Bin. This is the world’s first at-home injection care management system for folks that need a little extra help keeping up with injectible medicine. This device records each and every injection by throwing in the injection needle for safe discard. It’s connected to your smartphone through a provided app so you can check whether or not you took your meds from anywhere. This device helps people miss fewer injections and offers 24/7 support if needed.