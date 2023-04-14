This $18 SPY-Tested Portable Fan Is a Must-Have To Beat the Heat While on the Go

With things heating up again as Spring has sprung and with Summer on its way, now’s an excellent time to invest in this portable handheld fan, especially as it’s currently 28% off. That means that instead of being $24.99, it’s only $17.99 at the moment, and it’s got a lot more features than the vast majority of people would ever be able to guess.

Aside from standard fan things like having two speed modes, it has a shockingly large battery life of up to 21 hours. That’s largely because it also functions as a portable charger, making it one of the stranger portable chargers around outside of Florsheim’s shoe charger. It has a capacity of 2000mAh too, which isn’t massive, but is great to have in a pinch to charge up a mobile phone for a phone call or to order an Uber or something.

Not only that, but it also has a flashlight built-in as well. While it’s not as powerful as the best flashlights, it’s still useful in a pinch if the power goes out, or if the fan is being used on a camping trip and it gets darker faster than anyone was expecting. It’s a great little gadget to have on hand, and at this price, it’d be foolish not to buy it.