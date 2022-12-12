Stay Warm and Cozy All Winter Long With Stylish Indoor Fireplaces

When the mercury drops and you start spending more time indoors, why not make the most of your space with an indoor fireplace? We can’t think of a better way to add warmth and ambiance to your living room or bedroom than with a crackling fire and a few extra blankets.

No matter what your living situation looks like, myriad fireplaces nowadays are designed to correspond with various lifestyles. Add in the fact that fireplaces offer warmth during colder nights, they promote relaxation and they can potentially increase the value of your home, and the real question is, why don’t you have one already?

Types of Indoor Fireplaces

There are three main types of indoor fireplaces: wood-burning, gas and electric. Adding a wood-burning fireplace to your home (complete with a chimney) may feel rustic and homey, but it is also a lot of work and money. And while there’s something to be said about sitting around a traditional fire, they’re also extra effort to light and keep going, which doesn’t make them the most practical addition to your home and busy lifestyle.

If you like the idea of a more traditional fire but are not a fan of piling up extra wood logs to burn throughout the year, a gas fireplace may be the next best thing. These days they come with vents (for those with a chimney) and without, so you can create an authentic vibe with less work. They also tend to be more heat efficient, but you’ll need to run a gas line to hook one up. It’s also worth noting that ventless gas fireplaces run the risk of carbon monoxide and require a professional inspection at least once a year to ensure that it’s still functional and safe.

Then there are electric fireplaces, which may not omit the most realistic flames of the bunch, but they are certainly the easiest to achieve. These indoor fireplaces are easy to install because you can put them anywhere without requiring a gas line or chimney. In many cases, you plug them in and go. There are also a ton of options, designs and styles, making them the most versatile and budget-friendly choice of the bunch.

There are also bioethanol fireplaces, which are fireplaces made of bioethanol fuel (a renewable and inexpensive form of non-consumable alcohol). These units only emit small amounts of carbon dioxide and are generally considered safer alternatives to many traditional fireplace units. You can grab one that lights manually or automatically.

How to Pick an Indoor Fireplace for Your Space

Fireplaces are pretty to look at, but aesthetics aren’t the only thing to consider when picking the perfect indoor fireplace for your space. It would be best to consider your fireplace’s function and whether you’re installing one as an additional heat source. If you want extra heat in your home, know that the fireplace will mainly only heat the room in which it’s placed. Plus, you may want to look at additional features like whether it has temperature control or a self-regulating function.

Meanwhile, if you’re purchasing a fireplace insert to complement your existing structure, you should also look into trim designs to further suit your décor. And speaking of inserts, if that’s the route you’ve chosen, remember to measure the length, height and depth of your existing structure before breaking open your wallet.

Even if you’re not purchasing an insert, it’s always important to measure your space before buying. Measure the width and length of your room, then add those numbers together. That number is how many feet wide your fireplace should ideally be.

best overall $509.00 If you’re going for a modern farmhouse look in a smaller space and you could also benefit from a boost of extra storage, consider this well-reviewed electric unit from Amazon. More than 75% of 13,000-plus users give it a five-star rating, citing its sturdy quality, easy-to-assemble parts and overall functionality as huge selling points. We love that it comes in a variety of finishes and easily accommodates up to 150 pounds on the top surface, making this a stylish and functional unit.

best wall fireplace $329.99 $359.99 8% off This electric fireplace is modern and swanky if you want to spruce up a wall or a fake mantel. It stretches to a reasonable 50 inches to offer warmth without overwhelming the room, and it comes with two heating modes to better control your indoor climate. We also like how customizable it is, with 12 flame colors and bed colors, plus five flame speeds to set a total vibe. There’s also a sleep mode and a timer that lasts up to eight hours, and on the safety features front, this indoor fireplace features a cut-off device for overheating protection.

BEST PORTABLE $49.96 $100.00 50% off This portable, ethanol-based fireplace is the perfect solution for those who want the ambiance of a fireplace but don’t necessarily have the space to install a wall unit. Take it room-to-room to create that instant flicker whenever you desire or use it as the centerpiece during your next dinner party. Each flame lasts for about 40-50 minutes, depending on the temperature and climate, and we love that this unit easily transitions from your indoor to outdoor space come the summer.

best for small spaces $204.99 $399.99 49% off Whether you have a cottage, a bedroom or a foyer that you want to light up with an electric fireplace, this unit from Wayfair adds comfort and warmth without taking up too much space. The 23-inch model has a modern design, and you can choose between the fire-crystal media or realistic log set to create your perfect vibe. It also heats up to 400 square feet of space at a time, making it a functional and stylish unit for those with tight spaces on a budget.

best corner fireplace $681.79 $798.39 15% off If you have a small space or an empty corner you’d like to add warmth to, this pretty but functional electric fireplace is just the thing. The unit’s design slides easily into most room corners to save space while adding a functional surface area where you can stash photos, knick-knacks, or small plants. The fireplace is also handy thanks to its adjustable flame brightness, color and height, not to mention the adjustable thermostat, which includes a luxe infrared option. 5.

best infrared heater $189.99 $199.99 5% off If you’re in the market for a vintage stove fireplace model that emits some seriously modern heat, this electric model will fire things up. It has many coveted features like a customizable timer, remote control and three brightness levels so you can always control the heat and ambiance. It also turns on easily with the flip of a switch, and it comes with a sensor that automatically shuts the unit off if it gets too hot, giving you that extra heat and peace of mind.

best brick facade $699.99 $749.99 7% off Get the look of a traditional fireplace with no hassle with this brick unit, which even comes with a mantle. It’s safe around kids thanks to the cool-touch feature and is one of the easiest on this list to set up thanks to the fact that it comes fully assembled: plug it in and go. The flame works without heat so that you can enjoy the ambiance even on the steamiest of summer days; plus it comes with an adjustable thermostat and remote control to quickly heat the room when the temperature drops.

vertical design Whether you have a small wall or want a fireplace that doubles as an art piece, we love the unique look of this vertically designed electric fireplace from Clevr. The energy-efficient model comes with six adjustable backlight colors, 3D flame technology and a dancing flame effect to help bolster the energy in your living room or bedroom. Meanwhile, the curved glass facing offers extra elegance. This indoor fireplace is also fully automated for ease of use, with remote control and overheating protection to keep you snug and comfy from winter to summer.

modern built-in $1399.00 This modern fireplace insert can complement your overall look if you’re creating an entire built-in wall (maybe with some shelves and a TV?). The sleek, 36-inch unit features a flush-mount design that offers those coveted clean lines, making it ideal for compact spaces. The unit is equipped with special flame technology for a realistic burn, and the extra-large viewing area means you and your company can enjoy the view from pretty much any seat in the room. Like many other indoor fireplaces on this list, you can adjust the color, flame and ember bed to your liking, offering plenty of modern ambiance in your warm and cozy room.

best faux tiling $459.99 $689.99 33% off This indoor fireplace doesn’t just offer pretty heat — it also offers a gorgeous mantel, complete with faux tiling for the ultimate modern farmhouse effect. The electric “flames” offer your space plenty of heat, while the LED lights are meant to last a long time. Turn it on with or without the heat and soak in those sweet flames year-round. The only downside is that this unit doesn’t come with a remote.