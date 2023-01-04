LG’s Latest Upright Stick Vacuum Not Only Empties Itself, But Now Doubles As A Germ Fighting Steam Mop

Keeping your home clean isn’t as easy as it looks, especially if you have kids and pets who make a new mess every 20 minutes. That’s why any tool that can make cleaning the house simpler is such a massive weight off your shoulders. Robot vacuums are great for things like pet hair and crumbs, but you will want a powerful upright vacuum for big jobs.

LG’s newest CordZero model, the A9 Kompressor with Steam Power Mop, looks like the perfect vacuum/steam mop to handle any mess life throws at you. It’s already made a fantastic impression, earning itself an innovation award at CES 2023.

All-in-one cleaning solutions like this are excellent for anybody looking to simplify the process of keeping their home clean. With LG’s stellar reputation, we can’t wait for it to be released.

Here’s everything we know so far about the LG CordZero A9 Kompressor.

What We Love About the LG CordZero A9 Kompressor with Steam Power Mop

LG makes electronics of all sorts, from flatscreen TVs to air purifiers, known for their high quality. Their cleaning products are no exception, with their latest product, the LG CordZero A9 Kompressor, being praised for its innovation.

The LG CordZero A9 Kompressor is LG’s first cordless stick vacuum cleaner that includes a steam mop. The mopping function offers wet and steam mopping without needing to use detergent. Also featured are the mop’s dual nozzle sensors, which prevent it from overheating and will automatically shut off for user safety.

Courtesy of LG

The vacuum function of the A9 Kompressor is also quite impressive. It features LG’s Axial Turbo Cyclone technology, which generates powerful suction to remove dust and debris from any household surface.

The LG CordZero A9 Kompressor comes with its own docking station: the All-In-One Tower. The All-In-One Tower features a fast charger, an intuitive display, and a replaceable dust bag. The tower also offers sound customization for alerts and a convenient place to store accessories.

Pricing and Availability

We don’t have a release window for the LG Cord Zero A9 vacuum cleaner, but we expect it to come out sometime during 2023. In the meantime, take a look at our favorite vacuums that are currently available to purchase here.