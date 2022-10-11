The Prime Early Access Sale Is Your Chance To Get an OLED TV for Under $1,000

October Prime Day, AKA the Prime Early Access Sale, is in full swing, and that means you can score steep savings on gifts ahead of the holiday shopping season. It also means that if you’ve been eyeing a big-ticket item and have held out on pulling the trigger, now might be a great time to buy. And the star big-ticket item on shopping holidays is always TVs, and that’s no different this time around.

We’ve spotted savings on TVs and OLED TVs for Prime Day. One deal, in particular, that’s worth highlighting is the LG 55-Inch Class OLED B2 Series, which is discounted to less than $1,000. It’s a 25% savings or $320 off.

Prime Day, The Sequel %title% List Price:%original_price% Price:%price% You Save:%discount_amount% (%discount_percent%) Shop NowCoupon Code: %coupon_code% SPY may receive a commission.

Courtesy of Amazon

What We Love About The LG OLED B2 TV

LG’s B2 TV delivers OLED performance in a more affordable package, and it’s an even better price if you act right now. As an OLED TV, each pixel is individually lit, allowing for greater contrast than you can get on an ordinary TV. That means blacks will look black, not pixelated, creating a more crisp picture overall.

That means you’ll get a vibrant picture, whether you’re watching your favorite movies or catching the game. The TV also has an AI 4K Processor that adjusts the picture quality based on what you’re watching.

LG’s B2 TV is also a great option for gaming. That’s because it’s built with NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium and VRR, and the 120Hz refresh rate ensures the game moves when you do.

LG’s TV comes with a voice remote so you can easily search for your favorite content across apps and streaming services. And whatever your preferred smart assistant is, LG supports it. The TV has Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit and AirPlay compatibility.

Currently, the best deal is to be had on the 55″ TV, although the 77″ version of this TV is also slightly discounted.

We Checked 130,000+ Prime Day Deals To Bring You the Top 75 Products To Shop Now