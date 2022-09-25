Hate Cooking, Love Reviewing: 7 Ninja Appliances That Make Life Easier

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

I hate to cook, but I’m always looking for ways to make this chore easier. I’m fortunate enough to test a lot of kitchen countertop appliances, anything from coffee makers to countertop ovens and beyond, in my search for efficiency.

While I tend to gift most items after testing, I find myself hanging on to Ninja appliances, especially the Ninja Foodi line. As a whole, I’ve found Ninja brand products to be affordable, well-built and easy to use and clean.

To save you time during the browsing process, I’ve compiled the best products tested thus far in this Ninja appliances review. Keep reading for tips on what should make it onto your countertop.

Ninja Appliance Review At A Glance

1. Best Ninja Appliance Overall: Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro Grill/Griddle — $320 on Amazon

2. Best Ninja Air Fryer: Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-quart 2 Basket Air Fryer — $199.49 on Amazon

3. Best Ninja Ice Cream Maker: Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker — $229 on Amazon

4. Best Ninja Blender: Ninja Twisti High-Speed Blender — $139.99 on Amazon

5. Best Ninja Food Processor: Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System — $199.99 on Amazon

6. Best Ninja Coffee Maker: Ninja DualBrewPro Specialty Coffee System — $229.95 on Amazon

7. Best Ninja Toaster: Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster — $119.95 on Amazon

1. Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro Grill/Griddle

Best Ninja Appliance Overall

Best For: Those who want the taste of grilled food but need a smokeless option.

Why We Chose It: This is one of the products you don’t know you need until you use one, so here it is at the top of the list.

Hands-down, the best appliance in the Ninja Foodi collection is the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill/Griddle Combo. This compact grill reaches temperatures up to 500 F, so I can chargrill food right in my kitchen. The versatile appliance has a grill grate, non-stick griddle plate and a 4-quart air fryer and is incredibly easy to clean. If that’s not enough, it can also grill, air crisp, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate. It also has a smart thermometer to ensure all food is cooked to the proper temperature. The appliance is versatile enough to cook any meal, regardless of size or difficulty. But the most useful feature, the one I hope you’ll take away from this Ninja appliance review, is that it doesn’t smoke up my kitchen.

2. Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-quart 2 Basket Air Fryer

Best Ninja Air Fryer

Best For: Cooking quick, crispy proteins and side dishes for three people to five people simultaneously.

Why We Chose It: The French fries. The fries always come out so good. You need to try it to know what I mean.

If you haven’t discovered the magic of air fryers yet, have I got a surprise for you. While the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill has a crisper basket for air frying, the Ninja Foodi 2 Basket Air Fryer allows you to air fry two different types of food at the same time. And since the baskets have separate temperature controls, I use the Match Cook button to ensure that meat and veggies (yes, French fries are a vegetable) both finish cooking at the same time. In addition to air frying, the Ninja Foodi Air Fryer can roast, air broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate. We mainly use it for those delicious, crispy French fries.

3. Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

Best Ninja Ice Cream Maker

Best For: Those days when you really need a sweet, cold fix but don’t want to leave the house to get it.

Why We Chose It: It’s so easy to use and you can work with just about any ingredient in the kitchen.

Full Review: The Ninja CREAMi Is the New DIY Ice Cream Maker of Your Dreams

I love frozen treats, but not the hassle of creating them. However, the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker has one-touch programs for ice cream, sorbet, smoothie bowls, gelatos and milkshakes. I like to make grape sorbet, which only requires mixing grape juice, lemon and water in the Creami pint, freezing it for 24 hours, placing it in the outer bowl, selecting the gelato setting and pressing start. The Creamerizer system does the rest. While this is a simple recipe, the booklet insert includes step-by-step instructions for numerous concoctions for frozen smoothie bowls, unique ice cream combinations, gelatos you won’t find in a freezer case and more.

4. Ninja Twisti High-Speed Blender

Best Ninja Blender

Best For: Those who need a hard-working blender that’s easy to clean.

Why We Chose It: Like all Ninja appliances, this is built to last and you can clearly see that when using it.

The Ninja Twisti High-Speed Blender is my favorite among the ninja blender line up. can handle whatever I throw into it. It has five preset programs — extract, smoothie, frozen, spread and bowl, for making a variety of drinks and smoothie bowls. The high-speed motor and blades can crush ice and even turn almonds, peanuts and other nuts into smooth, creamy spreads. Also, the drizzle cap can be removed when adding other ingredients without stopping the blending process. Since the twist tamper keeps the contents from getting stuck on the side of the walls of the 34-ounce pitcher, there’s no need to stop to redistribute the contents. The blender also comes with two portable nutrient extraction cups so I can blend and have my food on the go immediately after.

5. Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System

Best Ninja Food Processor

Best For: Serious kitchen dwellers who need some power and versatility for their various recipes and baking.

Why We Chose It: We loved having the option to use this both as a blender and a food processor without taking up extra space on the counter.

While the Ninja Twisti Blender has a 34-ounce pitcher, the Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System uses a 72-ounce pitcher for larger jobs. Aside from blending, it also works as a food processor, complete with a chopping blade and dough blade for mixing cookie dough and brownie batter or kneading bread. The power blender/processor has six auto-IQ preset programs: doughs, chops, spreads, smoothies, smoothie bowls, and extractions. It includes a 24-ounce blending cup with a spout lid and a 14-ounce blending bowl with a lid.

6. Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System

Best Ninja Coffee Maker

Best For: Machine coffee users who don’t want to be limited to just K-cup coffee

Why We Chose It: The fact that the water reservoir can be placed on the side or behind the unit is just remarkable.

Although I forgot to include the Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System in the group photo, I definitely can’t forget it as one of my favorite Ninja appliances. There’s no denying that this is the most versatile and customizable coffee maker that I’ve ever tested. This machine functions as a traditional coffee maker as well as a K-cup compatible coffee brewer. You can brew in 6, 8, 10 and 12-ounce increments or use a preselected size for the glass carafe or travel mug. In my opinion, the two most useful features of this Ninja appliance are the built-in milk frother and the adjustable water reservoir which is great for tight spaces.

7. Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster

Best Ninja Toaster

Best For: Honestly, people who love a good grilled cheese sandwich. Because you can do that with this Ninja appliance.

Why We Chose It: A toaster that’s specifically designed to be used normally and not normally is a kitchen revolution.

Another versatile member of the Foodi line is the Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster. This toaster is so great that one of my nieces took it. What made this toaster the coolest was the ability to stand upright as you would a regular toaster, but also the ability to flip it down to use as a countertop oven. In countertop oven mode, it heats up to 400 F and can be used to not only bake food, like pizza, frozen chicken nuggets and open-face sandwiches but also broil and reheat items. In toaster mode, it perfectly toasts our favorite bagels. In both modes, the crumbs trickle down to the crumb tray, so it’s easy to clean.

