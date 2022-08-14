Price Drop: This Secret Amazon Coupon Lets You Add USB Plugs To 6 Wall Outlets for Just $35

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you missed the last Powrui USB Wall Outlet deal, now’s your chance to pick it up for even less. This six-pack of wall outlets comes equipped with two USB ports for charging phones, tablets and other devices and a dusk-to-dawn sensor for displaying a gentle nightlight.

It’s perfect for use in the bathroom or a hallway to help you see your way at night. It’s been on sale before, but right now, combine a $5 coupon with the discount code DRNLFTWY to lower the total price to just $37. We don’t know how much longer this coupon code will be available for Prime members, so we recommend acting fast.

Head to Amazon to get the Powrui USB Wall Outlet 6-Pack for just $34.98, the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this product by far. Previous discounts dropped the price on this bundle to $44.95, so this is a genuinely good deal. You also won’t find the coupon code mentioned anywhere on the product page, which is why we strongly recommend you SPY before you buy.

PROS:

Add USB ports and nightlights to 6 wall outlets

Originally $70, now just $35

29% off its original price

Instant savings of $33

Free shipping for Prime members

Cons:

Will need adapter for USB-C

What We Love About the Powrui USB Wall Outlets

Did we mention this is a six-pack of outlets? Because it is. And that brings the price-per-outlet to under $5.85. That’s a great deal, but it has a lot more going for it besides that.

Remember: to take advantage of this deal, you’ll need to clip an on-page $5 coupon. Then, during the checkout process, be sure to enter the promo code “DRNLFTWY” to save even more.

Each is a 15A USB wall outlet, paired with two USB outlets that deliver 5 volts or 4.2 amps each. The built-in nightlight isn’t enough to read by, but it will stop you from stubbing your toe or stepping on a Lego in the dark. The dusk-to-dawn sensor measures the ambient light to turn the light on or off. You can also use touch controls to choose between three different brightness levels or altogether disable the nightlight.

Both USB ports are fast-charging, but they’re specifically not Quick Charger 3.0 compatible. What makes them stand out is that they will detect what device is connected and deliver the appropriate amount of charge, similar to how a power brick functions.

Replacing a wall outlet isn’t hard to do. A quick YouTube video will instruct you, but Powrui’s customer support responds within 24 hours on average if you’re still intimidated. The wall outlets also have a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 12-month replacement warranty.

