Prime Day Deal: This Top Air Purifier Is 30% Off — And a Life-Saver Against Forest Fire Smoke

This summer, millions on the East Coast and in the Midwest got a taste of the kind of air quality that has plagued their western peers for years in the form of apocalyptic skies — and dense mushroom clouds of dust. The Canadian wildfires that spawned it provided a) a rude awakening about climate change, b) a ready-made Instagram aesthetic, and c) an urgent push to buy air purifiers. Why suffer from a smoker’s cough if you don’t even smoke?

The fires and asphyxiating dust may have abated for the time being, but they’re likely sticking around as a summer hazard — making an air purifier as necessary as an air conditioner or working shower between Junes and Augusts of the future. It’s a tricky purchase because many air purifiers aren’t that good — and the good ones are often pricey. But the well-built ones are a worthwhile buy.

SPY recommends this one from AirDoctor, for instance, which retails for over $600 but is about $200 off for Prime Day this year.

A more budget-friendly air purifier for less than half the price this Prime Day is BLUEAIR Air’s Blue 311i Max, which is $160 after its 30% discount. It’s great for a large space, which isn’t often the case for an air purifier this small (it’s about the size of a wastepaper basket). It’s a pro at eliminating airborne particles like smoke, a life-saver in a red-sky scenario, and it does so quietly.

A good air purifier like this one is also a game-changer for other reasons: it clears up dust in a space and can help with congestion and sleep. So go on — clear the air. The world may look like a Michael Bay movie these days but your apartment doesn’t have to.