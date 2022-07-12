This 68-Piece Black+Decker Cordless Drill and Tool Kit Is Just $65 for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is one of the best times to tackle DIY projects. But the most important factor with DIY projects (after patience, of course) is having the right tools. As a result, there are a lot of homeowners searching for Prime Day cordless drill deals right now. For Prime Day, you can score a great deal on the BLACK+DECKER 20V Max 68-Piece Cordless Drill kit, which will allow you to take on a wide range of home projects.

BLACK+DECKER is one of the premier tool companies selling products on Amazon, and they’re one of the best brands for budget-conscious homeowners and everyday DIYers. That’s because their tools are economical, dependable and designed to be easy to use. That goes for the BLACK+DECKER Cordless Drill Kit, which includes a total of 68 pieces. It’s 34% off right now, for a total of $64.99.

Courtesy of Amazon

Looking for more Prime Day deals on BLACK+DECKER products? The 20V Max Drill Kit featured above is just one of many BLACK+DECKER drills, power tools and appliances on sale for Prime Day. You can find some additional deals below.

What We Love About the BLACK+DECKER 68-Piece 20V Max Cordless Drill Kit

Every year, we look for the best Prime Day deals on cordless drills. It’s essential to have a drill and basic set of tools for tackling any projects around the house, but it can be hard to know where to start. That’s why we like this BLACK+DECKER cordless drill kit, which gives the first-time homeowner or novice DIYer what they need.

Included with the kit are a drill and hand tools, plus a convenient carrying kit to make everything easy to access. The star of the kit is the cordless drill, which is powered by a 20V lithium battery (also included with the kit). There are a variety of hand tools as well, including a wrench, pliers and a hammer. A wide variety of drill bits are included to round out the kit.

The kit is also neatly organized in a plastic tray, making it easy to find what you need when you need it. Another standout feature of this cordless kit is the battery. The battery can be attached to different power tools offered by BLACK+DECKER, making them easy to swap out. But before you get ahead of yourself, this cordless drill kit is the place to start.

Courtesy of Amazon

Shop More BLACK+DECKER Prime Day Deals

For Prime Day 2022, you can find dozens of BLACK+DECKER products discounted by as much as 61%. In addition to cordless drill kits, Amazon has great deals on BLACK+DECKER vacuums, hedge trimmers, sanders and electric lawn mowers.

Check out the link below to see all of the BLACK+DECKER Prime Day discounts available right now.

Courtesy of Amazon

